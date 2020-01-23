Caterpillar Is Going To Be A Dividend Champion In 2020

While it increasingly seems the bull case is unfolding, Caterpillar is offering much more than just the chance to generate huge capital gains.

Caterpillar (CAT) should be on everyone's radar. Even if you are not buying the stock, the company is worth monitoring as we are in one of the most exciting economic environments in a long time. The stock market has been pricing in higher growth since the start of 2019 while Caterpillar has been lagging as cyclical industries were feeling too much pressure. I am convinced this is about to change in 2020 and expect Caterpillar to turn into an outperformer. That's not everything, as I think the stock also offers good entry prices for investors looking for more than quick capital gains. Caterpillar's dividend yield is not 'that high', but the value proposition for investors is high. Long story short: buy for the capital gains, stay for the yield.

Source: Caterpillar

Caterpillar? Why?

If you want to own a company to track the global growth cycle, there are not a lot of stocks that provide better opportunities than Caterpillar. Caterpillar is the world's largest producer of farm and construction machinery valued at $80.4 billion. Although the industry contains the word 'farm', Caterpillar has a focus on different industries. The company employing more than 100,000 employees on a global scale is a provider of machinery in three major business segments. These are energy & transportation, resource industries and construction industries. Construction and energy both generated sales worth roughly $5.5 billion in the most recent third quarter. Sales from resource industries were a bit lower at $2.3 billion.

Source: Caterpillar Investor Presentation (November 2019)

This Deerfield IL located machinery giant is highly dependent on the global economy as a result of its cyclical product portfolio. The company's stock price, sales and net income are a perfect example of this cyclical behavior. The 2008 recession obviously hit the company hard while the recovery that followed massively boosted the stock price and caused net income to jump to new highs. Then, when commodities crashed in 2014 and 2015, net income even broke the Great Financial Crisis lows as margins suffered big time. However, once again, this crash was followed by a massive stock price rally and almost vertical net income growth.

Data by YCharts

The Trend Is About To Turn

To get my point across a bit better, I am going to refer to the most recent earnings. In this case, the third quarter results. I won't go into too much detail as these numbers have been digested and we are about to get full-year earnings at the end of the month. If you want all Q3 details, feel free to read this article I published shortly after the Q3 earnings. That said, the third quarter is a perfect example of the current economic environment.

What happened in Q3 was a sales decline of 6% to $12.8 billion. The sales volume decline of $751 million was mainly caused by lower dealer inventories as dealers reduced inventories by $400 million. The inventory reduction was a reaction after end-user demand was below company expectations.

Source: Caterpillar Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

As you can see, contraction was witnessed across the board with resource industries taking the biggest hit with sales down 12%.

Source: Caterpillar Q3/2019 Earnings Press Release

The company also lowered its full-year outlook. Full-year EPS is expected to come in between $10.90 and $11.40 versus previous expectations of $12.06 to $13.06.

Nonetheless, I turned bullish in my previous article.

The new guidance range is a perfect summary of the third quarter results. Nonetheless, not everything is bad as the company is not seeing significant weakness in 2020, while some regional manufacturing surveys are starting to send strong signals.

One of the main indicators that bottomed when I wrote that article is the one displaying future regional business expectations. This indicator has been up for three straight months after peaking at the start of 2018 - along with the global economy. If this indicator is able to soar further, it is more than likely that general economic growth is also going to bottom in the first quarter of this year.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

Another indicator turning out to be increasingly bullish is the price of copper as you can see below. Copper had a failed breakout at the end of 2019 but managed to return to its uptrend that started in 2016. It also seems that this is going to lead to an outperformance of industrial stocks. The orange line in the graph below displays the ratio between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500. I believe we are going to witness an outperformance of cyclical stocks. This obviously includes Caterpillar as it is one of the largest industrial stocks on the market and dependent on basic materials like copper. Higher prices will further stimulate capital expenditures in these businesses and accelerate Caterpillar's order flow.

Source: FINVIZ

Wait, There Is More (Yield)

Right now, Caterpillar's stock is yielding 2.79%. This is roughly 100 basis points above the S&P 500 yield. Caterpillar is highly committed to paying a steady dividend yield. Over the past two years for example, Caterpillar has paid dividends of slightly more than $1.4 billion in 2018 and $1.6 billion in 2019. This is 8.3% higher on a year-on-year basis and roughly one third of operating cash flow. Long term, dividends have always been between 20% and 40% of operating cash flow as the graph below shows. Over the past five years, the trend has gone towards 40% of operating cash flow. Note that the value is negative as dividends are a negative value on the cash flow statement. The same applies to stock buybacks. However, in this case the value is positive.

Speaking of buybacks, we are witnessing an accelerating trend here as well. In the first three months of 2019, Caterpillar bought back shares worth net $3.2 billion. Note that I adjusted this number for a very small number of shares issued ($59 million). Buybacks were 72% of operating cash flow. This is slightly different from the value in the graph below as that value shows the value on a TTM basis and is unadjusted for shares issued. Regardless, throughout the first three months of 2019, Caterpillar distributed $4.8 billion. This is 106.9% of operating cash flow and 95.8% of net income. In 2018, the company distributed 70.4% of operating cash flow and 61.8% of net income. Adding to that, Caterpillar saw a net increase of $46 million in cash and short-term investments and restricted cash.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the current yield is close to the median yield. The only way to get a higher yield when purchasing the stock seems to be waiting for a cyclical sell-off like the one we saw in 2008 and the most recent one in 2015.

Data by YCharts

Now, let's look at the balance sheet.

The Balance Sheet Is Solid, But The Stock is Volatile

Caterpillar has a pretty good balance sheet given the amount of financing it is prone to. First of all, the current ratio is at 1.44. This ratio compares current assets to current liabilities. A value above 1.0 indicates that short-term liquidity is sufficient to service short-term liabilities. Even when this number is adjusted for inventories (quick ratio), we get a value of 0.99. Note that Caterpillar's inventories are valued at $12.2 billion. This is slightly more than one fourth of total current assets.

Total assets are valued at $78.0 billion. $39.0 billion of this comes from current assets. Property, plant and equipment are valued at $12.8 billion. Long-term receivables are valued at $12.4 billion.

Total liabilities are valued at $63.0 billion. This puts shareholders' equity at $15.0 billion. Unfortunately, total debt (all liabilities) are worth 4.2x as much as equity. This seems to be a lot, but this happens a lot when liabilities are just slightly below assets. Most industrial companies are reporting similar results as they have the ability and sometimes the need to use their assets to increase borrowing. The good news, is that liquidity is solid as I just discussed. Moreover, total debt to equity is down from 4.6 in 2018 to 4.2 in 2019.

It is also essential to add that Caterpillar has not started to re-leverage its balance sheet after deleveraging when commodities peaked in 2011. Total liabilities have been roughly 80% of assets since the end of 2013. The current ratio has also been very strong since the end of the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

Although I consider the balance sheet to be strong and I do not expect the company to run into financial distress even if the whole economy were about to crash any moment. Regardless, the stock has a beta of 1.46. Essentially, a beta measures stock price movements compared to 'the market'. If Caterpillar for example were to move less than the market, the beta would be below 1.0. If the stock were more volatile, the value would be higher than 1.0. In this case, the value is 1.46. That's far from the penny stock volatility some stocks have but still not what you want if you are a conservative investor. The solution is easy. If you decide Caterpillar is the right stock for you, you can adjust your exposure accordingly. In other words, put less money in more volatile stocks. That's what I do as I have most of my money in low beta stocks.

Takeaway

The biggest bull case for Caterpillar is a potential economic recovery. If history is any indication, this should almost certainly lead to a higher stock price. If commodities are able to gain momentum in 2020 along with a growth bottom in the first quarter, I have little doubt Caterpillar is going to reach $180. If growth is declining further, I think it is best to wait before buying.

Source: FINVIZ

In addition to an economic growth bottom, I like how Caterpillar is committed to cash distribution through dividends and buybacks. Whereas buybacks are very volatile, investors are almost certain that a large part of free cash flow and net income will result in steady and (likely) further increasing dividend payments.

I also like the strong balance sheet and the fact that Caterpillar is not leveraging its balance sheet in order to buy back shares.

All things considered, Caterpillar is one of my favorite stocks going forward and I will make it a significant position if economic growth is indeed able to bottom.

Let me know what you think!

