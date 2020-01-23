The Official Oilfield Almanac And Gazette, Jan 2020

We take a brief victory lap on our oilfield service company call of October 2019 and make a call as to the continued out-performance of these key players.

We discuss the continued investability of Big Oil stocks in the face of climate change worries. Are the big dividend payers going down the drain?

Introduction

There is no surer way to strike a blow to the heart of the average major oil company investor than to suggest the company's dividend is unsustainable. Dividends are the primary reason to hold the shares of the major oil companies. The currently depressed stock prices of the oil majors mean that the payouts these days are yielding 4-7%, well above most other options, like 10-year treasury notes as an example.

Growth prospects for them are under pressure from the general perception of over-supply (Good, and well-intentioned people can disagree vigorously about this point. We will avoid that discussion in this article.), in the oil market today.

And, of course the fact that some institutional holders of these stocks are moving toward divestiture due to the political narratives regarding climate change. Recently, some big banking and fund management firms have splashed headlines about redirecting funds toward "sustainable" forms of energy. These are names you know, I'll bet.

Goldman Sachs

BlackRock

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund

Source: Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock wags on about the climate change "crisis."

Source: Blackrock's corporate jet. Nice! It would be easier to listen to Larry bloviate on about climate emergency if he flew commercial. I wonder if tail number N37888 is in Davos this week?

As noted above in this article, we will take a look at the investibility of some of the biggest dividend payers on the planet.

Notes from the Almanac

The stimulus for this commentary from the almanac was an article I chanced on by a climate change crisis group called the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA.

An organization that takes its mission to be:

The Institute’s mission is to accelerate the transition to a diverse, sustainable and profitable energy economy.

Uh-huh.

Starting from that point, I can be forgiven for questioning the motivation and accuracy of the tone and content of this article. Now, let's understand information can be completely accurate and still be misleading. I haven't gone back and fact-checked any of the information linked from this IEEFA article. Instead, I did my own investigation using company documents to see if I could justify my faith in the companies whose viability was being questioned. My results will be revealed in the next section of this article.

Closing our discussion of this very inflammatory IEEFA article, like most investigations that start with an agenda, there it contains a kernel of truth. This "kernel" helps to anchor the disinformation that follows. To wit: many oil companies have outspent cash flows maintaining dividends over the time period measured.

There is of course no context here, just raw data. This can be misleading. In the discussion that follows, we will provide some context to help evaluate the concerns that we really have.

What is the trend for the future? Are our investments safe, as safe as any stock investment can be, and are the dividends many of us rely upon to maintain our retired standard of living, likely to continue?

That's what I want to know, and I expect you do as well.

Reasons why super major stocks will remain investible

Let me offer the following points that should give you more confidence in the ability of these companies to continue earning your trust and your capital on into the future.

1. Dividend Payout Patios (Net income/dividend)

Source: Seeking Alpha, Chart by author

Classically, ratios below 1:1 are considered "safe." Safe is a relative term. You can see that over the past five years all of these companies except for Total (TOT) have been forced to sell bonds to cover the dividend. Currently, they are in the range of or slightly above historical sub 1:1 levels.

The hump in the middle represents the full impact of the "lower for longer" oil price impact as companies whittled down their capex budgets in response to an oil price down by about half from the early 2010s. That is the context lacking in the IEEFA article.

More importantly, what are the coverage projections going forward? Let's look at a few cash flow projections from this cohort.

Based on a Brent price of $60, Shell, (RDS.A) (RDS.B) projects free cash flows to rise from around $28 bn in 2020 to about $35 bn by 2025. With current obligations of about $16 bn for divs, that leaves an increasingly fat amount for stock repurchases. Dividend coverage should improve consistently over this time and shareholders should lose no sleep. The check will be in the mail.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) recently has struggled to maintain a sub-1:1 cash flow to dividend ratio as my chart above shows. Currently, it is well above that and the current 5.15% yield notes the markets dissatisfaction with that situation. That will change and soon. With the Liza field coming on line and with break-even costs in the $30/bbl range, as much $5 bn of free cash could be generated from that project alone. XOM is on track to produce a million barrels a day from the Permian by 2025 with BE costs as low as $20/bbl. Bank America Merrill Lynch recently put out a bullish call on XOM with a price target based on increasing cash flow from these projects of $100/share.

Chevron (CVX) has been increasing its dividend in recent years and lowering capex resulting in its current 0.53 coverage ratio. Market wags will tell you that the safest dividend is one that's just been raised. CVX consistently ranks as one of the best-managed companies and has a project portfolio that will keep profits gushing in years to come. It grew cash flow by 50% YoY in 2018, and current management's fiscal discipline should maintain that trend over the next few years. It currently covers capex and dividends with a $52 oil price, and has been buying back stock currently at a clip of $4 bn per annum.

Generally speaking, the same could be said for BP and Total in terms of project portfolios and capex restraint. All of these companies have redesigned their upstream projects to be cash flow positive with oil prices much lower than they are now. In this core group of Super Major energy companies, investors should sleep well at night.

2. Stock buybacks. All of the big guys are buying back billions of dollars of their common stock every year. This decreases the total dividend payout, and makes the dividend safer for each remaining share of stock. In the past year, Shell has bought back about $12 bn worth of its stock, on a 2018 commitment of $25 bn by 2020. Shell recently announced that weaker than expected oil prices might drag this out a bit. That knocked the stock price down a bit, which I saw as a buying opportunity.

They are on track to buy back another ~$3 bn in Q-1 of 2020. It really doesn't matter to me if this happens by the end of 2020 or takes a quarter or two more. On the plus side, oil prices might rise more than anticipated and share repurchases could be accelerated. As you may have noted things can change rapidly in the oil market.

3. Debt reduction. Gearing is being reduced. Portfolio "high grading" is underway. It's not perfect and sometimes it one step back for every two steps forward. Picking on Shell once again, the official target for debt to capital is 25%. Moving toward that goal for most of 2018, the company has taken a stutter-step higher to the 28% range. Part of this was due to lease costs hitting the balance sheet in late 2018. There can be no doubt that lower than anticipated oil prices has slowed this process.

Source

Shell management reminds of this regularly during the calls. What matters is that they consider it a matter of the utmost priority. Ben Van Beurden in response to an analyst's question regarding the timing of stock buybacks and debt reduction:

So, very clearly, we are still completely intent on buying back $25 billion of shares and we are also completely committed to strengthening the balance sheet by bringing debt down.

4. Diversifying the product mix to include "Green Energy." All of these companies are pursuing the politically correct green energy or sustainable energy sources. None of these efforts have reached the level where they are accounted for separately on the balance sheet however. Whether it's biodiesel in Brazil, or electrical charging stations in the UK, or wind farms in the Permian, or LNG, all are investing in the "chosen" energy forms of the future. Whether any of these can turn a profit down the road remains to be seen. For now, it is enough that the exercise is underway, as it raises their ESG profile. ESG box, ticked.

5. Investing in new technologies. AI is one area where these companies all have and are developing more expertise with big data. These companies generate huge amounts of data every day. Terabytes upon terabytes of it daily. Historically, the resources to manage this information efficiently just did not exist. Now it does and the Shells and BPs of the world are all over it.

AI can help find those cost reductions by tackling a range of problems. Its deployment in upstream operations could yield collective savings in capital and operating expenditures of $100 billion to $1 trillion by 2025, according to a 2018 report by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Most companies declined to discuss their exact spending on AI.

Source

As these resources are deployed in remote locations or refineries, costs will come down as the article quoted above notes.

Risks

The key risk for all of these companies over the next few years is the oil price scenario they must work under. As we've seen in a plus-$50 environment they can all make money and cover their dividends.

Source

You can see the price for WTI has fluctuated wildly over the last 10 years, but for the last 4 has been above $50 except for a couple of very brief periods. Economics based on $50 seem comfortable to me going forward.

The "ESG" risk should now be considered a part of owning these stocks. It can be thought of as replacing the old exploration risk, that modern technology has reduced dramatically. When I entered the oilfield 40+ years ago, dry holes - ones with no hydrocarbon show, ran as high as 85% of the wells drilled. Today that ratio has more than flipped with dry holes being a rarity. Just what is the extent of this risk?

I don't know for sure, no one does. But, I do take a measure of comfort in the broad ownership of legacy petroleum stocks. As an example take a look at the top ten institutional holders of XOM below.

Source

These are the companies that hold the trillions of retirement dollars from 401Ks and Roth IRAs. They are invested in XOM for yield, the stability of the company, and to an extent growth. I don't mind keeping company with the 3,000 or so institutional holders of XOM and the other companies we've been discussing.

The DDR's Gazette section

Back in early November of last year, I put up an internal article proclaiming it was time to buy the big colors - Oilfield Service Companies. One in particular seemed primed to put much of the pain of the past two years behind it... Halliburton (HAL). My comments from this article have borne out over the past couple of months. It was trading at about $19/share at the time.

My number one pick for growth over the next year is... drum roll... Hally. They have been punished to an extreme due to fracking exposure, and currently carry a 16 multiple to forward earnings. That as compared with 23 and 24 multiples for the other colors even at these depressed prices. A multiple expansion to the mid 20s would bring the stock back to around $30 a share, giving a 30% upside to present prices. It wouldn't surprise me to see this happen fairly quickly when QoQ comparables start to rise.

Source: Internal Daily Drilling Report article

I've been rewarded with a 20%+ gain over the last few months and am sticking with my ~$30 target for the end of year. Growth in the international market place and in deepwater offshore will start to pack in the profits, helping to offset the continued stagnation in the North American shale plays forecast for 2020. What does the company expect going forward? Jeff Miller, Halliburton's CEO comments:

Let me summarize what we’ve talked about today. In 2020, Halliburton is focused on delivering margin expansion, industry-leading returns and strong free cash flow. In our view, international growth will continue. Increased activity, disciplined capital allocation, pricing improvements and our ability to compete for a larger share of high-margin services we believe will lead to international margin expansion in 2020. As North America customer spending declines again this year, Halliburton will continue to execute our playbook to maximize returns and free cash flow. We plan to provide the service capacity that we believe will maximize the returns on our overall fleet, continue to invest in technologies that improve margins, keep strategically growing our non-hydraulic fracturing product service line and continue the implementation of our service delivery improvement strategy.

Source

Source

As you can see, the trend for offshore licensing is increasing. This bodes well for companies like Big Red, and substantiates Miller's confidence about international expansion.

Your takeaway

This has been a long article and I can feel your attention starting to wane. The keys takeaways for you as an investor in the big oil company dividend payers is that they are all on track to deliver the cash flow that underpins the dividends they are committed to pay.

We need to keep an eye on this ESG "divestiture" movement, but for the short term it represents little threat to these companies. In fact, the Norwegian Sovereign Wealth funds has expressly endorsed companies like Shell and BP, with Norway's Finance Minister, Siv Jensen noting that:

Ms Jensen said the largest oil and gas majors were given a reprieve because Norway believed such groups were “in all likelihood” the ones that would make the main investments in renewable energy in the future.

Finally, the major OFS companies have restructured to reflect the new era of restraint in the shale complex. The worst of this is behind them and all expect improvements in the international markets to lead the way to a continued improvement in their growth prospects for 2020.





Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL, RDS.B, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. It is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the stock of the company (ies) discussed. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to make their own investing decisions.