My 'Slow Money Trades' In Health Tech And Med Tech Stocks

I think it's still too soon to get long in a fast money way. Don't jump yet. If the prices don't come in, there will be other opportunities.

I Don’t Feel Comfortable in Info and Data Tech at These Levels

My go-to “fast-Money trades” are the chips, software and Internet-enabled business stocks. I understand the underlying economics, and that gives me the comfort to be aggressive when conditions call for it. Generally, my outlook lately has been short-term negative with names that tend to be very volatile like tech and the Internet sectors, AKA high-beta stocks. What I'm saying is, now is not the time to be fast trading unless you have an insight into the downside. The best outcome is that the markets level off and we consolidate gains for the next few weeks-months. We need to digest gains, we need to be assured that earnings will reward the optimism of 2019. This goes as well for the many other cyclical areas in the market. Are there relative bargains out there? Of course. What concerns me is that if there comes an unknown-unknown like this MERS-SARS-like Wuhan Fever coronavirus it could force market participants to reassess for a moment.

Could Netflix (NFLX) Be the Canary in the "Coal Mine?"

On Sunday I composed a note describing how I wanted to bet against NFLX. I put in a bid for PUT options that in the end were not filled. My intention was that NFLX would miss a bit on domestic subscriptions and those market participants would back away from the current lofty level. The peak today was 336ish and 341 yesterday. It’s probably not a testimony to my trading skills that I could not comfortably get in position yesterday to express my bearish view on the extended value of NFLX. Recognizing one’s limitations is a good thing. At this point, I would get involved on the short side if NFLX gets back to the 340 level and that the risk would be no more than 2% of the share price. It's very clear that this 340 level has been firmly rejected, as NFLX is now trading at 320.

I'm talking specifically about PUT options where your risk is defined. I don’t actually sell a stock short and I don’t recommend it. NFLX is still projected to be burning billions over its FCF. They plan on going to the debt markets to fund those expenditures. It sounds very doable, but what if the doors to debt are closed? They would need to do a secondary and dilute the shares, or raise subscription prices, and that would slow new subscriptions. International, where much of their growth is, is very price sensitive. I don’t want to pick on NFLX, but it's a handy example.

It’s not just NFLX

Another item is Amazon (AMZN). Long term I'm very bullish on AMZN. Loyal readers will know that I have been commenting on AMZN and hoping that it will resume leadership in the market. More than hope, it was an article of faith that AMZN would be back to all-time highs before year-end 2019. In actuality, AMZN has been stuck at just under 1,900 for months. I have chewed over the reasons ad infinitum, but let’s just say that market participants are not happy with the FCF. AMZN is investing in the future, with 1 Day shipping, but it's also fighting a rear-guard action in defending its cloud business AWS. Look around the tech and Internet business sector and there are many stories of market participants not buying into the growth story like they once did. Another example is Uber (UBER). I recommended it as a trade when it was at 30.50ish and recommended that you take profits yesterday. They announced that they were selling their India Uber-Eats business. UBER was originally up on the news, It’s now down over 1%. The UBER CEO was on CNBC at Davos saying that they were committed to being one or two in any market and getting to profitability by next year, and the sale was part of the process. The stock should have been up, yet it was down. Look, you can easily find just as many stocks up strongly today as I can point to as down. Roku (ROKU) has failed at the upper 130s several times over the last few weeks. I no longer feel comfortable trying to buy that dip as well.

This is not a quantitative process on my part. If you could find a mathematical formula to let you know when to de-risk that works, good on you. I have been closing out nearly all long positions this week and so far I have experienced opportunity costs from this tactic. Even so, I'm pretty convinced that I will make it up on the bounce once the market has come in or has leveled off for a while to consolidate gains. In that leveling off or corrective process, there will be short-term market inefficiencies which will let me “buy the dips.” Once again let me state that this is my trading that I'm talking about.

I Can’t Say that Anyone Should Sell Their Investments or Even Long-Term Trades

I'm not selling any long-term investments nor any of my long-term trades. I make a difference between investments and what I call speculations (for lack of a better word). I consider something a speculation if it doesn’t generate a dividend, but I want to hold that name for more than three months (even out years). I consider a long-term investment as equity that produces a dividend and that the expectation is that an investor theoretically holds it forever. If a stock doesn’t generate revenue the expectation is that at some point the equity will be sold in order to generate a return. As far as true trading is concerned, I'm pulling back on that activity. I have been lowering my risk profile for a couple of months now as the valuation has gotten higher. I do believe that earnings will come up to support stock values. I just think that in the space between the fourth quarter results and the start of this year there should be some bearish questions that cause a temporary hiccup. Anyone with a longer time horizon should not worry about it at all.

At This Point, I Want to Talk About My Move Into Health and Medical Tech Names

I have over the last three months been accumulating shares very gradually in a number of health-related tech-based companies. Many of them are genetic-testing based names. In my opinion precision medicine, in relation to cancer or other diseases, will require further technological advances. When I say accumulate I mean buying small lots of each name over the long term. This tactic makes even more sense now that there's no charge for shares. Make a habit of opening your brokerage account at a point of the day, and buy one to three shares alternating every few days of one or two names you are accumulating. If you spread investment through the year you can dollar-cost average. Obviously this is not a fast process. During this political year, if certain candidates gain in the polls, names like this will get sold off, creating opportunity. During the next three to five years I think this sector will exhibit growth at maybe a step behind the Info-tech-data and Internet services sector. However, they will grow very significantly and it's worth the effort to build such positions. The names listed below are names that I'm in currently. Some will accuse me of touting my holdings, in actuality, I'm hoping they fall so that I can continue accumulating them.

Med Tech and Health-related Names

Guardant Health (GH)

Dexcom (DXCM)

Exact Sciences (EXAS)

Progyny (PGNY)

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM)

Novocure (NVCR)

Invitae (NVTA)

I going to start adding Teledoc (TDOC) this week, and I'm looking at Medtronic and Perkin Elmer to add. If you commit to just add very slowly to positions like this, then a sharp market sell-off will be cause for celebration and not fear. If I find a new name that's interesting I will update you. Also, you have to believe that the Senate will remain Republican and changes to healthcare should not affect the advancement of these names, many of them like a TDOC will lower healthcare costs. Obviously you should be interested and know what these companies are trying to do. They could save your life as well as make you rich. You hold these names until their business model no longer works. So if the stock falls 20% at some point, look into why. At times this will be an opportunity to buy more, or the business model is no longer competitive, and that's when you make a decision to sell.

Wuhan Fever Update

I did add one fast money trade to express my view that the “Wuhan Fever” fears will get more acute before everything is said and done. I'm long calls in Moderna (MRNA), this is the biotech company that is working on a vaccine for “Wuhan Fever,” the coronavirus monopolizing the news right now. Even though it’s a long position I still think this is a hedging action. Further news out of China can be looked upon in two ways. China is taking strong action to limit this coronavirus outbreak by essentially lock- down cities where no one can leave or gather in crowded areas like Internet cafes or buses. Two cities so far have been shut. I think draconian measures like these will multiply.

My Two Main Trades Are Getting Closer to My Buy Prices

Earlier this week I said that I will look to go long Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Luckin Coffee (LK).

Once the fears really get to a more acute level, WYNN surprisingly has already gotten close to my buy price, yet I still don’t think that the news cycle has not reached peak hysteria. So perhaps start initiating a ⅕ position with equities. I'm going to hold back another day or so, and then look to get long via CALLs. LK, my other primary Wuhan Fever trade, is down significantly but I still feel it has a ways to go. I said that I want to get long LK at the mid-30s, and WYNN in the 120s for me to get long with CALL options. I want to add another related name that I listed in my last note, but now I think has gotten more interesting, and that's Las Vegas Sands (LVS). I say this because of a coronavirus victim has been found in Singapore. LVS is active in Macau, but it also has a huge casino in Singapore. I would like to see LVS down another 10% around 62ish to get involved.

This May All Peter Out, Without Signaling That It’s Time to Get Long

That will mean this all blows over without real fear getting ginned up. It also means that there will be less human suffering, and that's great. Even fear causes suffering. Also more Chinese will die of the flu this year than this disease. So I don’t want to appear that I'm being Ghoulish.

I just have seen this scenario before and know that there's much more smoke than fire. I believe that I have a responsibility to help my readers make money in the stock market. I get up every morning with that on my mind. If at times, this makes me appear not politically correct, so be it.

Insider Corner

Trinity Industries (TRN) Brandon B Boze (Director) Buys $2.8 million in shares

My take: This is not the first time that I have seen insider buying in TRN. An investment of nearly $3 million in two tranches gets my attention. What does this mean for the railroads? Is this in response to the Phase 1 trade deal, on shipping ag products to the coast?

My Trades: Besides going long on MRNA using CALL options. I also added to my VIX long CALLS. I am looking to get long WYNN, LK, and LVS if they get into my price targets. As a long speculation, I am seeking to initiate a position in TDOC

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long in mRNA CALLS as my first "Wuhan Fever" trade. I am long GH, DXCM, EXAS, PGNY, TNDM, NVCR, NVTA equities.