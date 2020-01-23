AMC Entertainment Holdings Setting New All-Time Lows, But I Can't Buy For The Long Term

The industry overall is facing tough competition by other entertainment services, and 2020 seems to be a setback year in the movie industry overall, which may keep the downtrend going.

For many, AMC Entertainment Holdings' (AMC) current price may represent an opportunity to go long since the stock has been trading at hit all-time lows in the past couple weeks. Unfortunately, though, the uncertainty surrounding the industry, the increase of digital streaming competition, and the lack of good quality movies in this upcoming year, prevent me from holding this stock in the long term.

As we are approaching a new decade, the entertainment industry is already shifting and trying to follow new trends. We are all aware of streaming services like Netflix (NFLX), Amazon Prime (AMZN), HBO, and, now even, Disney+ (DIS), but not everyone knows that AMC itself started digital streaming service in 2019. Called AMC Theatres On Demand, the new service provides a full library of movies available for customers to either buy or rent directly from their chosen device. The price range for rentals goes from $3 to $6 for each movie, and a customer can choose to purchase a movie by spending between $10 and $20 for each film. AMC Entertainment is using a pay per view approach, which many are considering absolute in this new era of entertainment. It is easy to ask this question: 'Why would someone consider spending $10 to $20 for a single movie, when the same person can subscribe for the same dollar amount to another digital provider and have thousands of movies available for them immediately, instead of watching just one?'. It's early to have a conclusion on this new service yet, but there are many doubts surrounding this new concept, and the upcoming quarter earnings on February 27th will give us a better idea of the direction of this company.

Overview of the latest fundamentals and earnings report

• Q3 Total Revenues of $1.317 billion, up 7.8% from last year (up 9.3% in constant currency)

• Q3 Net loss of $54.8 million, 45.4% improvement from last year (45.5% improvement in constant currency)

• Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $156.5 million, up 9.9% from last year (up 11.4% in constant currency)

• Q3 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusting 2018 for ASC 842 impact, increased 31.3% (up 33.1% in constant currency)

• Q3 Total attendance of 87.1 million tickets sold set an all-time high quarterly record

• Q3 U.S. average ticket price grew 3.3% to $9.45, a 220 basis point industry outperformance (265 basis point industry outperformance, excluding AMC)

• Q3 U.S. food and beverage revenues per patron grew 4.7% to a third-quarter record, $5.35 (AMC Theatres)

Key takeaways

If we compare 2019 numbers to 2018, we can see some improvements in revenue figures and in the net loss. Moreover, revenue has been actually going up for the last four consecutive quarters. So, what did surprise investors in the second part of 2019? The easy and short answer is the quarterly loss per share. In fact, the latest results pointed out a $0.53 loss per share compared to the estimated loss of $0.36/share. To put it in perspective, this corresponds to a -47.22% in earnings surprise. Currently, there are mixed feelings among analysts in projecting next quarter estimated earnings per share. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.37 on $1.53 billion in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.93 on $5.55 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

In his latest analysis, Brian Goldberg, a research analyst for Bank Of America, gave an underperform outlook for the stock, citing tough comparisons and a potential dividend cut. The analyst also noted that AMC's nearly 10% dividend yield likely already reflects the potential for a dividend cut. He notes that covenants in $600 million of AMC convertible debt due September 2024 could trigger an unfavorable adjustment in the conversion rate if the current dividend is not cut in half by Sept. 15, 2020. He noted that the highly leveraged company's net debt amounts to 6.2 times trailing 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The current market cap is set at $625M and the number of outstanding shares is about 52M. This would give us a price per share at $12, which may suggest the stock is undervalued at the level. The annual dividend payout is set at $0.80. Dividends are paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it has earned, then the dividend becomes unsustainable. Last year, AMC paid 237% of its profits as a dividend. For a long-term investor, this represents a concern and he may shy away from investing in the company.

In addition to this, AMC has failed to keep up enough cash to pay its dividend, as reported by negative cash flow last year. Another major concern comes from the EPS. In the last five year, earnings per share have fallen approximately 41%, which raise even more concerns for dividend investors. In general, there is much uncertainty in the future outlook given the company's latest reports, most comes from the decline in EPS, uncertainty in dividend payout, high debt to cash ration, the future outlook of the industry, and new market trends.

Chart

AMC is trading at an all-time low, currently at $6.48/share after Fridays' close. If we get more technical by looking at the chart, the graph has formed what many call a 'Falling Knife'. If you are not familiar with the term, in short, it is used when a stock keeps dropping and it seems there is no possibility to reverse the trend. The RSI (relative strength index), which measures if a stock is overbought or oversold, is currently at 26.53 below 30 which implies is indeed oversold. Also, the price is below both 50-Day exponential moving average and the 200-Day exponential moving average. In addition, AMC has been really active in the equities options market. In fact, options traders are really eyeing that March 20, 2020, $7 put, and this has led implied volatility to a spike in these recent days. Usually, when implied volatility goes up, investors expect a big move in the stock price in the near future, it could both be a positive or negative input.

Movie & Entertainment Industry's future outlook

According to Eric Handler, an analyst for MKM Partners, 2020 is going to be a terrible year for the movie industry, as only a few hits are going to hit the big screen compared to last year.

2019 saw many superb movies hitting the $1 billion mark in ticket revenues. Big hits such as: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Toy Story 4', 'Lion King', 'Joker', 'Captain Marvel', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and few other titles, they either all reached the $1 billion mark in worldwide box office or came really close to this figure. If we compare the 2018 numbers to 2019 numbers, we don't see much improvements overall in the sector. Despite all the successful movies in 2019, the year is going to close at $11.4 billion in ticket sales, second only to 2018 which registered $11.9 billion in sales.

Overall, the turnout was bigger in 2019 than in 2018, but that's mostly attributed to few films that have broken many records, like 'Avengers: Endgame' that broke every single box office record. Although 2019 registered an increase in the ticket price and food/beverage consumed per person, 2019 is going to fall short of 2018 ticket sales even after so many outstanding pictures.

The industry has reached a 'peak' point. 2020 will be a key year for many investors who want to understand what direction this sector is going. As of now, the numbers are still there for the industry, but it's important to ask ourselves a simple question: 'Are people still in love going to theatres to watch movies or much of their current success is driven by few movies that have attracted a big percentage of them?'. In order to fight the digital streaming invasion, AMC and Regal Cinemas have introduced a new concept in the last months, a monthly membership that allows customers to view a total number of movies per day or per week for a fixed monthly fee.

The idea sounds good in paper because the cost of the monthly membership roughly at $20 on average corresponds to almost two movies. But this idea comes with some shortfalls. Mostly, there is a limit on how many movies you can watch during a day, a week, or a month. Any idea that comes up with some sort of limitation usually has a short living. Let's recall MoviePass. This startup wanted to keep the movie industry strong and alive and wanted to fight the digital streaming media. In 2018, it had 3 million subscribers; in 2019; the figure went down to 225,000; and now, the startup after a failed relaunch is pretty much collapsed. They offered a membership of $10/month, which attracted many customers at the beginning. Unfortunately, the costs were too high for them to stay alive.

A monthly subscription service for a theatre is not an easy task to fulfill. There are many costs in projecting a movie in a theatre, from the cashier, to the person who controls your ticket, to the food and beverage department, to the employee who checks on each room, and many other aspects. It's still early to give it a conclusion because it's still a fairly new concept but numbers are not promising. Moreover, the new idea of offering a pay-per-view service that aims to bring the theatre to anyone on any of their device doesn't sound too promising. Pay-per-view has already become an old concept. According to the Consumer Electronics Association, in the last two years, America's major cable companies have started to see internet service customers outnumber their pay-tv subscribers.

Every monthly subscription offered by streaming services is giving viewers a better deal overall. The success of NFLX is opening up many opportunities for other companies. The latest one to take advantage of this idea is DIS. Within days of its debut in November, Disney+ (a new service offered by Disney priced at $6.99/month) topped 10 million subscribers, and it's projected to reach 60-90 million subscribers by 2024. Moreover, masterpiece movies are starting to make their debut on a platform like NFLX instead of the big screen. The Irishman was declined by many producers worried about its heavy costs to produce. NFLX picked up the project, which cost more than $100 million, and in its few days of debut racked up 25 million viewers, resulting in a major success.

Conclusion

After a deep analysis, it is time to derive my conclusion. AMC has been hit hard this past year, and it seems it is having a hard time recovering from this major debacle. New trends are clearly favoring the streaming sector, in fact, digital streaming services are on pace to surpass the movie industry in revenue in the near feature. Competition, lack of innovation, is pushing this stock to new lower prices day after day. For a short-term investor, AMC may look like a solid investment, given the fact that it is heavily oversold at the moment, but for a long-term investor, this stock doesn't offer many opportunities at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.