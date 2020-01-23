Johnson & Johnson's $8bn Fine Gets Thrown Out, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) received a breather as a Philadelphia judge slashed the amount of punitive damages imposed on the company. The damages pertained to the product liability lawsuit related to antipsychotic med Risperdal or risperidone. The plaintiff was initially awarded $680K in compensatory damages and $8 billion in punitive damages. It is the latter part which has now been reduced to only $6.8 million.

The original verdict was passed in October 2019 and was the first to award punitive damages against Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The company was found guilty of under-reporting the risks associated with the drug. The lawsuit was filed by a Maryland man and accused Janssen of improperly marketing the drug as a treatment for certain mental health conditions in children. It also claimed that the company failed to provide proper warning to the doctors about various risks associated with Risperdal.

Following the reduction of damages, Janssen stated that the "court has appropriately reduced the excessive punitive damages award." However, it plans to go ahead with its appeal against the verdict.

However, this reduction is not the end of problems for Johnson & Johnson. The company has been facing a number of lawsuits for its various products. The most prominent case is related to its baby powder which has been alleged to have caused ovarian cancer in its users. Johnson & Johnson faced a negative verdict on its case pertaining to vaginal mesh products in Australia.

The company has been embroiled in legal proceedings with regard to its role in the opioid crisis. While the state of Oklahoma imposed $572 million fine on the company last year, the state of Washington sued the company for the opioid crisis earlier this year. The state claimed that Johnson & Johnson was negligent while using deceptive marketing ploys stating its drugs to be effective for treating pain and holding them unlikely to cause addiction. The lawsuit seeks damages and civil penalties.

Amidst all the legal issues, Johnson & Johnson reported its fourth quarter results, where it managed to surpass consensus estimates for profits but fell short on the revenue front. The litigation crisis continued to take their toll on the company's bottom line; however, there was a dramatic fall in legal expenses during the quarter. For the fourth quarter, Johnson & Johnson reported its legal expenses at $264 million, down from a staggering $1.29 billion expenses it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Johnson & Johnson reported its revenue for the quarter at $20.74 billion while it was expected to report the figure at $20.8 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share beat the consensus estimate of $1.87 per share to post the figure of $1.87 per share. The company provided solid guidance for 2020 where it expects the earnings to be in the range of $8.95 per share and $9.10 per share, while its revenue is expected to hover between $85.4 billion and $86.2 billion.

In the past 12 months, Johnson & Johnson stock posted nearly 15 percent growth, lagging behind the broader market trends. With its mixed fourth quarter results, it is expected that the stock will retain its positive trajectory but would also remain relatively sluggish. The legal issues will continue to weigh on the company whereas it stands to gain from a couple of regulatory milestones scheduled for 2020.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Receives European Commission Approval

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) received a positive fillip as the company reported the European Commission's approval for its Sunosi (solriamfetol) drug candidate. The treatment is designed to improve wakefulness and control excessive daytime sleepiness in adults suffering from narcolepsy. The treatment may be used in conjunction with cataplexy or without it. Sunosi may be further used for treating obstructive sleep apnea in people whose EDS may not have been treated properly by the use of primary OSA therapy.

The European Commission's approval makes the drug eligible in all European Union Member States as well as in Liechtenstein, Iceland, and Norway. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is looking to undertake a rolling launch for the drug throughout Europe, which is expected to boost its top line.

The company had used data from four randomized studies for supporting its Marketing Authorization Application. The most common pain points associated with the drug are decreased appetite, headache, and nausea. The data showed that solriamfetol offers superior performance relative to placebo. However, it may not be used for treating airway obstruction in patients with OSA. For such patients, the primary OSA therapy should be continued. Sunosi is the only licensed therapy available in Europe for the purpose of treating excessive daytime sleepiness in adults.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Sued by Merck for IP Violation

Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) has been hit with yet another patent infringement litigation by Merck (MRK). The case pertains to Merck looking to block the market launch of the generic version of fidaxomicin. The drug has been claimed to be violating five patents including the one scheduled to expire in 2024 while the remaining four patents are set to expire in 2028. Merck had sued Teva for the same patents in 2015 as well and the case is still pending in the court.

Merck is currently waiting for the FDA decision on its New Drug Application for Dificid or fidaxomicin for oral suspension for treating Clostridium difficile infections in children aged six months or older. Another decision pertains to supplemental NDA submitted for a new indication for use of DIFICID tablets and oral suspension for treating the earlier mentioned ailment. The target action date or Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) or for both applications are set for 24 January 2020. The company used the results of the Phase 3 SUNSHINE study for filing its sNDA.

DIFICID is a macrolide antibacterial medicine and is indicated in adults for treating Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea. The drug has not found effective in treating other types of infection, mainly due to limited systemic absorption of fidaxomicin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.