Bank Of Nova Scotia's Daring Strategy Positions It To Outperform Peers

The Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS)("Scotiabank")(the "Bank") most recent annual report and presentation to investors lays out the strategic priorities for the bank. The most notable strategy is the increasing investment in Pacific Alliance countries. This article explores the macroeconomic and commercial prospects of Scotiabank's investments in these regions as a source of performance against its peers. Overall, the economic outlook for these regions is generally positive, and significantly higher net interest margins are available in these regions. These gains in yield are accompanied by additional credit risk and currency risk.

Pacific Alliance

Source: BNS 2019 Annual Report

The "Pacific Alliance" is bank's priority growth markets consisting of Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The bank has branded itself as the "leading bank in the Americas", and now derives a substantial portion of its income from South America and Mexico. Throughout the last couple years, BNS has doubled down on the Pacific Alliance strategy, by completing some key acquisitions in these markets and by exiting other non-core businesses and markets.

Source: BNS 2019 Annual Report

The CEO's message to shareholders provides additional insight in the nature of the strategic shifts underway:

Looking at our announced and completed divestitures, we have thoughtfully withdrawn more than $9 billion from non-core operations. Of that, the majority of the countries were unrated, or had a non-investment grade rating. At the same time, we deployed approximately $7.5 billion of capital into core businesses and geographies, the majority in markets with investment grade ratings (BBB+ and higher) - principally in Wealth Management and the Pacific Alliance countries of Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia.

Source: BNS investor relations webpage

The distribution of exposure in the loan book to the Pacific Alliance countries is illustrated below.

Because of the significant repositioning of capital into the Pacific Alliance countries, Scotiabank's performance will be significantly influenced by the economic and political environments in each of these countries. Management has indicated that they are taking a long-term view to these investments, and that the long-term growth prospects significantly outweigh the short-term risks in these markets.

Compared to its Canadian bank peer group, BNS has significantly more exposure to developing markets, and this trend appears to be continuing going forward. As Scotiabank's Canadian operations are very similar to its peer group, this international exposure will be the driver for any divergence in performance between BNS and its peers. The below analysis presents a snapshot of the economic forecasts for each priority country, and the likely implications to BNS.

Chile (8% of loan book)

The economic outlook indicates that Chilean economic prospects are weighed down by political and social unrest. Despite this, GDP growth has continued to be healthy, and is expected to continue growing at almost 4% due to the following factors:

Private consumption increases are attributed increases in wages and to accommodative monetary policy that keeps real interest rates low. In 2019 the central bank decreased the policy rate from 3% to 1.75%, while inflation was around 2%.

Investment is expected to increase due to the planned 2020 tax reform, but this impact has been offset by global trade tensions and decreases in commodity prices (particularly industrial metals).

The labor force is continuing to grow rapidly, mostly attributed to immigration.

Source: OECD

The increase in private consumption, labor force, and investment will help to provide BNS with healthy growth in the private and business loan portfolios. In addition, the increasing wages, tax reform, and GDP growth will help to contribute to the ability of borrowers to repay the loans, and therefore minimize loan losses.

The policy interest rates decreased significantly in 2019 in an effort to increase inflation to the 3% target. Towards the end of 2019, an uptick in inflation was observed, which is expected to continue and will result in interest rate hikes in 2020-2021. While the decrease in interest in 2019 may have harmed net interest income for the bank, the likelihood of future interest rate increases positions BNS to benefit in the coming years.

The competition in the Chilean banking industry is similar to Canada in that the six largest banks control the lion's share of the market. Following Scotiabank's acquisition of BBVA Chile in 2018, BNS is now the 6th largest bank in Chile. The interest spreads between deposits and the bank lending rate is relatively narrow, around 3% at December 2019.

Overall, the Chilean economy is facing some reform and social challenges but is poised for strong growth in both the loan book and the net interest margin that will benefit BNS going forward.

Mexico (5% of loan book)

Mexico is currently experiencing a relatively weak economy, characterized by low interest rates, low inflation, low business investment, and low government spending. This weakness is partially offset by growing remittances and strong private consumption, however private consumption is showing signs of slowing. The economy is challenged by major structural issues such as corruption, significant informality, and the need for policy and infrastructure reform.

Source: OECD

Looking forward economists expect modest growth in the coming years, forecasted at 1.6% in 2021. This growth is driven by consumption, which is supported by higher wages and remittances. At the time of publishing, trade risk was noted as an uncertain detractor from growth, particularly trade with the US. However, the USMCA ratification has just passed the US Senate, and is likely to receive full ratification from the US and Canada. This removal of trade uncertainty may help to increase business investment above the initial forecasts, especially if oil prices rise as well. Economists are expecting monetary policy to continue to be accommodative as the inflation rate is expected to remain below the 3% target and there is excess slack in the economy.

The Mexican banking industry has a few large players along with numerous mid-size and smaller banks. Aside from the 4 largest banks, the industry is quite fragmented similar to the US banking landscape. Scotiabank is currently the 7th largest bank in Mexico, although this business is only 20% the size of the largest player, BBVA Bancomer. The industry spread between deposits and the bank lending rate is around 4.7%.

Overall, the Mexican economy is showing signs of weakness that will hamper growth prospects for BNS. The bank will need to focus on taking market share instead of total market growth in order to expand Mexican operations. The interest spread will support higher net interest income for BNS relative to domestic operations, however the economic weakness could result in higher future loan losses.

Peru (4% of loan book)

The Peruvian economy has experienced consistent and modest economic growth the past several years with relatively strong consumption, investment and public spending. This performance has been driven by monetary stimulus, with the very low real interest rates. The policy rate is currently sitting at 2.5%, while Inflation rates are currently around 1.9%, which is within the target range of 1% to 3%.

Source: BBVA Research

Looking ahead, the economy is expected to continue to experience solid GDP growth ranging from 2.5% to 3.1%. Monetary stimulus is expected to continue with rate cuts projected for 2020. Inflation is also expected to decrease towards the lower end of the target range.

The Peruvian banking industry is relatively consolidated, with the largest bank (BCP) being significantly larger than all other competitors. While Scotiabank holds the third largest position, it is less than have the size of BCP by measure of total assets.

The implication for Scotiabank's investment in Peru is volume growth will likely be readily attainable due to strong expected economic growth, as well as the opportunity to increase market share within the industry. While the real interest rate determined from the central bank policy rate is alarmingly low, the Peruvian banking industry has very high interest spreads. The average bank lending rate is around 14%, while the average deposit rate is around 3.9%.

Overall, Scotiabank is expected to be able to grow their loan book and earn a substantial net interest margin in the Peruvian business.

Colombia (2% of loan book)

The Colombian economy is experiencing strong real GDP growth, driven mostly by private consumption and investment amid modest inflation within the target range. The policy interest rate is currently at 4.25%, therefore real interest rates are quite low.

Source: OECD

Looking ahead consumption is expected to remain strong due to low real interest rates and decreasing unemployment. Investment is also expected to remain strong due to the low real interest rates and from favorable tax reform that is currently under congressional review. Public spending is expected to increase with some ambitious infrastructure projects slated for the coming years, however the government will also need to boost revenues to support sustainable social and investment spending. The policy interest rate is expected to increase in the coming years to temper the growth.

The industry is relatively consolidated with 3 large players followed by numerous mid-size banks. Scotiabank is the 6th largest in the industry following the 2018 acquisitions of Citibank's retail operations in Colombia. Despite low real interest rates, the industry has strong commercial bank spreads of about 6.2%, which will help to support a strong net interest margin.

Overall, Scotiabank's Colombian business is positioned to benefit from economic growth in addition to a high and growing net interest margin.

Summary

BNS has justified its investments in Latin America as better growth opportunities relative to Canada and the US. The economic outlook for the main Latin American operations are summarized as:

Chile: Positive economic outlook, low interest spreads but likely to increase in the future.

Mexico: Negative economic outlook, moderate interest spreads

Peru: Positive economic outlook, very high interest spreads

Colombia: Positive economic outlook, high interest spreads

When comparing the interest rate spreads of these priority investment countries against that of Canada and the US, it is evident that these countries provide opportunity for higher margins. However the interest rate spreads are also an indication of the risk inherent in the loan investments.

Another major risk to Scotiabank's investments that should be considered is currency risk. The below chart shows the volatility of some South American currencies against the US dollar. As seen, Colombia and Chile both represent significant currency risk to the consolidated BNS entity. Further depreciation in any of currencies of the foreign investments would have a negative impact on consolidated earnings.

Source: BBVA Research

In conclusion, Scotiabank's Pacific Alliance investment strategy represents an increase in the risk and potential return for the bank, relative to its Canadian peers. The significant investments in these countries are largely poised for success from an economic and commercial standpoint. With effective risk management and underwriting standards, these operations have the potential to be very accretive to BNS. However, there are significant risks present such as currency risk and the risk of a global economic slowdown, which would have adverse effects on Scotiabank's strategy and performance.

As a long-term investor, I like the risk-taking inherent in this strategy and think that given a long investment horizon, the rewards are likely to outweigh the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BNS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please consult your investment advisor and perform your own investment analysis before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisory capacity, and is not recommending, offering, or accepting the purchase or sale of any securities. The information presented herein consists of opinions, estimates, and judgements made by the author at the time of writing. The analysis does not consider all factors that may be relevant to your own investment profile, including but not limited to the suitability of the investment for you and your portfolio. The information presented in this article is subject to change without notice.