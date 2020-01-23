Tesla's Capacity Expansion Will Send Margins Into Reverse

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Critical Scenarios as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) 2020 net and gross margins will fall from Q319/Q419 levels. Instead of representing the beginning of a trend, 3Q19/4Q19 will represent near-term highs in margins. The core margin improvement has been driven by higher production levels of the Model 3 which lowered the average cost fixed cost/car and offset much of the impact of the price declines. Capacity expansion and volume pressure will cause capacity utilization to fall in 2020, while prices will likely continue to decline. The result is that margins will not improve but fall from Q319/Q419 levels, which will result in a disappointing 2020 for Tesla investors.

Figure 1

Production Increase Drove Higher Margins

"We continue to make progress reducing the cost of the product, including through volume growth (fixed cost absorption)..."

Tesla Q219 Update, p.3

"Margin was impacted in part due to fundamental improvements in our operating efficiency, including higher fixed cost absorption..."

Tesla Q319 Update, p.5

We know from Tesla's quarterly updates that the biggest driver of margin improvement has been fixed cost absorption. In other words, spreading fixed costs over a greater number of produced units. However, the increased units are only being sold with the aid of lower average selling prices (ASPs), which offsets much of the cost improvement. After stagnating at less than 5k/week from Q318 to Q119, Tesla produced more than 6k Model 3s per week in Q3 (and over 6.5k in Q4), a better than 25% increase. This provided a significant tailwind for costs as auto production is a high fixed cost business.

We don't know the exact amount of fixed costs Tesla faces each quarter, but we have some clues. Tesla's PPE depreciation expense, which is largely fixed, was $353m in Q319, and its sizable purchase commitments for batteries and other items that act like fixed costs when commitments are higher than needed for production equated to $1.2b per quarter per Tesla's 2018 10k. Tesla's purchase commitments may not be due in equal amounts every quarter, but they aren't entirely variable, either.

We also know the dollar amount of items that had a smaller positive impact on gross margins such as warranty adjustment expense ($37m) in Q319, which had the 3rd largest positive impact. COGS/car declined about $1,900 between the Q219 and Q319, despite an apparently similar mix. This resulted in COGS being $180m lower. Within this context, we estimate $70m of that improvement came from fixed cost absorption. For these reasons and the pattern of COGS over the quarters, fixed costs at 33% of COGS as of Q119 or $1.05b/per quarter are reasonable, if not low. Figure 2 shows the impact at various levels of fixed costs. Whatever the amount, increased production has been the biggest driver of COGS improvement and will be a drag in the first half of 2020 and likely the entire year.

Assuming fixed costs were 33% of total costs as of Q119, the q/q increase in production in Q219 raised Tesla Auto Sales gross margins by over 360 basis points relative to what they would've been at the Q119 production rate. Likewise, for Q319, the increase equated to another 140 basis points in improvement over the Q219 level. There is only a 12% (from Q3 levels) production increase left in Fremont with current equipment, assuming that the S/X production is maintained at roughly current levels. The tailwind of fixed cost absorption from here is limited even if prices were stabilizing amid higher volume.

In 4Q19, Tesla produced nearly 104k vehicles. This should lead to good margins for 4Q19. In Q120, Fremont production should drop, and the margins should fall as well. In Q220, production levels should be below 4Q19 as well. As noted, much of Tesla's performance will depend on unit volumes, which we will discuss below.

Figure 2

There Are Many Headwinds To Unit Growth In 2020

In 2020, it will be much more difficult to keep the capacity utilization running at current levels, given various volume headwinds as well as significant capacity additions which will lower margins. However, the pressure to cut prices will likely continue unabated. Tesla, though, it isn't close to fully ramped in China, has already cut prices on the Model 3.

In 2019, Tesla's Model 3 volume benefited from various regional backlogs as the car was available for the first time non-North American markets. In 2020, Tesla will get virtually no benefit from backlogs. Sales will drop to sustainable levels, which by definition should be lower than 2019 levels without significant price cuts.

The year-end cuts to EV incentive programs in the US and the Netherlands pulled forward demand. Tesla will need to cut prices to make up for the loss of the incentives, even then, it will likely experience unit declines for the Model 3 outside of China. The last time Tesla vehicles, the Models S & X, lost the benefit of an EV incentive in the Netherlands was at the end of 2018. Sales of those two models fell more than 85% from the year-earlier period. We don't expect as much of a drop for the Model 3, but even a 60% drop would be a big hole for Tesla to fill.

Figure 3

Tesla will need to replace at least 10-15% of the Model 3 output currently produced at Fremont to stay at the average production levels of 2019, a year that will likely produce a net loss. The unit loss comes from the estimated impact of the Netherlands incentive cut and because the Chinese market will be primarily supplied domestically. This doesn't even reflect the likely pressure on units from the US incentive cut, the lack of country backlogs, and increased competition in Europe.

Figure 4

Even outside of the Netherlands, Europe will be a tougher market for EVs in 2020. European auto OEMs are required to lower the CO2 emission levels of their cars, which will require selling more BEVs and PHEVs primarily. The large potential regulatory penalties (up to €20k/car) create a huge financial incentive for the OEMs to sell EVs even if at a large loss. In 2019 in Europe, there was little or even a negative incentive to sell EVs. The increased availability of EVs and the need of OEMs to sell EVs will likely put pressure on the prices of all EVs. The European auto OEMs have been planning for the increase of emission regulations in 2020 for years. It is not surprising then that they have timed their launches of much more competitive EVs for 2020.

The UK has adopted a new EV support scheme that some believe may offset the Netherlands' incentive cut, but given that the UK scheme applies to cars registered before this April, we don't see that as a high likelihood. The scheme lowers by 2% the tax paid on company cars given as a benefit if they are EVs and plugins that meet certain requirements. For pure EVs, the result is there is no Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax after April 6th. The tax rate rises 1% a year for the next two years. The lowered tax applies to EVs registered before April as well as those after. However, long distance plugins registered after April 6th will be eligible for the same tax rates as pure EVs. The same long distance plugins registered before April will pay a flat 2% BIK rate. Tesla is unlikely to see a major uplift in sales from the UK because the cars registered in 2019 are eligible for the same BIK rate. If anything, the diminishment of the M3 backlog and the large increased need for EU OEMs to sell EVs will limit any major change in volume.

In the US, Tesla will be disadvantaged due to the lack of a $7.5k/car rebate. Cars like the Mustang Mach-e (and maybe even Volvo's (OTCPK:VOLAF) Polestar 1, VW's (OTCPK:VWAGY) I.D. Crozz, if they are sold in the US in 2020) will receive the rebate for another tens of thousands of units. It's highly likely that for the first time, competing EVs will eat into the market share of the Model 3 and the Model Y. It will be one of the toughest environments for Tesla since the company went public. It will no longer have the market of attractive, competitive EVs virtually to itself. Even if volumes at Fremont only fall 13%, that would lead to more than $2k/car higher fixed costs on average based on the assumptions above. Given all of the factors that will weigh on volume growth, a 13% drop in units without big price cuts seems very optimistic.

Prices Likely To Be Under Pressure

Despite benefitting from an international backlog for the Model 3 in 2019, the demand pull-forward in the Netherlands, and the global backlog for the SR+, Tesla has had to implement massive price cuts. The year-end US incentive cut is the same amount ($1,875) as the cut on June 30th, 2019. We would expect Tesla to cut the prices of cars in the seasonally weak 1st quarter of next year at least as large as it did in July. The ASP fell $700 in Q319 relative to Q219, which was moderated by a temporary ASP bump in the S/X after a very large drop in ASPs in Model S and X sales in the previous quarters. We would expect at least as much a drop in the ASP in Q120. Between the effects, Tesla could see more than $2,800 less profit per Model 3 produced in 2020 than at Fremont in 2019. It is unlikely that the Models 3, S or X will be profitable in 2020 in Fremont. It is also unlikely that the GF3 and the Model Y will be profitable in 2020, either.

Figure 5

Figure 6

Tesla vehicles suffered serious price erosion in 2019 from the perspective of individual models as well as overall ASPs. The price declines indicate weakness, not momentum in sales despite an increase in units. Units increased due to the expansion of sales geographies for the Model 3 and because of the price declines. There is no reason to believe this trend will change as Tesla looks to expand unit sales in 2020 amid lower EV incentives in 2 of its 3 largest markets. In fact, ASPs were so weak due to price cuts and mix erosion that revenues declined y/y in Q319 and will likely be no better than flat in Q419.

Figure 7

Capacity Expansion Will Drive Utilization Lower

The Chinese factory and the Model Y are the expected growth drivers for Tesla in 2020. The Chinese factory and the Model Y will add to the production capacity of Tesla. Capacity utilization will fall as Tesla tries to ramp these projects. The Chinese factory will have an initial capacity of 3k/week or 150k annually for a car (Model 3) that will be sold roughly 300k globally in 2019. The net additional capacity that will be built for the Model Y is unknown. However, since it is expected that the Model Y will outsell all the other car models combined, an assumption of 250k seems reasonable. If we assume 250k, then 2020 will see an 80% increase in the car production capacity of Tesla. Even under very optimistic assumptions, capacity utilization will fall, and average fixed cost/car will go up. The chart above assumes 20% y/y unit increases in Q1 and Q2. Even if these capacity additions are cheaper on a per/unit basis, the reduction in capacity utilization will likely more than offset those benefits. Given the modest margins of Tesla (even including deferred FSD revenues of 2-3%) and the pressure on prices and volume, profits are likely to become losses again.

China, Model Y And FSD Unlikely To Bring Expected Benefits

China is likely the only one of the three major EV markets where Tesla may be better positioned in 2020 than in 2019. However, the Chinese EV market is quite weak. Since the government cut the EV incentive in June, the market has been in y/y decline. It will likely slow further as the government has apparently decided to go through with the final consumer EV incentive cut in December 2020. The Chinese government is looking to create a bit of a shakeout among its many EV manufacturers, so the government isn't inclined to spur the market to hyper-growth in the short term. The market is still weak after years of tremendous growth which apparently pulled demand forward. Tesla's sales have only been modest despite various price cuts, tax cuts, and sales incentives.

Tesla sold about 3k Model 3s per month in China in 2019, including about 6.6k in December. Sales were aided by a sales tax exemption for the last four months of 2019, pull forward of demand due to fear of increased tariffs in December, multiple price cuts, and a 0% financing offer in June. Tesla has built a factory with the capacity to make 150k a year or 12.5k per month. The locally made M3s will be eligible for subsidies that were scheduled to end in December of 2019 but will not be cut before the end of 2020. Despite this benefit, it's hard to construct a scenario with a price cut that's deep enough to get volumes somewhere close to the level needed to have a good return on investment. As much as 70% of the Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) market appears to be fleet sales, which makes Tesla's sales targets all the more challenging. It's very hard to increase sales volume by 400% with the same product just by cutting the price.

Model Y Will Cannibalize Other Tesla Models

The Model Y will likely cannibalize the other models in Tesla's portfolio as the Model 3 has done so far. The Model Y isn't as big an addition to the lineup as the Model 3. It does represent the Tesla entrance into a bigger segment, mid-priced SUVs. US and Chinese auto markets favor SUVs. However, as most manufacturers have experienced, SUVs tend to cannibalize the comparative cars of the respective manufacturer. Tesla says the Model X didn't cannibalize the Model S. However, we can't be sure because the Model S was still growing, and the company was quite new. Additionally, there were some EV incentives that probably skewed results over time. The Model 3 is in decline or at best plateauing in the EU and the US.

The Model Y is likely to get a bit of a burst in demand in first quarter or so of production, but that demand is likely to follow the path of the Model 3 and fade or flatten out even more quickly. The fans of Tesla are quite passionate and tend to want the new product as soon as possible. We are not sure that there are as many waiting on the Model Y as there were waiting on the Model 3. Additionally, it seems that many of the most fanatic owners have in previous launches traded in other Tesla models, but given the recent declines in Tesla resale values, this effect is likely to be less pronounced.

In any case, the data does not support the story that Tesla is on the verge of a tremendous growth spurt or high profitability. In fact, in ironies of all ironies, Tesla may be heading towards being a fairly boring niche car manufacturer. This may be comforting for some bulls, but the stock is priced for much more than modest profitability and modest growth.

Tesla's deferred revenue related to full self-driving (FSD) is a positive upside to margins but a limited one. Even if this revenue were included for the entire year, Tesla would still have lost money. Even in Q319, the margin would have been just 3%.

How We Could Be Wrong

The Model Y may provide more incremental growth than we expect. CUVs/SUVs are bigger markets in the US and China. If Tesla can maintain volumes on the Model 3 as the Model Y ramps, then their indeed could be decent unit growth in 2020. Especially, if this can be done without significant price cuts. Additionally, one of the biggest wildcards is some surprise increase in regulatory support for EVs that causes sales to spike. China has the most fluid regulatory policy, and it could seek to spur reacceleration in the growth of EVs. Thus far, China has provided only a limited respite for the NEV segment after the June cut in incentives despite a large drop in sales, as evidenced by the large y/y declines in NEV volume in 2H19. China appears to want to see more rationalization of EV producers, so we would not expect support that leads to the reemergence of high growth before China more fully transitions to its producer based NEV mandates.

One other risk is that the highly anticipated models from EU OEMs are delayed, leading to a longer time for Tesla to sell without significant competition for the Model 3 in the EU as well as the US and China.

Conclusion

Tesla's increased capacity utilization led to an improved net margin over the course of 2019. The company still appears to be headed for a sizable yearly loss mostly due to the need to cut prices to absorb the extra production and despite expanding the sales of the Model 3 outside of the US. In 2020, Tesla's production capacity will take a major jump and its capacity utilization will fall as will its net margins. Additionally, many 2019 tailwinds will not be available for Tesla in 2020. Tesla is likely to experience further pricing pressure. The Model Y will help, but most of its competition will have access to the full $7.5k US incentive, which will limit its pricing power and margins. Don't expect Tesla's 2020 margins to be as high as those in second-half of 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.