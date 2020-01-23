Schlumberger Sets Foot On A Steadier International Ground In 2020

Schlumberger To Tidy Up Is Operations

Increased offshore activity in Schlumberger's (SLB) international markets has been benefiting sales growth in recent quarters. Because international operations account for ~70% of the company's revenues, growth in the international business can outweigh the contraction in the North American business. I think Schlumberger will remain the leader in the oilfield equipment & services space, and investors should stay invested in the stock for long-term returns.

The company's new orders and backlog in OneSubsea bulged up substantially in Q4. As growth flattens, SLB's management now considers exiting the unprofitable businesses like the pressure pumping and coiled tubing business and lowering capex and optimize infrastructure, leading to significant annual savings.

Strategies To Address The Growth Issue

Schlumberger carries the weight of being the forerunner in the oilfield services space and behaves like one. The company identified the depth of trouble the industry was in and moved accordingly. As a result, despite the continuity of the upstream companies' capex budget cut and excess supply of fracking equipment In North America onshore, the stock price managed positive returns in the past year (7% down versus 22% fall for the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)). Now, in Q4, pricing for the companies' offerings has stayed under pressure, but one of the fundamental changes has been the crude oil price resilience. To protect margin, typically, the energy companies have looked to rely on technological improvement and efficiency enhancement. A fit-for-basin technology, including NeoSteer at-bit steerable system and Aegis drillbit technology, continues to remain a strategic focus for Schlumberger. I discussed some of the more recent initiatives on this front in my previous article.

In the previous series, I also discussed its efforts to build an asset-light model. As an extension of the model, the company identified more areas where profitability has been low due to a lack of demand and over-supply. These include the pressure pumping and coiled tubing business. The company has decided to reduce its deployed pressure pumping asset capacity by 30% from Q3 2019, which means it will only use 50% of its total capacity. The restructuring will target three primary basins, going forward. Besides, the company has also decided to exit the coiled tubing business and accelerate the fit-for-basin strategy. As a result of adopting the strategy, the company's top-line will decline in Q4. Margins, on the other hand, is more likely to benefit from the success of the technology access model.

Strategies To Counter A Decline In North America

The importance of placing a proper plan cannot be overemphasized, especially now that Schlumberger's management is expecting a deep contraction in North America onshore in 2020. To pull the company from a double-digit decline in that region, SLB mulls prioritizing returns to growth, which means it may allow revenue to fall but will contain the margin fall. It is considering various options, including the organic and inorganic growth route (i.e., M&As), as well as the asset-lite strategy by selling specific underperforming assets. The recent policy design around the exit of the pressure pumping and coiled tubing business supports the thesis. The other OFS major Halliburton (HAL), too, has resorted to asset sales by preparing to sell the pipeline and process services business in 2020.

On the anticipated business divestitures, the management explained that the coiled tubing business does not offer sufficient integration or upside from technology. Also, the decentralization of the superstructure around the three key U.S. basins resulted in a net reduction of 30% of deployed frac fleet capacity, which reduced the Q4 2019 revenues. However, over the medium-to-long-term, the management expects such restructuring initiatives will increase the number of the dedicated frac fleet to more than 80% while also reducing the spot market exposure, which fetches low returns when demand is soft. The company may franchise its technology access through the local basin-specific partners, which can lead to lower capex and optimize infrastructure. With that objective, it plans to reduce 25% operating locations before the end of 2020. Restructuring of operations, along with headcount reductions, can generate annual savings of at least $300 million in 2020. When revenue growth expectations are modest, such savings can mitigate the pressure on margin, or help improve it.

Industry Indicators Are Not Buoyant

The key U.S. unconventional Basins, on average, the U.S. saw a 9.3% rise in tight oil production despite a 26% fall in the rig count. According to the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report, however, the U.S. shale oil production is due for a slowdown by January 2020. SLB's management, too, expects most of its business lines across the geographies to suffer from the seasonal decline that we experience at the beginning of the year. Currently, the geopolitical risk remains high following developments in the Middle East, which can affect the company's international operations adversely. As a result, the company has reduced activity in Iraq due to security risk, while activity in EMEA has also shrunk. In Latin America, activity remains muted in Argentine due to the challenging investment climate.

In North America, the trade war with China can come to an end if the two countries persist with the current course. By the end of the year, the EIA expects the crude oil prices to increase to $65 per barrel in 2020 and increase further to $68 per barrel. In 2020, the crude oil demand growth of 1.2 million barrels per day can exceed the 2019 growth in demand. Production, on the other hand, can fall significantly due to the continued capex reduction in the U.S. However, much of the supply shortfall will be made up for by higher investment from investment upcycle, which can lead to increased activity in north shore and deepwater exploration development. The tightening market fundamentals will be the primary driver of upward price pressures.

International Business Sees Growth

Because capex can grow by the mid-single-digit range in 2020 in the international market, Schlumberger expects above mid-single digits revenue growth in its international operations in Q1 2020. Such an assumption is based on the company's anticipation rebound in Cameron Group activity following the long cycle booking execution. In the past year until December, the international rig count has increased by ~8%. In offshore, the activity will primarily focus on deepwater basins in the 2H 2020 as the new investment cycle starts.

In Q4 2O19, the company's revenue growth from international operations, in aggregate, was 2% compared to Q3. More importantly, the operating margin expanded by 100 basis points in 2H 2019 compared to the first half of the year. Revenue growth was remarkably high in the Middle East/Asia Africa (5% up sequentially) and was relatively moderate in Latin America (1% up). In the drilling market, where international activity faced a slowdown in the previous quarters, saw a resurgence. On top of that, a favorable technology mix in offshore exploration and increased adoption of digital technology benefited the quarterly margin.

North American Weakness Continues

Contrary to the company's expectations in the international market, in North America, depressed earnings and pricing will continue to hamper Schlumberger in 2020. The management expects revenues to decline in North America in the high single digits to the double-digit range. However, if the company can execute its strategies in North America onshore, as I described earlier in the article, it may contain the decline to single-digit.

Quarter-over-quarter, sharp decline in land activity, lower rig count, and lower OneStim revenue led to SLB's North America revenues decreasing by 14% in Q4. It is unlikely that the pricing will improve before Q2 2O20, and so, there is limited scope for a rebound in North America for now.

Higher Backlog

SLB's backlog improved after the end of Q4 compared to a quarter ago. Backlog, which had declined in One Subsea in Q3, reversed and increased significantly (22% up) in Q4. In Cameron, the book-to-bill ratio was 1.5x in Q4. A higher backlog reflects higher revenue visibility in the future.

In Q4 2019, Schlumberger recorded $209 million of pre-tax net loss. A $456 million of restructuring charges reduced earnings in Q4, which was partially offset by a $247 million gain on the formation of the Sensia joint venture. In FY2018, the company recorded a $10.1 billion net loss, led by the substantial impairment charges in Q3 2019. The pressure pumping business already ran into difficulty in 2019, prompting the charges. Read my previous article to learn more about this.

FCF and Capex In FY2019

SLB's free cash flow (or FCF) was $2.7 billion in FY2019 - a 9% rise compared to FY2018. Despite lower cash flow from operations (or CFO), a much lower capex (including APS investments) led to the FCF improvement in FY2019. Although revenues increased marginally, deterioration in working capital caused CFO to decline in 2019. In its most recent update, the company pegged FY2020 capex (excluding APS investment) to be similar to FY2019 ($1.7 billion).

The company's debt-to-equity is 0.63x, which is marginally higher than peers' (HAL, BKR, and FTI) average. TechnipFMC's (FTI) debt-to-equity is 0.38x. Halliburton's (HAL) debt-to-equity was at 1.1x as of September 30, while Baker Hughes' (BKR) leverage was 0.2x. Higher cash flow from operations and improvement in the company's working capital efficiency resulted in a $1.3 billion net debt reduction in Q4. The company has also extended the debt maturity profile through refinancing. You can read more about its finances in my article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Schlumberger is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.5x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.2x. Between FY2015 and FY2019, the company's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 12.9x. It is currently trading at a discount to its past five-year average.

Schlumberger's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly higher than peers, which implies the company's EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (HAL, SBFFY, and FTI) average of ~8.5x, which implies it can be slightly overvalued compared to peers at this level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 25 sell-side analysts rated SLB a "buy" in January 2020 (includes "very bullish"), while six recommended a "hold." Two recommended a "sell" (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $43.2, which at its current price, yields ~13% returns.

What's The Take On SLB?

Schlumberger's performance and outlook continue to diverge between North America and international operations. Increased offshore activity in the international markets has been benefiting sales growth in recent quarters. As a result, the company's new orders and backlog in OneSubsea bulged up substantially in Q4. While the impairment charge relating to the Smith International business and pressure pumping market in North America haunted its FY2019 earnings, no such charges were recorded in Q4. The pressure on the pricing base does not add much to the company's margin. As growth flattens, SLB's management considers the possibility of exiting the pressure pumping and coiled tubing business, which have not been profitable in recent months. It may also franchise its technology access through the local basin-specific partners, which can lead to lower capex and optimize infrastructure, leading to $300 million in annual savings.

Because international operations account for ~70% of the company's revenues, growth in the international business can outweigh the contraction in the North American business. If the crude oil price remains steady at the current level, as expected by the EIA, I think SLB's stock can potentially produce positive returns. While the stock is not undervalued at this level, the valuation can expand further if its FCF generation accelerates. Investors, with an appetite for long-term returns, should stay invested in the stock.

