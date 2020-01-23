Lithia Motors Up Another 20%, It Is Time To Take Profits

The company has not been through a recession since it has rapidly expanded. A recession could have a significant impact on Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors shares have risen about 60% since we initially wrote about them and this is after a 20% decline recently.

Source

Lithia Motors (LAD) has grown into one of the top automotive dealership groups in the United States. Through acquisitions, it has led the way to become a dominant player in its industry and continues to expand further. As the company has been on a buying spree, its earnings power has expanded. While this has come at the expense of increased debt, Lithia is still able to cover its obligations. The problem, of course, with an operator in the automotive sector is the cyclical nature of the business. Should the economy see the inevitable downfall, auto sales typically take a large hit. Despite this, the economy is currently still strong and sales are occurring at an increased pace. I now view the risk in that the shares have appreciated but headwinds are mounting. With the economy already at such a strong level, it is hard to see the potential for future growth outpacing the potential for a decline in the economy. At this time, we would hold off on purchasing shares until there is a better picture of the future. I do believe shares would be a buy at a discount to their 5 year average valuation.

The Company

Lithia Motors has become the third-largest automotive dealership by revenue in the United States. Lithia Motors has grown immensely in the last few years, with revenue growing from $4 billion in 2013 to $11.3 billion in 2018, and is on track to deliver $12.5 billion in revenue for fiscal 2019. Tripling the size of its sales in less than 5 years is no small feat. It was able to do this because of a strong and growing economy, large acquisitions and, of course, new dealership openings. As the company becomes larger, it should notice an incremental margin improvement due to moving of vehicles within its network of dealerships instead of purchasing from others. Lithia will also be able to optimize used vehicle trade-ins by sending them to the corresponding branded dealership. As the company grows its presence, it inherently grows its risk. The more dealerships it operates, the more likely it is to suffer in a recession, as the communities it owns dealerships in could suffer harder than others and a significant loss of vehicle sales could cause losses.

On a positive note, Lithia has managed to make it through recessions before, and being one of the largest dealerships in the country, it will probably be able to secure better terms from manufacturers. Investors need to take much into consideration when looking to purchase shares, and we try to analyze a few of them here.

Going forward, the company may be looking to acquire competition located in the southeastern section of the United States.

Source: Investor Presentation

The potential targets that would lead to a quick expansion are limited and would come at a cost of increased debt. Particularly, there is Hendrick Automotive Group, which is a privately held company with 143 locations. A majority of these are in North Carolina and South Carolina.

(Source: Auto News)

Hendrick sold $8.6 billion worth of cars in 2017, with over 263,000 units sold. This compares to Lithia with 344,000 units sold. Based on what it paid for DCH, a 27-dealership group with sales of $2.3 billion in 2014, the acquisition would cost Lithia about $1.4 billion. With the company's limited cash position, this would greatly increase its debt. However, this is just a scenario for the quickest expansion into the southeast. There are smaller dealers; that would be a slower process for expansion, but certainly more affordable.

The company likes to identify under-performing dealerships it can boost profitability with once acquired.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

This obviously leads to a strong ROI, as the price paid was less for an under-performing business. The company has continued to grow earnings through the various segments it operates within and would like to earn $15 per share within three years.

It is this strong process that allows the company to continue to increase same-store sales and profits.

(Source: Earnings Slides)

Lithia saw 8% revenue growth in the quarter, and 7.6% of this was same-store sales growth. More attractive was the 20% growth in adjusted earnings which is quite attractive for a auto dealership.

More interesting is that while only 5% of the revenue is driven from financing activities, more than a quarter of the company's profit comes from this division. The most profitable part is now the parts and service division, which is important to note. As parts are always needed regardless of economic conditions.

(Source: Earnings Slides)

The service division can continue to drive revenues and profit during a recession because it is something that cannot be neglected. Additionally, I like the broad source of revenue mix driven from different brands. Many dealership groups are overexposed to certain manufacturers, which can be a nightmare. A recurring revenue stream becomes built from the service division as the company grows its customer base. Generally customers will come back to the dealership they bought the car from when service is needed.

The Charts

First, let us review the stock's trading behavior.

Data by YCharts

LAD shares have seen several declines and bounces in the past 3 years. Each time it built a higher bottom before returning to new highs. Our expectation was this would once again happen when we wrote about the shares in September, and sure enough, it did. The stock now trades at a higher-than-average forward P/E and has a lower-than-average yield. This could be the market just adjusting for the dependability in earnings, or it could be gearing up for the next down draft. The company is operating fundamentally well, but there are other plays in the sector that have not seen their shares rise and offer similar prospects.

Taking a look at current and historical valuation metrics, we find the following:

(Source: Morningstar)

The company is trading below its average P/S ratio for the past 5 years, but it is trading above its average P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E. This tells us the shares are probably a bit overvalued or the market is expecting above average growth. I believe sometime in the next 5 years there is more likely to be a recession than an continued expansion.

Also, reviewing the balance sheet to see if debt is a concern, we can see the following:

(Source: 10-Q)

Lithia ended the first quarter with $27 million in cash and $2.8 billion in availability under its credit facility. The company has modest debt levels compared to EBITDA, but remember, in a recession this is subject to change quite drastically for an auto dealership. The good news is, the company maintains the lowest leverage of its closest peers.

Source: Investor Presentation

I do prefer to see more cash on hand for a cushion and the ability to continue to acquire without using debt. The company has a current ratio of about 1.2x, meaning it can pay off any immediate obligations, ensuring it is protected in the future, which is absolutely crucial. However, this could change quickly with another large acquisition.

The company trades at the high end range of valuation levels compared to peers.

Data by YCharts

It also has the lowest yield which is partially due to a rapidly rising share price compared to peers. This makes me a bit more skeptical that it has less upward price potential, due to already being at the top of the range versus peers.

Industry and Company Sales Overview

Looking at the last 3 months of sales data on an annual selling basis, we see pretty much a steady pace of sales.

(Source: Trading Economics)

This is a sign that the market has peaked and there is limited room for growth without acquisition or new dealership openings.

New vehicle sales make up a majority of revenue due to their high selling prices; however, they have low profitability in comparison to the other segments of the business.

The company does continue to be shareholder-friendly, increasing dividends and capital return.

With 17%+ dividend CAGR, investors with a long-term view may be able to grow yield on cost. Currently, the yield is not that enticing at less than 1%. Especially now that rates are not going to rise, higher-yielding stocks will see more attention. Share repurchases have so far generally been at higher levels than where shares trade now, at least for the past 3 years. However, the company is not allocating significant capital to repurchases at this time.

Conclusion

For investors looking to put money to work in the automotive sector with a company whose fundamentals are intact, Lithia may be worth investing in. As we can see, the company continues to expand, grow earnings, and grow its presence, while maintaining a stronger capital position than competitors. An economic recession would certainly cause shares to dip along with revenue and profit, but this may be a few years out. With shares trading at the top of their range for the past 3 years above 5-year valuation trends, they could continue their move lower. I believe there is downside risk due to the possibility of a peak in economic growth. There is also the prospect that the company makes a large acquisition, further vaulting its position up the ranks as one of the largest dealers in the country.

The investment thesis would change once a recession comes, but it would depend upon how bad the recession really is. If shares did see the typical pullback they usually experience, I would be interested in adding shares to my portfolio, so long as this pullback is not due to material weakness in the operating fundamentals or environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.