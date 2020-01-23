Black Hills Corporation: A Dividend King Trading At A Regal Price

Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has features which make it an attractive stock - it is a long-established electric utility with an excellent record of rewarding shareholders with consecutively rising dividends. However, it is also a stock that illustrates the importance of valuation.

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota, Black Hills Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility that serves more than 1.27 million customers across Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Black Hills Corporation serves 1.27 million customers across eight states. Image provided by Black Hills Corporation.

This customer base and geographic reach provide Black Hills with much of its competitive advantage. After all, utilities are geographically specific, and it can be costly for customer to switch from one utility provider to another. This makes the chances of Black Hills retaining its existing customer base high. Furthermore, utilities are government regulated, and such regulation constitutes a high barrier for would-be competitors to surmount. This shields Black Hills from competitive pressure that would otherwise eat into its bottom line.

The benefits that Black Hills derives from these competitive advantages can be seen from the consistently rising revenue and net income figures over the past five years - the 2015 net income results are an anomaly which must take into account the $1.89 billion acquisition of SourceGas Holdings LLC that year, and one can see net income rising after that without further ado.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 1.4 billion 130.89 million 2015 1.29 billion -32.11 million 2016 1.54 billion 137.13 million 2017 1.68 billion 194.13 million 2018 1.75 billion 265.33 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Black Hills' investor relations page.

Quarterly figures may seem troubling for Q2 and Q3 relative to Q1, but Black Hills advise on both quarters that weather, operations and maintenance costs, and a higher depreciation on a larger asset base account for the declines.

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 597.81 million 103.81 million Q2 333.89 million 14.58 million Q3 325.55 million 11.74 million Total 1.26 billion 130.13 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Black Hills' investor relations page.

That utilities are capital-intensive businesses should be no surprise to income investors who have researched them previously, and Black Hills is no exception to the rule. For 2019-2023, it forecasts investing $2.9 billion into its operations: 59% of this expenditure will go into its gas utilities segment, 32% into its electrical utilities segment, 6% into its non-regulated business, and the remaining 3% will go into its corporate operations.

The balance sheet reflects the capital-intensive nature of Black Hills' operations, with long-term debt of $3.05 billion stacked against a net worth of $2.43 billion, and total current liabilities of $691.12 million stacked against total current assets of $377.42 million, cash-on-hand worth $16.78 million, and total accounts receivable of $161.92 million. This, combined with its planned expenditure up to 2023, accounts for earnings per share over the next five years being estimated at 3.66%.

Black Hills is not exempt from the capital-intensive nature of the utility sector. Image provided by Black Hills Corporation.

That being said, this does not disqualify Black Hills as an investment. Its steady profitability means that it will be perfectly able to fund its expenditure and service its debt interest payments. Management's ability to extract profit from its revenues is confirmed by the firm's operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 22.68%. Moreover, current shareholders will likely continue to derive benefit from their investment in Black Hills, as return on equity (trailing twelve months) is reported as 10.46%.

One key measure of shareholder benefit from Black Hills can be found in its dividend record - this utility has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for fifty years, a record which crowns Black Hills as a Dividend King. And with a payout ratio of 57.89%, that dividend streak is likely to continue going forward. Black Hills is a stable investment, and that is also the verdict of S&P, who rated it BBB+, Moody's (MCO), who rated it Baa2, and Fitch, who rated it BBB+.

However, while Black Hills is a business that is entrenched in the Midwestern United States and will continue to operate as a profitable concern for years to come, its low EPS growth forecast over the next five years - brought down by its high debt load and the capital-intensive nature of its business operations - means that a discount to fair value is required before investing here.

Valuation matters. No matter how bullish you are about a business, and no matter how objectively well-run a business is, no business should be bought in excess of fair value - especially with low growth prospects forecast for it, as is the case with Black Hills. Consequently, I would insist on a price less than fair value here - but first it is necessary to determine what fair value for Black Hills is.

Black Hills currently trades in the low-$80 range. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Black Hills trades at a share price of $81.03 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 17.85, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.96%. These factors suggest that Black Hills is overvalued at this time, but by how much?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.47 (22.11 / 15 = 1.47) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $55.12 (81.03 / 1.47 = 55.12). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.24 (22.11 / 17.85 = 1.24) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $65.35 (81.03 / 1.24 = 65.35).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.12 (2.96 / 2.64 = 1.12) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $72.35 (81.03 / 1.12 = 72.35). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $64.27 (55.12 + 65.35 + 72.35 / 3 = 64.27). On this basis, the stock is currently overvalued by 26%.

In summary, I consider Black Hills to be an excellent holding that will serve its current shareholders well going forward. However, while a high debt load and capital-intensive business model come as part and parcel of a utility investment, the low EPS growth estimate that results from this necessitates a discount to fair value. A 26% premium to fair value makes Black Hills a hold, but not a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.