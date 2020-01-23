The New 60/40: Expansion Pack

The 80/20 mix with low volatility equities offers the same risk as 60/40 with higher returns - that is the alpha we are seeking.

Over the past three decades, I have shown that shifting the traditional asset allocation mix from 60/40 stocks and bonds to lower volatility equities produced higher risk-adjusted returns.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get access to the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Soaring equity markets and rising bond prices made 2019 the best year for a version of the traditional 60/40 portfolio since 1997. For Seeking Alpha readers, I looked at a long time series of a portfolio that had a 60% weight to the S&P 500 (SPY) and a 40% weight to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index (AGG).

While the traditional 60/40 portfolio did extremely well in 2019, it still underperformed what I have deemed to be a potential substitute. By using low volatility equities, and replacing a portion of the fixed income allocation, investors could have made higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns, including in 2019. In the table below, I show the performance of five hypothetical portfolios with data back to 1991.

Some readers might counter that this period (1991-2019) benefited low volatility equities due to the persistent decline in interest rates. Let's try and expand our sample period to include years with sharply higher interest rates. To do so, we must use a different dataset than the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index (SPLV) used in the previous analysis. Expanding this study to additional business cycles can only strengthen our understanding of the merits of a tilt towards low volatility equities. Like popular board games, this article is the "expansion pack".

This article will feature data stretching back to 1976, the longest subset of data available for the U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Adding an additional fifteen years, allows us to see how a strategy including low volatility stocks would have performed over a couple of more business cycles. The period from 1976 through late 1981 featured sharply higher interest rates, in part a negative feedback loop from the oil embargo earlier that decade.

The 10-year Treasury would rise from 7.7% at year-end 1975 to 15.8% at its peak in September 1981. The Volcker-led disinflation of the early 1980s that saw the Fed Funds rate increase to a peak of 20%, began to bring interest rates down thereafter, but pushed the economy into a rolling double dip recession from 1980-1982. The 1980s also featured the stock market crash of 1987, and our expanded dataset now also includes the totality of the 90-91 economic recession.

To glean this more expansive dataset, I turned to the data library of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. I used the portfolios formed on variance, which stretches back to 1963. The S&P 500 Low Volatility Index that I have used for previous studies includes the 100 constituents of the S&P 500 with the lowest trailing one-year volatility, rebalanced quarterly. The French dataset includes all stocks listed on the NYSE, Nasdaq, and AMEX, and uses variance based on 60 days of lagged returns. As my low volatility proxy, I used the lowest volatility quintile from this dataset.

The table below shows the annualized return and standard deviation of monthly returns for the S&P 500, Agg, a 60/40 combination of the two, our Low Volatility proxy, and a roughly 80/20 combination of Low Volatility and the Agg.

Over this expanded period, the 60/40 portfolio trailed the S&P 500 by just 136bp per year, but with only 65% of the variability. It is no wonder that has become a well-used portfolio allocation heuristic. The Low Volatility portfolio, however, produced higher annualized returns versus the S&P 500 (+94bp per annum) with less than 80% of the variability. Similarly, the 80% Low Volatility/20% Aggregate Index portfolio delivered slightly higher returns than the S&P 500 (+0.03% per annum) with roughly the same variability as the 60/40 portfolio.

Importantly for this analysis, Low Volatility outperformed the S&P 500 from 1976-1991. Notably, it also outperformed the S&P 500 over the 1976-1981 period that featured sharply higher interest rates. While low volatility stocks tend to be more interest rate sensitive, a feature that makes them a good fixed income substitute, they lowest volatility quintile of the U.S. equity market still bested the S&P 500 over that period of rising rates, best this S&P 500 by over 1% per annum with less than three quarters of the variability.

The graph below shows the cumulative return profile of the different strategies over the full expanded dataset from 1976 through 2019.

The outperformance of Low Volatility was likely aided by the size factor, since I expanded the selection universe beyond the low volatility constituents of the large cap S&P 500. I have often captured the tremendous performance of low volatility small (XSLV) and mid-cap (XMLV) stocks, most notably in the article on My Favorite Market Dataset. The relative outperformance of low volatility stocks versus the S&P 500 was in part driven by the underperformance of high beta stocks (SPHB) over this horizon.

In the French dataset, the highest volatility quintile produced a 5.65% annualized return with annualized volatility of 26.94% over the sample period. The highest volatility quintile generated less than half the return with more than twice the risk of the lowest volatility decile. While some of the excess returns of low volatility-tilted portfolios are the swap from the fixed income component of 60/40 to low volatility equities, a portion of the strong performance is also simply missing this high beta part of the equity market that delivered very poor risk-adjusted returns.

I hope this more expansive dataset on low volatility equities is helpful to Seeking Alpha readers. With stocks near all-time highs and bond yields still historically low, perhaps low volatility stocks offer an alternative between traditional stock and bond benchmarks for those seeking a balanced portfolio.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV.SPY,XSLV,XMLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.