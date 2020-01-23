Hugo Boss: Still Keeping My Shares

However, despite the price increase and the possibility of "getting rid of" the company, I remain invested.

Introduction

Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) is a small part of my retirement portfolio. A few months ago, I considered whether I should increase my position. I was satisfied with the second quarter results but still suspicious that the company would be able to achieve its targets. Therefore, I decided to wait two more quarters with additional purchases.

After Hugo Boss announced its third quarter numbers, I was very grateful for this decision because the company cut its 2019 earnings forecast (again). Furthermore, the reported third quarter results were below the company's expectations. After that announcement, the share price fell to the lowest level in almost a decade.

Still, I didn't sell. Fortunately, because the sale would have taken place around the low point of the share price. Since my last analysis, the company has recovered nicely and I have been able to make up a large part of my losses.

(Source: Gains since I advised investors to hold their shares)

Of course, it would have been even better if I had bought more shares but as always: only in hindsight you are smarter. Now, the company has announced the figures for the fourth quarter, which were quite promising. The share price increased by more than 5 percent. Some investors are now thinking about using the recent price increase to sell their Hugo Boss shares.

Despite the price increase and the possibility of "getting rid of" the company, I remain invested. Nevertheless, I will also continue to refrain from making any further purchases. In the following, I will explain the reasons.

Analyses

So Mr. Marktet liked the new preliminary results of the fourth quarter a lot. Here are the highlights:

Q4 2019

Currency-adjusted Group sales up 4 percent to EUR 825 million in the final quarter (Q4 2018: EUR 783 million)

Sales growth in own retail accelerates to 7 percent currency-adjusted

EBIT increases by 9 percent to EUR 122 million on a preliminary basis

Full year 2019

Currency-adjusted sales growth of 2 percent

EBIT of EUR 333 million achieved on a preliminary basis

Free cash flow increased on a preliminary basis to EUR 209 million (2018: EUR 170 million)

The picture becomes a little clearer if you look at the press release published at the same time.

In particular, sales momentum in Europe accelerated in the final quarter. Thanks to double-digit growth in Great Britain and France, currency-adjusted sales in the region grew 8%. In the Asia/Pacific region, currency-adjusted sales rose 4% in the fourth quarter. This is mainly attributable to the ongoing strong sales momentum in Mainland China, where the Group once again achieved significant double-digit growth. In line with expectations, the environment in Hong Kong, in contrast, remained difficult in the final quarter. As expected, the persistently challenging market environment continued to weigh on sales performance in the U.S. and Canada in the fourth quarter. Overall, currency-adjusted sales in the Americas decreased 7% in the final quarter. [...] Supported by the strategic expansion of the online concession model, own online sales growth accelerated to 52% in the fourth quarter.

Honestly, I think the numbers were mixed. However, the mood regarding Hugo Boss was so bad that even these figures were gratefully used by investors. The fact that business in Hong Kong went badly is a circumstance for which Hugo Boss can do very little. Conversely, however, it is not so nice to see how business is developing in the North American countries. Wholesale business is also still weak in some countries such as Germany. However, it is outstanding how the online business has developed. Although the online share of total sales is still low, it is increasingly becoming a pillar of the company's business.

This development is also the main reason why I am staying invested for the time being and taking the upcoming dividend with me (probably in May 2020). Even if a dividend cut is not completely ruled out, I believe that only a small cut is likely now. From an EPS perspective, the dividends seem to be safe. However, management plans to distribute 60-80 percent not of free cash flow but of net income to the shareholders (2018: EUR 236 million net income / around EUR 180 million dividend). Net income is now expected to decrease at a mid- to high single-digit percentage rate. Nevertheless, Hugo Boss may exceptionally exceed its range. It wouldn't be the first time (in 2016, the payout rate was 93 percent):

(Source: Investor day presentation)

Otherwise, I still think the company is a good investment to diversify your portfolio. The company still belongs to the market leaders in the upper premium segment of the global apparel market but its expensive store expansion made the company much less profitable. This resulted in profit warnings, a drastic dividend cut and the following crash of the Hugo Boss share in 2015. Now, the company focuses on its four strategic growth drivers:

Quadrupling of sales in the online business.

Significant improvement in retail sales productivity.

Above-average growth in Asia.

Two brand policy: Significant sales increase for Hugo.

This transition still continues but Hugo Boss can hope for fundamental tailwind here, as the market for luxury goods is expected to continue to grow:

(Source: Further growth in the Luxury Fashion market)

There are also other reasons why I hold my shares, as I still consider the company to be fairly valued after the recent share-price increase. If you compare today's sales with 10 years ago, then the price fall seems to have been much too exaggerated:

(Hugo Boss: Ten Year overview)

By the way, the same applies to the profit:

(Hugo Boss: Ten Year overview)

I think that profit will also suffer somewhat in the coming years due to the necessary investments, even if Hugo Boss is aiming for an EBIT margin of 15 percent.

(Source: Investor day presentation)

In comparison to its closest competitors, Hugo Boss also appears to be undervalued. Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY), LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) (OTCPK:LVMHF), Hermes (OTC:EUHMF) and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) (OTCPK:PPRUY) are traded much higher than Hugo Boss:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Hugo Boss is doing better operationally than many expected. Therefore, it was right not to sell my shares. However, the preliminary figures for the fourth quarter reveal that not everything is yet running smoothly at the company. Nevertheless Hugo Boss has the momentum on its side right now. However, I will not buy any new shares, but simply collect the juicy dividend in May. I think a reduction is possible here. But it should not be too high. Hugo Boss may even keep the payout stable.

