PG&E Takeover Is Not Off The Table

It has now been over a year since PG&E (NYSE:PCG) announced its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And yet, there is still looming uncertainty around the circumstances that will allow the company to emerge as an investable entity. The risk still appears to be skewed to the downside, and investors should be aware.

PG&E has only six months left before the state imposed June 30, 2020, deadline to emerge from bankruptcy protection.

If bankruptcy continues to drag on, PG&E would miss out on a $21 billion state wildfire fund to cover future utility-ignited fires, which is likely the only thing that would save shareholders from being completely wiped out.

Support is Growing for a State Takeover

Investors are ignoring the political risks in the stock, especially the growing likelihood of a state takeover. In Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as other state lawmakers are continuing to threaten a state takeover. More than 160 local politicians in PG&E's service territory are demanding that local communities take control of the company.

Furthermore, the state legislature is also looking at a takeover. In the state senate, Scott Wiener of San Francisco announced his plan to introduce legislation that would turn PG&E into a publicly-owned utility.

"PG&E needs to be accountable to California residents, not Wall Street. Turning PG&E into a public utility will mean safer, cleaner, and more reliable power for Californians."

Also in the state Assembly, Marc Levine of Marin County introduced legislation on January 6 to create a public administrator for what he called "failed PG&E." Levine said in a news release that the administrator would be embedded within the management of the utility and would have authority over activities that impact public safety.

Recent PG&E blackouts have also exacerbated public and political disapproval with the company, hurting its chances of emerging from bankruptcy without significant oversight and sanctions from the government.

Bankruptcy Timing Likely to be Longer than Expected

Bondholders are still engaging with the bankruptcy judge and fighting approved settlements. In a December 31 court filing, bondholders state that "wildfire victims will be forced to take stock in the very company that caused their devastating losses." Bondholders also ask the judge to reconsider the two settlements and the "anti-competitive provisions" that force victims and insurance companies to back shareholders' plan of reorganization. Previously, wildfire victims supported the bondholders' proposal. If this court filing is approved by the judge, progress perceived in the market could be completely wiped out.

PG&E debtors and shareholders are still in dispute over the two restructuring proposals in Bankruptcy Court, and PG&E's emergence with access to the wildfire fund can only begin after the bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali approves a reorganization plan and the California Public Utilities Commission gives its own stamp of approval. Governor Newsom, who appointed the PUC's new president in July, has promised that the PUC approval will not be a rubber stamp. This is a risk largely ignored by investors who have only focused on the bankruptcy case, not the political risk. The governor's own appointee will need to approve the plan, with special attention to compliance with state safety rules, climate policies, and capital structure.

Furthermore, there are still more unanswered questions on the victims' settlements. Attorneys for fire victims are currently fighting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California's Office of Emergency Services over the agencies' $6 billion in claims that could diminish the fire survivors' settlement. There is a possibility that the state will intervene and force PG&E to increase the size of its settlement to pay the victims, FEMA, and the Office of Emergency Services.

As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Could Become Liable for New Wildfires

If bankruptcy were to extend pass the June 30 deadline, PG&E could become liable for new wildfires ignited by its equipment. Furthermore, PG&E will not have access to the state's wildfire fund to help cover the cost in this scenario.

PG&E appears to have avoided this scenario in October 2019 when the Kincade Fire damaged Sonoma County, which thankfully had no casualties.

Investors seem to be pricing in progress in the bankruptcy into the stock. This largely ignores the political risks and the risks that this progress is reversed. If the bankruptcy drags on past the state imposed deadline, shareholders will likely be left with nothing. Investors should be aware of entering a long position into the stock.

