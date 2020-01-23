The Next Really Big Thing - Cody Willard Talks With Alpha Trader (Podcast Transcript)

Getting back to investing in truly transformational ideas, Willard says space exploration is going to be the most revolutionary industry in the history of the plant ... And it's happening now. Publicly traded ways to play this are limited, but the purest way at the moment is Virgin Galactic.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Seeking Alpha Alpha Trader podcast. It has been a great couple of weeks to start the year, at least if you're long stocks. The market just keeps on keeping on the big gains we saw in the last year continuing, the Dow surpassing 29,000, the S&P surpassing 3300. And it seems like there's nothing that could stop this market from going higher, which of course, is probably the time that it turns around, but we shall see how that plays out. And we're going to talk more about that with our guest today, Cody Willard. He is the publisher of Trading with Cody, now available on Seeking Alpha. He's also a Hedge Fund Manager, a regular on business news, television, and a longtime friend and colleague of mine. Cody, welcome to Alpha Trader.

AT: I'm excited to have you on Cody for many reasons, but one is because you are a stock picker and I know you're willing to talk about specific stocks. And we've had a lot of macro discussions on this podcast. And I want to hear about your big picture view of things. But I also want to talk specific stocks with you. A couple come to mind right off the bat, one being Tesla. I know you're a bull on Tesla, you were -- made a bullish call on it this past spring, when it was trading below $200. And it has been parabolic, the move that's happened the last couple of months. So is there anything that's fundamentally changed since October that you've seen that would explain why Tesla has gone from $250 and change to now $500 plus.

CW: Oh boy, you know, yes, a little bit, but let me just back up and say that I actually started buying and it was around $250, I think and I bought it all the way down to $200 and did not buy it at the very bottom at $180. But yes, I've been a long time bear. I never shorted the stock but I have been a Tesla bear for many years.

Heck, going back to 2008, if I may for a moment, on my show on Fox Business we actually were going to have Elon Musk as one of our guests one night and we closed down Central Park. He had just rolled out the Tesla Roadster and I drove the original Tesla Roadster through Central Park at, I don't know, 80, 90, 100 miles an hour. Just you know that zero to 100 thing. And it was incredible. And then I went on Twitter and tweeted that Elon and my followers, I maybe had 16 followers back in 2008, but I said, hey, Elon Musk is going to be on my show tonight. His company wants another $500 million welfare loan, like all of the bailout banks, and blah, blah, blah. He ended up canceling the show.

And I'm not a big fan of companies that at that point really did need a lot of taxpayer largesse, just to stay alive. But fast forward to 2019. And you know, the Model 3 had come out. And that was, I know I'm trying to -- I'm very -- giving too much background, but the reason I turned bullish in spring, that the Model 3 was coming out, full self-driving was looking like it was progressing. And some of that stuff is going to be rolling out at very high margin. And so I started buying stock. I bought the car actually. I bought a Model 3 and drove it around, couldn't believe it. And then I bought the stock and made it my largest position, wrote about it a lot on Trading with Cody, which as you mentioned, you can get on Seeking Alpha.

What changed since October is, among other things, they delivered the number of cars that they were supposed to deliver and the demand was there for those cars. And it doesn't look like there's a -- you know, the demand cliff that the bears have been promising forever did not come yet again. And then the Cyberttruck and the Cybertruck is revolutionary beyond what the Model 3 is. I bought more stock, the day it fell after the Cybertruck was rolled out. And I still -- I mean, I think the cyber truck is going to change transportation.

AT: That's interesting because I haven't heard much about the Cybertruck since the launch. And obviously they had the silliness with the unbreakable glass shattering. And there was obviously a lot of talk about the Cybertruck. So what is it about the truck itself that you think is so revolutionary?

CW: By the way, they did that glass break on purpose, just to get everybody to talk about it, which they did?

AT: Which they did, yeah. That's great publicity.

CW: It was an amazing amount of extra publicity for the Cybertruck. So look, the number one, that exoskeleton and using what the same materials they're using on the spaceships at SpaceX, and the fact that you literally can drive over trees, in -- around your ranch and it's not going to scratch your truck. And like the utility factor in that truck is beyond any vehicle that's ever been designed because of its durability. Beyond that, also it's faster and better. And you know, got so much of the full self-driving computer and all of that stuff too. But I think that you're going to see every car on the planet over the next five or 10 years going to be a variation of this new exoskeleton design. People think it's ugly right now, but it's been growing on people, frankly, and it's beautiful. It's pure function. There is no -- no element of that vehicle is designed for beauty. And therefore it's the most beautiful vehicle you've ever seen, it's pure function.

AT: Interesting, and I'll point out that Cody grew up and lives in New Mexico where people actually you know, use their trucks to go off road and drive over trees and around ranches and stuff like that, not to go to the shopping center.

CW: And by the way I have numerous friends here in New Mexico from plumbers to construction company owners who have ordered, to real estate guys, you know, brokers who have ordered their Cybertrucks. They put their deposits down and they can't wait.

AT: So you know and I know Steven wants to jump in here. You've laid out basically the bullish case for Tesla is its transformational in terms of how we get around. And it's growing rapidly in terms of orders, and people who drive the cars love it. But I'm sure I don't have to tell you the bearish on, from any short case on it is just they're not making any money. And they're still relying on debt financing. So why does that not concern you?

CW: Because they're here. And by the way, it does concern me Look, Tesla's not out of the woods yet, like they have to continue making great cars, getting factories built and having demand for those cars. If none of those three things work out over the next year or two, this stock can crash but I fully expect because the vehicles are so much better than any vehicle you've ever been in, if you haven't been in a Tesla, just try to test drive one, ask a friend, if they know someone who's got one. It will blow your mind how much better that car is than any other car you've been in. Even the cheap Model 3, their lowest version.

There's plenty of bear cases, and arguments to be made. I mean, some of the numbers that Tesla's put out over the years can be a little bit questionable. But look, if the demand is here, then the bear case is pointless. As long as the cars keep selling, they're fine.

SA: We're obviously in the middle of a nice bull run. There's a big bull run in a lot of the stocks that you're holding. You've said if you had your druthers you prefer to buy stock when it's hated. Are you seeing anything that's hated out there right now, that you like?

CW: I was asked in my Trading with Cody chat the other morning if I would list my top three to five stocks. And they know that my phrase, feet to fire because I don't like to just throw out stock picks. But if you put my feet to fire, five of my favorite names, none of which are really hated, to answer your question, would be Disney, Space, SBCA, Virgin Galactic, Spotify, Qualcomm and Cisco. And that was written three days ago when my gosh, I mean, yeah, I mean, four days ago and space alone is up like another 25% or something since then.

So look things are not hated right now and if they are they're probably might be hated for a reason. Twitter might be the most hated stock I own right now and even it's rallied 15%, 20% off its recent button.

AT: Right, so Spotify is certainly not hated but there's a general sense out there that basically their competition with Apple or competitors, Apple and Amazon have unlimited pockets and they're going to face continued margin pressure, and how they are ever going to become profitable and it's just --they're just in a very tough business against these humongous competitors. So why are you bullish on Spotify?

CW: Remember one [ph] by the way for that very same bearish argument, I was short and with -- my Trading with Cody subscribers would recall this, five or six years ago we shorted Pandora stock symbol at the time was P. It was over $20 a share and it fell all the way to the mid-single digits and we covered, I don't know $7 or $8 when Sirius agreed to buy it.

AT: [indiscernible] Pandora's fate.

CW: So exactly. So why is Spotify different? So the reason why, number one, they've got the critical mass, that Pandora never had. Spotify has so many subscribers and has penetrated the market to a point where that's 30 40% of the market they own, people are paying them. And beyond that, I think there's this virtuous cycle that's happening where if you ride a peloton, it offers you, hey, do you want to sign into your Spotify account? You drive a Tesla, it offers you hey, do you want to enter your Spotify account? Listen to your podcast, listen to your music. It doesn't ask that about Stitcher, Apple Music, Google, you know, anybody else out there.

Spotify has won both on the critical mass side of applications and enterprises and other companies trying to use their ecosystem and tap into it. And on the consumer side that everybody knows Spotify, you get all the music there, the artists are all almost, pretty much 99.999% of any artist you're going to listen to is on Spotify. And they're making moves into the original content with podcasts. And that's something that Pandora did not have. And then the other thing is also this, that legacy music is not nearly as important as new music in coming years. And I just think the library and new music that keeps coming out, build that critical mass further for Spotify. And that's it.

AT: Like when old guys like me and Steven, you know, we're still listening to Springsteen and David Bowie, the kids are on Spotify, listening to stuff that we've never heard of.

CW: Yeah, and by the way, I would throw out a couple of cool names, but I'm not cool enough to know the cool names either.

AT: And I was trying to think of some cool names, but I'm not going to know, I can look at my daughter's Spotify account and tell you.

CW: Like I was listening to Jojo Siwa, Boomerang this morning with my six year old, getting her out of bed.

AT: I have grown kids, I know Jojo Siwa, I don't think that's what the cool kids are listening to.

CW: I don't know, well, are you saying my six year old daughter is not cool.

AT: For a six year old, she's extremely cool.

CW: You know that, yes, correct. We're going to Jojo Siwa in March.

SA: Yeah. The new Eminem album just dropped today, didn't it.

CW: Oh, boy, that was totally not cool, man. Stephen, Stephen, Eminem. I mean, I love Eminem. Don't get me wrong, but I don't think he is considered all that cool anymore.

AT: All right, Task, I am being a taskmaster again, getting us back on track to talk stocks. Okay, so Stephen saw your note about the feet to fire stocks you would buy now, and I just looked at, did a quick look and all of them have had a parabolic or semi parabolic move off their September-October lows with the exception of Cisco, right. So is it about to happen or is there something different, Cisco's a much bigger market cap than Spotify for sure. But what is your take on Cisco here? Why do you like it? Why would you be buying more feet to fire?

CW: Look, 5G and satellite internet is coming over the next year, two, three years. And the amount of bandwidth that, that is going to create, and the demand for routers, I mean, it's like that classic internet play from 1999, the infrastructure demands for Internet Protocol routers, it's going to be through the roof for the next 2, 3,4 years. Beyond that, I also like Cisco just because things are parabolic, right? And I'm not chasing stuff. I own stuff. And I'm trimming mostly and I buy a little bit here and there, some names that might, I think are like, you know, like Spotify I just started buying a couple weeks ago. But Cisco's, I think feels you know, I hate to use this term because nothing's ever safe, but it feels relatively safe. So I just sort of feel like you've got the 5G demand, you've got a dividend, and it feels relatively safe compared to Google, Apple or Tesla, which I all three own.

AT: Right, and just to be clear, right now you're more in the mode of trimming around positions, as opposed to adding positions or selling or saying you know what, this has gone too far and I'm getting out of here.

I think it's a mistake to chase and try to capture the last 5%, 10% or whatever this last market moves going to be, or even if it's here right now, but I also think it'd be a mistake to just oh, things are overvalued, sell everything and we got to go home, because look, I don't see a crash coming right now, the economy, we can talk about the markets and economy.

AT: We do, actually, thank you for reminding me, yes.

CW: Taskmaster.

We're talking with Cody Willard of tradingwithcody.com, who says "sitting tight and not trading is often the right move."

We are back with Cody Willard of tradingwithcody.com, available on Seeking Alpha now. Cody's also a hedge fund manager. And we've been talking about some of his positions and some positions from the long side. I'm curious, Cody, we didn't ask direct, is anything you're shorting right now?

CW: Yeah, I am shorting a little bit. I prefer to stay away from talking about specific names. I'm shorting other than indexes, I've been adding, I don't know for the last month slowly but surely, I'll short some of the QQQ, the SMH, the IWM, the IGV, these are all various -- SMH is a semiconductor index, your listeners are familiar with some or most of them.

AT: Yes. And you're doing that as a hedge.

CW: Yeah, exactly. That's nothing more than a hedge. I just, you know, I'm a hedge fund manager. Now if it was my personal portfolio, I probably wouldn't be doing much of that even. I didn't for the last seven or eight years. I have been generally bullish since 2010 my subscribers and all the viewers on Fox, remember when I turned bullish and I've just sort of -- it continues to sort of feel like that. So I think it's-- again, like things are parabolic and I think it's smart to put on some hedges but I'm not exactly like bearish and I've got some specific names that I short here and there. I will give you one At&T in its mega cap.

So I'll talk about some mega cap shorts, I've got. Warner Brothers content is crap. And the idea that they can compete against Disney is silly, and they're going to try to charge 15 or 20 bucks for their streaming service and peacocks rolling out for free. Like, if that feels like Pandora, Time Warner and slash AT&T because they own it. And they have so much debt and AT&T's cell phone -- they're distracted. They've got to try to roll out 5G against all these other competitors. You've got Satellite Internet about to come compete against 5G and cell phone service. And I just think there's sort of a perfect storm brewing against AT&T here and you short it and yeah, look, it runs to 40.41 there's going to be some pain and I might end up covering, just taking the loss or something. But I don't know that, that stock can -- I'm going to walk in here one day and it's up 20% or 30%. And that's -- that's really your biggest fear with most of the short.

SA: Now are you shorting T as a hedge against your long at Disney or just downright think it's in trouble?

CW: No, I don't know that I would be shorting T if not for having, you know, being bullish in Disney. And I just started buying Disney, by the way, right before, what was it, maybe two months ago, you know, in the 130s right before they rolled out Disney Plus officially. And it just looked like the numbers that they were promising, which seemed way too low. And so yeah, I think Disney is a must own for the next three years. I think Disney will be a trillion dollar market cap in the next three to five years, up from $250 billion right now.

AT: Well, so that's a huge move, obviously. But I'm glad you mentioned the trillion dollar market cap as this past week we had Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple all at various points hitting the trillion dollar market cap and I saw statistics that they are now representing 17% of the S&P 500, which is kind of similar to what the biggest stocks were of the S&P 500, back in 1999, which was Microsoft, Intel, Dell, Qualcomm. I think GE was the fifth, was another one. But so there are people out there and I'm sure you've heard this Cody saying, like, oh, this is crazy, silliness. It's just like 1999, 2000 kind of mania. And you were trading back then too, do you see any parallels? Does any -- do those numbers bother you at all?

CW: Not that pure percentage, you know, 18% I don't know if there's some magic ratio or something that, that bothers me. It could go up to 20% or 25% simply because these companies really are so powerful and generating so much -- earning so much cash. I just Googled Cody Willard trillion dollar market cap, because I know it was back probably 2010 and I did find it, eight years ago, there was an article in the LA TIMES even quoting me saying that I was four years ahead of anyone predicting that Apple would become the first trillion dollar market cap company. And then the year since I predicted that Amazon, Google, Facebook would all become trillion dollar market caps. I'm not surprised by this. I think they're going to be multi trillion dollar market caps in the next three to five years unless the economy crashes and the economy tanks and stock market crashes, which at this very moment, I fully expect that will happen at some point in the next five to ten years. I don't know what's going to happen in the next two to three.

AT: Right? And so you mentioned Facebook, and I recall several years ago, you did a segment with our mutual friend, Simon Constable when he was at the Wall Street Journal, when you were buying Facebook, when everyone else hated it. Now Facebook's hated for other reasons. Are you still long that stock?

CW: Yes, I bought Facebook with even -- and Constable, the one you're talking about, I was quoted as I think I was talking about why I'm the only idiot buying Facebook at $21 a share, right? That was after it crashed after its IPO and I've made it my third largest position. And I still own it. I've trimmed it over the years, but still own the vast majority of those shares, and I own it in the hedge fund and yeah, I hate Facebook. You hate Facebook. I mean, it's -- like it sucks. But I don't use Facebook, but I'm still on it. I mean, I still have a page. I do not update or anything but my wife uses it and you're probably on Instagram. I'm not on Instagram or Facebook. That's how much I hate the company. But I still own the stock.

Doesn't matter how much I hate the company, doesn't matter everybody on the planet hates Facebook and Instagram and what they do with your privacy and the Cambridge Analytic, you had, yeah and Russian bought you and blah, blah, blah, but you're still on it.

SA: Continuing with Facebook. I don't know how much technical analysis you do. But I read somewhere the other day that Facebook has put in what some people call a massive double top, hit about to 2.10, 2.20 range from roughly two years ago or so mid-2018 going on a big run of late, but it hasn't taken out that high that it made two years ago. Does that concern you at all? Do you follow that sort of technical analysis at all?

CW: Only to be excited that you actually were saying that the chart is bad, because I typically love the worst looking chart in the world. I typically like -- if I believe in the fundamentals, I want that chart. I want everybody hating that chart. You know, I want everybody shorting the stock I want people bashing it on TV, bring on the bears, bring on the contrarian, all the time. Like you mentioned earlier, the quote about I like to buy hated stocks, well hated stocks usually have the worst looking chart. And I would love for a Facebook to turn here for another week or two and really dip down 2.10 and get all the traders out of the stock and people and reversing for the long the short and thinking it's going back to 190 or something and then we could rip to the new highs finally or something.

AT: So that's very interesting. The few minutes we have left let's talk, you know, more philosophically, because what you just described, it sounds to me like, you know, you're looking for value in the most growth-oriented areas, because you're very much, as you talk about them, looking for revolutionary companies that are going to transform industries, if not society. So is that, you know, how do you describe, your definition…?

CW: 100%, my gosh, I wish I'm actually going to take that and use it in some of my hedge fund documentation and on my Trading with Cody landing page, because that's exactly why they're -- like I mean, that is what I'm trying to do. I want to find the most revolutionary growth industries, the best companies that are creating that industry, and then be able to buy them when valuations aren't ridiculous. So by the way -- I leave you guys with this, and I've written about it on Seeking Alpha, I think it was my first article on there, I don't know 3, 6, 4 months ago, and it was called the space revolution will be the biggest industry in the history of the planet.

AT: And I believe that now.

CW: So I think space is undervalued right now. I think you've got to be looking at space. I know space Virgin Galactic when I wrote that article was at like $7, $7.50. The day I wrote that article on Seeking Alpha, if I recall, and, the stock's now hitting $15 something, and I still own it. I've been buying more. I just you know, if people are going, and it's not about the next year, right, it's not about the $250,000 deposits that they're getting for people that want to go and be one of the first people to be blasted up and become sort of an almost astronaut by going into almost outer space with the first ships. It's about what that technology is creating and the ability to send new satellites up cheaply and the ship packages around the world faster and all of the things that you can do if you've got the capabilities to change how we travel, not just to space but around the world through space. And that's happening. The tectonic plates of society and the economy and the world have all put us in a position that in 2020, that is a real private market phenomenon that we can invest in. I have invested in SpaceX and the private market. I've invested in Virgin Galactic. I own AJRD, which is a rocket company that's been around for 50 years but still sells into this industry. I own a little bit of Boeing. I am trying to find all kinds of space related investment plays and ideas because it is the next, can't miss, greatest, biggest growth industry that will create trillion dollar economies that we're sitting in front of right now.

If you thought 2008 and 2009, and again, my viewers on TV, watch me every day pound the table about the app revolution, the smartphone revolution is going to change the world. Trillions of interactions a day will be done. on smartphones, and you've got to just buy anything related to smartphones. That's where we are with space right now. But the order of magnitude of the upside is bigger.

AT: Wow. I agree with you from just a pure, you know, looking at the economics of it. I'm glad you mentioned all this. Because I do think it's a very exciting place for investors to be looking at. And I just want to be clear about Virgin Galactic because I have heard some people say, they're investing in Virgin Galactic because it's the only pure play right now. But you seem to fundamentally like that company and what they offer to you. It's not just, well, there's no really other way to do it, kind of in that.

CW: They -- look man, they're moving their headquarters to New Mexico down the 120 miles from where I live. And beyond that, I mean, I don't really -- I don't invest in the company because of that, but like it's happening, like there is a spaceport in New Mexico, that the government has spent 200 something -- a quarter billion dollars so that people can start sending stuff and blasting rockets, these private companies can start doing that stuff into space. And Virgin Galactic is yes. I'm fundamentally bullish about Virgin Galactic. I don't care that it's just the only one that you can really -- that's a pure play in the public markets. Man, I think Virgin Galactic at $2 billion or $3 billion is a terrific risk reward scenario. You have 100% downside. And if their vision works out of all over 5 or 10, 15 years, that stock could be up 100 fold from here.

Our guest has been Cody Willard of Trading with Cody. Cody, thanks so much for being with us today.

CW: Hey, thank you guys. Fantastic interview, that was fun. Thank you.

AT: It was fun. We ought to do it again. Thanks a lot, Cody.

CW: Thanks Taskmaster, thank you, Stephen.