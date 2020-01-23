Charter: Mid-Teens Return From Higher Leverage, Higher Rewards

High leverage and non-cash depreciation costs reduce Charter's tax expenses but also its net income; FCF Yield is a better metric than P/E.

The cable business is connectivity-led, with EBITDA consistently growing at approx. 6% each year, and relatively immune from challenges in Video.

As a pure-play U.S. cable operator, Charter has seen its shares massively outperformed those of closest peer Comcast, and this may continue.

Introduction

Charter Communications (CHTR) is a pure-play U.S. cable operator, providing internet, video, voice and mobile services to both residential households and businesses in several regions. It is the second largest U.S. cable business, with 28.1m customers as of 19Q3, behind closest peer Comcast’s (CMCSA) 30.3m.

Charter shares have massively outperformed those of Comcast and Altice USA (ATUS), both in the approx. 3 years since it acquired TimeWarner Cable in late 2016, and in 2019. With its exclusive focus on U.S. cable and much higher, more-leveraged growth, we believe this outperformance may continue.

Charter Share Price vs. Cable Peers and S&P 500 (2017-2019) Source: Yahoo Finance (22-Jan-20). Charter Share Price vs. Cable Peers and S&P 500 (2019) Source: Yahoo Finance (22-Jan-20).

Consistent Approx. 6% EBITDA Growth

As we outlined in our initiation research "Comcast: Multi-Year Compounder With Defensive Qualities" earlier this month, we believe cable to be a connectivity-led business, relatively immune from challenges in Video.

Similar to Comcast's Cable Communications segment, Charter has shown a consistent approx. 6% annual EBITDA growth since 2017, after the first year of its acquisition of TimeWarner Cable (2016). This was facilitated by low-to-mid-single-digit revenue growth and margin expansion:

Charter Cable Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2014) NB. 2016 figures are pro forma TWC acquisition completed in Oct-16; excludes mobile. Source: Charter company filings.

While there will be fewer post-acquisition synergies going forward, this will be offset by the benefit of being able to focus on growth rather than integration.

As with Comcast, Internet is the main driver for Charter's cable business, with good cost control more than offsetting the slow decline of low-margin Video revenues. The chart below illustrates this dynamic - the size of “Video Revenues less Programming Costs” shows how Video profits (even before non-content costs) are relatively small, and their decline is slow:

Charter Cable Growth Rates & Margin (Since 2013) NB. 2015-16 figures are pro forma TWC acquisition completed in Oct-16; excludes mobile. Source: Charter company filings.

Non-programming costs (excluding Mobile) have been growing at an average of approx. 3% since 2016, and this includes targeted increases to improve service quality, for example bringing certain customer-facing headcounts back onshore. We expect cost increases to be even smaller in the future, allowing further margin expansion and thus high-single-digit EBITDA growth.

Charter's overall number of customer relationships has continued to grow, led by Internet customers (with 1.4m net adds year-on-year for 19Q3):

Charter Cable Customer Numbers (Since 2015) NB. Residential and SMBs only; excludes Enterprise customers (265k as of 19Q3). Source: Charter company filings.

In fact, excluding losses in the new Mobile business, Charter's EBITDA growth and margin trajectories have been remarkably similar to those at Comcast, which we believe is due to both being driven by the same structural trends:

Cable EBITDA Growth & EBITDA Margin - Charter vs. Comcast (Since 2016) NB. Charter 2016 EBITDA growth is based on pro forma figures, and after transition costs. NB2. Comcast 19Q1-3 EBITDA growth of 6.0% y/y excludes Wireless losses; including these, growth was +8.0%. Source: Charter & Comcast company filings.

Charter management believes it can get to “over 40% EBITDA margins in cable”, as stated on its 18Q4 earnings call). However, while Charter's margin is lower than that of Comcast's Cable Communications segment, this is partly “structural”, as Comcast's central costs are in a separate "Corporate and Other" line in its P&L that is worth 100-150 bps of its group revenues.

Charter's new Mobile operations are currently loss-making during its investment phase, losing approx. $125m per quarter in 2019 as expected. They are growing fast, reaching 794,000 lines as of the end of 19Q3, having added 276,000 lines during the quarter. Charter intends its Mobile operations to serve only its existing regions and to complement its core business, and we believe this will be a source of material incremental profits in due course.

Overall, as with Comcast, we expect Charter’s Cable EBITDA to grow at high-single-digits each year in the medium term.

Free Cash Flow as Key Valuation Metric

P/E is not a good valuation metric for Charter, due to its high non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs and high interest expenses. Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield is a much better metric, and is likely to be more than 4%.

As shown in the table below, Charter’s Net Income is volatile and continues to be very small compared to its EBITDA and FCF. This is the result of high non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs ($10.3bn vs. CapEx of $9.6bn in 2018), high interest expense as well as one-offs in tax and pension. Consequently, relative to last-twelve-month financials, Charter's P/E is at 99.2x, which does not meaningfully represent Charter's true earnings; but FCF Yield is 2.8% before any adjustments for Mobile or working capital:

Charter Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-19Q3YTD) Source: Charter company filings.

Charter management regularly presents Cable FCF, which excludes the investments (both on the P&L and on the cashflow statement) into the new Mobile business. For the last twelve months, Mobile losses were $506m on the P&L, and cashflows in working capital and CapEx totalled another $642m, taking the total Mobile cash burn to $1,148m. Adjusting this out, we arrive at a Cable-Only FCF Yield of 3.7%.

In addition, cashflows in the last twelve months included temporary working capital outflows due to falling CapEx and changing billing timings, as the CFO explained on the 19Q2 earnings call:

“A negative cash contribution from cable working capital of $284 million during the second quarter (was) primarily due to continued lower payables from lower CapEx and a one-time receivables impact from standardizing our residential bill-cycle timing … Although I expect our full year change in ... working capital to be negative, driven by the reasons we discussed on these calls, the second half of this year should have a more net neutral impact to Free Cash Flow. And as we move beyond this 2019 calendar year, I would expect changes in our cable working capital to be neutral to beneficial to our full year Free Cash Flow results.” Chris Winfrey, Charter CFO (19Q2 Earnings Call)

We estimate these working capital outflows added up to approx. $200m in the last twelve months, taking "real" FCF in this period to $4.8bn, implying a FCF Yield of 3.9% (at a share price of $510.74). Charter does not pay a dividend, but has been buying back shares with its Free Cash Flow, as well as with increased borrowings from maintaining its target Net Debt / EBITDA as EBITDA grows.

Charter's "real" FCF Yield of 3.9% compares with Comcast's 5.5%, a valuation premium which we believe to be justified due to Charter's simpler, cable-focused investment story and faster FCF growth (as explained below).

High Financial Leverage Means Mid-Teens FCF Growth

Charter's high financial leverage and high non-cash depreciation and amortisation costs mean that its FCF grows faster than EBITDA - for example, a 5% growth in EBITDA would lead to a mid-teens growth in FCF.

We have constructed illustrative calculations to illustrate this point below, using last-twelve-month financials as “year 1”, to show how this would take place. We have assumed a 2.0% growth for most cost-related items, reflecting Charter's natural operational leverage. FCF grew by 16.9% in this illustrative scenario, mainly driven by how Interest Expense and CapEx both remain flat:

Illustrative Charter EBITDA & FCF Growth Calculations Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Lower Cable CapEx Intensity & Tax Losses to Help FCF

FCF growth will be helped by lower Cable CapEx intensity. The inclusion of $7.3bn in CapEx in the last-twelve-month FCF calculations above is likely too conservative - CapEx is likely to be below $7bn in 2019, and will grow more slowly than EBITDA thereafter.

For 2019, CapEx has been much lower year-on-year in each quarter so far:

Charter CapEx by NCTA Category (Last 5 Quarters) Source: Charter results presentation (19Q3).

Management has described the substantial declines in CapEx in 2019 as structural, due to lower customer installation costs and completion of the "all digital" project; full-year CapEx is guided to be below <$7bn, and CapEx is also expected to fall as a percentage of revenues in 2020. As Charter's CFO explained on the 19Q3 earnings call:

“Capital expenditures totalled $1.65 billion in the third quarter, with our Cable CapEx declining by over $500 million year-over-year, driven by lower CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) and installation CapEx due to fewer SPP migrations year-over-year and the completion of all digital in 2018. Despite likely spending a bit less than the $7 billion of total Cable CapEx in 2019, we expect our Cable CapEx intensity to continue to decline next year. As a percentage of revenue, we're becoming very efficient with capital expenditures.” Chris Winfrey, Charter CFO (19Q3 earnings call)

FCF growth will also be helped by existing tax losses carried forward, which are worth $10.2bn at the start of 2019 (compared to Profit Before Tax of $1.7bn in 2018). As management has stated, “Charter does not expect to be a significant cash tax payer until 2021, at the earliest”:

Charter Estimated Loss Carryforward Availability (2018 Year-End) Source: Charter results presentation (18Q4).

Earnings Resilience in Downturns

A "real" FCF Yield of approx. 4% for Charter is reasonable, given the proven resilience in its revenues and earnings, helped by its Internet services being essential to customers and only a small part of their expenditures.

During 2007-10, despite the Great Financial Crisis, Charter has managed to grow its revenues and EBITDA each year, similar to other cable companies:

Charter Revenues & EBITDA (2007-10 vs. 2016-19Q3) NB. All figures in $ billions. Source: Charter company filings.

While Charter actually entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2009, this was the result of far too much debt under a different management team, which took Net Interest Expenses to more than three quarters of EBITDA; by contrast, Net Interest Expenses are now less than a quarter of EBITDA.

Large But Manageable Debt

Charter's debt is large but manageable. Net Debt / EBITDA was 4.47x as of 19Q3, just below the high end of management's 4.0-4.5x target range.

The debt has an average maturity of 11 years, with only $2.5-5.0bn maturing each year before 2024, compared to last-twelve-month EBITDA of $16.5bn:

Charter Debt Maturity Profile (Dec-18) Source: Charter results presentation (18Q4).

With the consistent, solid growth in Charter's EBITDA and our “lower for longer” outlook on interest rates, we are relaxed about Charter's debt do not believe it will pose any negative impact on long-term earnings.

With Net Debt / EBITDA on target, management will be able to continue to spend substantially all of the FCF (equivalent to approx. 3% of market capitalisation, after Mobile losses), and to borrow more as EBITDA grows, on buybacks to accelerate FCF per share growth by at least 3% each year.

Conclusion

Charter has the same defensive characteristics and structural growth as Comcast's Cable Communications business. We expect EBITDA to grow by high-single-digits each year.

With much higher leverage, falling CapEx and tax losses carried forward, and Charter can grow its FCF by at least mid-teens annually. With buybacks to be financed by an approx. 3% FCF Yield and further borrowing, FCF Per Share growth would be accelerated by at least another 3% annually.

The 4% "real" FCF Yield (3% including Mobile losses) is reasonable given the resilience and growth potential in Charter's earnings. We expect Charter's share price to grow in line with FCF Per Share, i.e. at least mid-teens annually.

While the 4.47x Net Debt / EBITDA is higher than most public companies, it is manageable given the long maturities and high interest coverage.

Our recommendation on Charter is Buy, and it should outperform Comcast in a benign economy, although we prefer Comcast for its lower leverage and potential upside in its media business.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.