SCHH: Real Estate Has Lagged, But Could Be Due For A Comeback

With the market in risk-on mode, defensive plays have fallen behind. However, I see trade and other geopolitical risks simmering below the surface and believe rotating to domestic sectors now makes sense.

SCHH is well diversified among the Real Estate sector, and positive developments in both the Office and Retail sub-sectors should help the fund in the short-term.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) as an investment option at its current market price. While I expressed caution on the Real Estate sector going into Q4 last year, I am now a bit more optimistic on my short-term outlook. While the sector has lagged, this has been due to a risk-on rally mode that has been pushing broader equity prices to fresh all-time highs on what seems like a weekly (if not daily) basis. With this backdrop, I am getting increasingly more cautious with new positions, as I don't want to chase performance this late in the cycle and set myself up for a big fall. Therefore, I am moving to more defensive holdings, which include some fixed-income sectors as well as real estate.

SCHH continues to be a good option, in my view, for this exposure. The fund is well diversified, and there have been some positive developments for the top sub-sectors within the fund. While the yield does not give me excited on the surface, it is still more attractive than what the S&P 500 offers, and I expect dividend growth this year to make up for the negative growth we saw in 2019. Finally, I believe the market is underestimating the potential downside due to trade and geopolitical risks. If these tensions flare up again, investors will likely flock to domestic-oriented sectors, such as real estate.

Background

First, a little about SCHH. The fund's stated goal is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index." The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as the weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHH is currently trading at $46.86/share and yields 2.81% annually. I had been bullish on Real Estate for a while, only to shift to a more neutral sentiment last fall. In hindsight, this appears to have been appropriate. While SCHH managed a slight gain since then, the broader market is up by a much wider margin:

As we push into 2020, I am writing updated reviews on all the sectors I cover, including Real Estate. After an evaluation, I believe SCHH is poised to benefit from renewed investor interest in the Real Estate sector and that a "bullish" rating is once again appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

A Look At The Underlying Sectors

To begin, I want to highlight the three primary sub-sectors within SCHH's portfolio, because investors would want to have a favorable outlook on these areas before buying the fund. Specifically, SCHH is heavily exposed to the REITs within the Residential, Retail, and Office sub-sectors, as shown below:

For this review, I am going to highlight a couple key metrics that make me more optimistic on the Retail and Office sub-sectors. While the Residential sub-sector is by far the most important to SCHH's overall performance, given that it is the largest by weighting at over 25% of total assets, this is an area I have discussed multiple times in the past, including my prior review on SCHH. My followers should be aware by now that I favor this area for the long-term. This is because young professionals are renting for longer, urban apartment rentals are seeing aggressive price increases, and occupancy rates are at strong levels. While I see SCHH as a reasonable way to capture this trend, I have also recommended Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) as a great way to invest in this idea.

Retail REIT considerations

Therefore, I am going to take a look at a couple of metrics I find encouraging about the Retail sub-sector. First, let me say I am not overwhelmingly in favor of Retail REITs right now. I see the growth in online spend as a major headwind for the sector, which is a long-term structural challenge. However, it would be difficult to find a broad REIT ETF that does not include retail offerings, so we have to invest with that limitation unless investors want to buy more focused ETFs or individual stock tickers.

With this in mind, I am encouraged by recent retail figures, to the point where I am comfortable buying into a fund with this exposure, especially in the short-term. Specifically, December retail store sales figures came in fairly strong, showing month-over-month growth in all categories except motor vehicles and parts dealers, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

While these figures may not seem wildly strong, they do point to a fairly positive retail environment right now, with the vast majority of categories seeing short-term growth. Similarly, the data showed holiday retail sales were up over 4% on a year-over-year basis, which is also encouraging.

Going beyond the sales figures, I see another reason for cautious optimism. Looking at the broad retail picture, struggling sales and online pressure have brought on a slew of bankruptcies in recent years. This has caused a fear of a "retail apocalypse" that is supposed to mark the end of retail as we know it. While I do see the growing online sales as a long-term threat to retail, I don't see retail ever truly disappearing entirely, and certainly not in my lifetime. Further, while retail bankruptcies did pick up in the past decade, the number of retail bankruptcy announcements has begun to slow in the last two years, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

Of course, this is still a fair amount of bankruptcies, especially when we consider the average level for the decade. But my takeaway is there has been some improvement, and given that this is a largely beaten-down sector anyway, it offers a reasonable risk-reward opportunity at this time.

Office REIT Considerations

My next point is on performance in the Office REIT sub-sector, which has been a strong performing area since coming out of the recession. With an improving U.S. economy, corporate office space has been in demand, allowing for some increases in corporate lease prices. Further, even though capitalization rates have been on the decline, so have Treasury yields, which has kept spreads for the sector at an attractive rate. In fact, cap rates were fairly stable last year, while Treasury yields moved markedly downward, which has actually improved the cap rate in the short-term, as shown below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

As you can see, this is a space that has been consistent in delivering strong returns over the past few years. This reality has helped drive the underlying strength of the Real Estate sector as a whole.

While this is past performance, the good news is that industry insiders expect continued strength. Consider a recent survey conducted by Deloitte, which surveyed hundreds of commercial real estate professionals, including owners/operators, developers, brokers, and investors, for their opinions on the future of the sector. For the U.S. market, the majority of respondents expect to see an improvement in both vacancy rates and transaction activity, as well as positive rental growth. In fact, office space was the sole sub-sector listed with a "very favorable" outlook rating for vacancy rates, as shown below:

Source: Deloitte

My overall takeaway here is quite positive. The demand for commercial office space has helped keep cap rates at attractive levels, and industry insiders are anticipating more of the same over the next year and a half. Therefore, I see this sub-sector's inclusion into SCHH as a positive for the fund going forward.

The Dividend Story Is A Concern

My next point continues to be one of concern for me with regard to SCHH specifically. This is the fund's dividend, which is especially important to me as a "dividend seeker". On the surface, the yield is certainly not "high", as it sits at under 3%. Furthermore, this yield was pressured due to the fact the fund saw negative dividend growth last year, as illustrated in the chart below:

2018 Distributions 2019 Distributions YOY Change $1.41/share $1.32/share (7%)

Source: Charles Schwab

Clearly, this is not a positive trend. However, given the underlying strength in some of SCHH's top sub-sectors, namely Residential and Office REITs, I am confident this metric could turn around a bit this year. However, in fairness, even if the fund were to see dividend growth soon, the absolute yield is still relatively low, especially when we consider some individual stocks within the Real Estate sector an investor could buy. Therefore, while I do like the fact that SCHH is a broad fund and well diversified, if the dividend yield does not grow meaningfully this year, it will be harder to justify buying into this fund.

Everything Is Great, Until It Isn't

My final point is to discuss the market more broadly and why I believe the timing is ripe to increase exposure to the Real Estate sector and SCHH by extension. There are two primary reasons why I favor this exposure right now. The first is my outlook for interest rates while the second is my outlook for geopolitical risks, including trade, and I will take each one in turn.

Starting with interest rates, it seems pretty clear to me that rates will remain low for the foreseeable future. In fact, according to futures data compiled by CME Group, the market is expecting interest rates to remain in neutral through the June Fed meeting this year and probably longer than that. Furthermore, the current odds are we will only see one rate movement to the downside by year-end. Therefore, the outlook for interest rates right now is fairly complacent, with a slant towards dovish expectations.

My takeaway from this is higher-yielding sectors, such as Real Estate, should remain in favor in 2020. With the Fed, and other central banks around the world, unlikely to push interest rates higher from current levels, investors will continue to be limited when it comes to income plays. The Real Estate sector should benefit from this market reality, and that is a tailwind for SCHH.

The second point is geopolitical risk and how this should work to Real Estate's advantage. Specifically, when investors are concerned about international developments, such as trade disputes or military conflicts, they will often turn to the sectors that have a more domestic focus. The two sectors that generate the biggest share of their revenues domestically are Utilities and Real Estate, which I have discussed in prior reviews.

Of course, so far in 2020, these sectors have been lagging. Investors have been in full risk-on mode, and cyclical sectors and lower-grade debt products have continued an uninterrupted march upwards. While the U.S.-China trade disputes had rattled markets over the last few years, the recent signing of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the two countries seems to have put that risk on the back burner. Similarly, after a U.S. drone strike killed a top commander in the Iranian military, oil spiked and investors were on edge, temporarily. After a day or so passed, the risk of Iranian retaliation seemed to become an afterthought, and equity markets moved higher still.

My point here is investors seem wildly enthusiastic, and this makes me nervous. With stocks at all-time highs and defensive sectors lagging, I would expect investors to be more cautious, especially when faced with the potential for a trade conflict with China or a military conflict with Iran. However, investors seem convinced that everything is great, and optimism is actually at quite excessive levels, which I touched on in more depth in a recent article.

Simply, while it may appear to some that everything is great right now, there are risks simmering under the surface that I believe are being under-estimated right now. While the signing of the "Phase 1" deal was positive news, it makes me wonder what "Phase 2" will be. Will it be a difficult negotiation? What issues are the parties looking to solve? Could an unsuccessful negotiation derail "Phase 1"? These are all important questions that do not have answers right now. Looking at the potential for an Iranian conflict, now that a few weeks have passed since the drone strike, volatility is back at low levels. But is this justified? After the strike, according to an article by CNBC, Iranian President Rouhani was quoted that Soleimani's death will make Iran "more decisive" in its resistance against the U.S. and Iranian Defense Minister Hatami called Soleimani's killing an "unjust assassination" and stated "We (Iran) will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination".

My takeaway from all this to be cautious right now. While the risk-on rally could continue and cautious investors like myself could miss out on further upside, I am comfortable with that proposition. Given the build-up in asset prices, I see a fair amount of downside risk right now, and a spark to any of the fuses I mentioned above could ignite a sizable correction. Therefore, I am continuing a defensive shift and see SCHH as a way for like-minded investors to do so as well.

Bottom line

SCHH has lagged in the short-term, and I view that as an opportunity. While finding true value is very difficult right now, if investors focus on relative value, Real Estate could fit the bill because it has not seen an excessive run-up in the last few months. With a relatively strong holiday season for retail and an optimistic future for apartment and office space lease demand, I see some bullish tailwinds for Real Estate right now. With the market feeling very optimistic right now, as well as complacent in the fact of major geopolitical risks, I see an opportunity to get more defensive. Therefore, I am "bullish" on SCHH and recommend investors give the fund consideration at this time.

