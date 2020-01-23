Omnicom: A Strategic Review For 2020

I will be holding on to my shares, and would only suggest investors who are willing to forego short-term capital gains in favor of an undervalued stock to invest.

Omnicom remains undervalued, and has an appealing dividend policy, yet it lacks sufficient investor sentiment to be a high conviction pick for this year.

In July, I suggested purchasing shares of Omnicom. The stock's performance has not lived up to my expectations, trading in a narrow range since then.

Introduction

In July last year, I suggested that Omnicom (OMC) was undervalued and was an attractive stock for dividend investors to purchase. Fast forward two quarters, and the stock still looks appealing. At the time, OMC had strong momentum, but within weeks of writing, all momentum evaporated on news of sluggish revenue in the second quarter.

OMC currently has a dividend yield of 3.23% and trades around $80.49. In February, I expect the quarterly dividend to increase from $0.65 to $0.70, which would imply a forward dividend yield of 3.48%, an all-time high for the stock. Based on my M.A.D Assessment, OMC has a Dividend Strength score of 86/100 and a Stock Strength score of 62/100.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Omnicom, as by our measures, it should be worth between $88 and $93.

For those of you who don’t know Omnicom, it is one of the largest managers of advertising agencies. The company derives its revenue from advertising, customer relationship management and public relations.

In this article, I will review Omnicom’s dividend profile, before considering the stock’s potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

For us, a strong dividend stock is one which provides:

A safe dividend which will be paid for years to come.

An appealing combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

In any market, you can find stocks which provide safe dividends. These are high quality companies which have had established dividend policies for years and generate enough cash to support them. Identifying such companies is the easy part.

The harder part is sifting through these companies, searching for those which have a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

It should be obvious to all that there is a trade-off between dividend yield and dividend growth. To meet your income goals, you can invest in stocks yielding a% and growing at b% per year, or you can get there by investing in stocks yielding c% and growing at d% per year. The math to figure these numbers out is a little complex, but you can read this article to learn more about it.

In more expensive markets, finding companies with attractive combinations of yield and growth gets more complicated. Right now, there are a lot of such opportunities in Energy, and while our portfolios are overweight energy relative to the market, we believe it is important to remain diversified. As such we must also dig into stocks across all sectors to identify interesting opportunities.

Dividend Safety

43% of Omnicom's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 49% of dividend stocks.

OMC pays 32% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 42% of dividend stocks.

Omnicom has a free cash flow payout ratio of 43%, a lower ratio than 52% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends p.s. $2.0000 $2.1000 $2.2000 $2.4000 $2.5500 Net Income p.s. $4.35 $4.67 $5.01 $5.16 $5.94 Payout Ratio 46% 45% 44% 47% 43% Cash From Operations p.s. $7.63 $8.55 $6.25 $8.57 $7.86 Payout Ratio 27% 25% 36% 28% 33% Free Cash Flow p.s. $6.03 $7.04 $4.56 $6.73 $5.96 Payout Ratio 34% 30% 49% 36% 43%

As you can see in the table above, while OMC’s dividend has increased at a reasonable rate over the past 5 years, it has maintained consistent payout ratios: the dividend has remained between 43% and 47% of net income, and 25% and 33% of operating cash flow.

Furthermore, the company usually spends between $1.5 and $2 of cash per share on CAPEX, which leaves a lot of cash for dividends and buybacks.

Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that OMC can pay its interest 8 times, which is better than 71% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that OMC’s dividend is safe. In the latest earnings call, Philip Angelastro, the company’s CFO reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its dividend:

We certainly want to be as consistent as we can in terms of our dividend policy and our capital allocation policy, and I think we think we’ve certainly done that. I don’t think we have any intentions of changing it in any significant way.

Omnicom has increased its dividend every year for the past 10 years. An increase in February would mark the 11th consecutive year that the firm increased its dividend. This shows over a decade-long commitment to the dividend and should reassure investors that management is committed to returning cash to shareholders.

Dividend Potential

Omnicom's dividend yield of 3.23% is better than 68% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 8.3% which is slightly above their 5-year CAGR of 6.5%.

This level of dividend growth is definitely appealing for a stock which yields above 3%.

I expect the dividend to grow at 6.5 to 8% per year, an attractive amount of growth given the yield.

My only critic of Omnicom’s past dividend policy is that while the stock has increased the total amount paid in dividends per share each year, it hasn’t necessarily done so every 4 quarters. I’d like to encourage management to start increasing the dividend each year in February, around the same time the publish their full year results for the previous year.

Adopting such a policy would give investors more certainty and trust in the company’s otherwise very strong dividend policy.

Investors need to realize that this dividend growth likely wouldn’t come from top and bottom line growth. As you can see, since 2014, revenues have remained flat at around $15bn per year.

OMC’s business is quite mature. I expect them to continue growing top line at about 3%, which should trickle down to earnings. If 3% dividend growth is coming from business expansion, where does the rest come from?

OMC only pays out about 40% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends. It could easily ramp up that number to 50% over the next 10 years. This in itself would provide an extra increase of 2% per annum.

Finally, OMC repurchases 3% of its shares per year. It doesn’t need to pay dividends on these repurchased shares, so that affords an increase of 3.1% per year without impacting payout ratios.

Investors can therefore expect a 3.1% increase afforded by share repurchases, 2% from payout expansion, and 1% to 3% from business growth. This results in 6% to 8% dividend growth for the next decade.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives OMC a dividend strength score of 86/100. The dividend is extremely well covered as OMC generates very large and consistent amounts of cashflow. As we saw above dividend investors can expect 6 to 8% annual dividend growth, enough to satisfy investors looking for a good yield and good levels of growth.

OMC has an attractive dividend profile, and I expect the company to increase their dividend next quarter by 7.7% from $0.65 per share to $0.7 per share.

Stock Strength

OMC is a solid dividend stock, and its dividend policy is one step away from being amazing. All it would take is for management to be more consistent in increasing dividends. But what about the stock’s potential for capital appreciation? To consider this, I will look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality to assess the company’s potential for capital appreciation

Value

OMC has a P/E of 13.55x

P/S of 1.19x

P/CFO of 10.23x

Dividend yield of 3.23%

Buyback yield of 2.91%

Shareholder yield of 6.14%.

These values would suggest that OMC is more undervalued than 92% of stocks, which is very encouraging. The stock trades at dead low multiples of earnings and cash flow, and offers a nice, high shareholder yield.

The chart above suggests that OMC is trading slightly below its 5-year average PE. For a while, OMC has been trading at low multiples because of its lack of top line growth. I wouldn’t expect it to trade at high multiples, yet just a reversal to its 5-year average PE would imply upside of about 7%. Add 3% from buybacks, and all of a sudden you get 10% appreciation just to return to average valuations.

You then get the upcoming dividend increase, which if it meets my expectations, would push the yield to 3.5%. I would argue that given OMC’s dividend profile, a 3% yield is a more reasonable price. Such a scenario would imply 16% upside.

Any way you look at it, OMC looks cheap relative to where it should be. Over time value beats the market, and tilting your portfolio towards value stocks will be rewarded. OMC doesn’t offer deep value, but I believe the shares are worth 10% to 15% more today, or between $88 and $93.

Value Score: 92/100

Momentum

Omnicom's price has increased 5.87% these last 3 months, has decreased -1.32% these last 6 months but is up 8.26% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $80.49.

OMC has better momentum than 43% of stocks. The stock has been range-bound since May, which shows that the market is unsure about which direction the stock will go.

As you can see from looking at the price action and 20, 50 and 200-day SMAs, OMC has failed to pick up serious momentum since the price came down from $85 to $75 between July and September.

While it remained above the 20-day SMA during November and December, it popped below it. The stock is now back above $80. If it can find some strong resistance here, it would set the stage to once again challenge the $85 mark in the upcoming year.

However, it could be a while before the stock picks up significant momentum. A good dividend hike could help, as could a good 10-K filing.

Failing that the stock will likely continue to trade in a tight range between $77 - where it has good support - and $82 - where it has considerable resistance.

While there is value in OMC, it is not clear when it would be unlocked. If the price can maintain itself above $80 until the annual report, and that the market reacts well to it, we might finally see a breakthrough.

Momentum score: 43/100

Financial Strength

OMC’s gearing ratio of 8.6x is worse than 92% of stocks. Omnicom's liabilities have increased by 5% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 8.2% of OMC's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Omnicom has better financial strength than 35% of stocks. While OMC is highly geared, it is important to note that this is mostly the result of a high number of accounts payable, which represent 45% of OMC’s liabilities. These are totally offset by the company’s cash and receivables. Once they are netted out, OMC’s liability coverage looks a lot better. Don’t forget that the company can cover its interest 8 times, which is better than 70% of US stocks.

Here the numbers included in the computations don’t tell the whole story. I believe OMC’s financial stability is at least on par with the median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 35/100

Earnings Quality

Omnicom’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -2.1% puts it ahead of 28% of stocks. 151.2% of OMC's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 63% of stocks. Each dollar of OMC's assets generates $0.6 of revenue, putting it ahead of 57% of stocks. Based on these findings, OMC has higher earnings quality than 53% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 53/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 62/100 which is encouraging. OMC is undervalued, and has decent fundamentals, but it lacks the momentum to really take off. I cannot for certain say that the stock will outperform the market this year, as it would take a shift in sentiment from neutral to bullish.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 86 and a stock strength of 62, Omnicom is a good choice for dividend investors who are willing to forego short-term capital appreciation to be exposed to an undervalued stock with a good dividend profile. I will personally be holding on to my shares without increasing or decreasing my position.

