Immunomedics Competitor Threatens To Leapfrog Approval With Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) is in the final phase of its approval pathway with its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) called sacituzumab govitecan, or IMMU-132. The company filed its amended BLA (Biologics License Application) on December 3rd 2019. It was accepted and its PDUFA target action date is June 2, 2020. On the surface, it looks like it is back on track for approval, but platform technology competitor CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) has snatched the spotlight with its recent BTD filing. IMMU also has a BTD in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC), but there are only 22,000 patients worldwide that have failed two prior therapies versus CYDY's first-line patients which represent 170,000. CYDY will find out if it was granted BTD within 60 days. If it is denied approval, IMMU shareholders can breathe a huge sigh of relief. However, if CYDY is granted BTD, the question will be if it gets immediate marketing approval or if it has to wait. This article will give investors a better understanding of how to assess the regulatory risks and how to profit from different outcomes.

Semantic Scholar

Old Tech versus New Tech

Cancer death rates have been falling 1.5% a year since 1991, but in 2017, the rate increased to 2.2%, which was primarily attributable to the advances in lung cancer. There has been a remarkable evolution in the treatment of cancer. For years, surgery was the primary means of treating cancer. This evolved to radiation, then chemotherapy and then combinations of both. Then targeted therapies using monoclonal antibodies really changed the treatment paradigm. Now checkpoint inhibitors are coming on to potentially rule the landscape. All these treatment options have focused on treating the primary tumor. The issue is that about 90% of cancer patients die from metastasis. Until now no treatments specifically targeted the movement of cancer cells causing metastasis.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

IMMU's platform technology consists of an Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) that is linked to a targeted drug. Sacituzumab govitecanis an antibody designed to attach to the Trop-2 receptor found on most cancer cells. Attached to it is SN-38, which is essentially a highly concentrated derivative of a chemotherapeutic agent called Irinotecan®. The concept behind this is that as soon as the ADC enters the target rich Trop-2 tumor, the acidic environment will break the bond and release the chemo attached to the ADC.

Immunomedics Corporate Presentation

However, targeting a chemotherapeutic is not a new idea. In the early 2000s, Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) drug DAVANAT® was the first drug to use a non-toxic carbohydrate to target 5-FU chemo by blocking the Galectin-3 which was cloaking the tumor. Due to a change in strategy to focus on NASH development, this phase 3 ready drug was abandoned only to learn a decade later the powerful effect of Galectin-3 inhibition in cancer immunology. The Providence Portland Medical Center, leading experts in immunotherapy, recognized the value of blocking the Galectin-3 to treat solid tumors. They are presently working to advance the development of GALT's Belapectin® (GR-MD-02) in combination with approved immunotherapy drugs (Keytruda®). The goal is to enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy treatments by combining them with Belapectin to block the Galectin-3 and significantly increase the efficacy of the immunotherapy drug.

Due to the highly targeted nature of these therapies that deliver chemo, the intention is to keep most of the toxic drugs in the tumor and reduce the side effects to the patient. However, the side effects are still concerning with most therapies. Although there is clear evidence that this therapy works very well, IMMU is going back in time in the evolutionary pathway of cancer treatment. This technology is probably not sustainable in the long run. Given all the advances in immunotherapy, combination therapy and the coming paradigm shift in treating metastasis, investors need to realize that targeted chemotherapy is an old technology with a slightly more sophisticated delivery vehicle. There is still notable toxicity with chemo; typically, grade 3 neutropenia, anemia, and fatigue. While it's good to be optimistic for cancer patients, investors need to be realistic about the potential of an ADC platform used to deliver chemo-therapeutics.

Competitive Environment

The top contender in immunotherapy for mTNBC is Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda®. By using Keytruda® early, they improved pathological complete response (PCR) rates versus chemotherapy alone, regardless of the patients' PD-L1 status. Taken at the median follow up point of 15.5 months, Merck's KEYNOTE-522 study showed a 64.8% pCR when Ketruda® was combined with chemotherapy versus a 51.2% pCR for chemotherapy alone (p=.00055).

PD-L1 is a poor predictor even though measuring levels is required to take Keytruda® for many indications. In my opinion it's just a matter of time until patients are screened for high Galetin-3 expression before taking a checkpoint inhibitor. No one seems to be paying attention, especially MRK or Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) that have the most to lose. The Italians got it right. It's just a matter of time until they publish confirmatory studies on the Galectin-3 signature and transform the oncology landscape again. The statistically significant results showed that low to medium Galectin-3 levels predicted an almost 100% response rate to Keytruda® in non-small cell cancer (NSCLC). Patients in that study that had high Galectin-3 expression on their tumors did not respond well to checkpoint inhibitors.

In March 2019, Roche Holding's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq® was approved as first-line therapy for PD-L1-positive mTNBC. The IMpassion130 trial results that combined atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) plus nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane®) showed an improvement of 2.5 month in progression free survival (PFS) and a 10 month increase in Overall Survival (OS) in the PD-L1 positive subgroup.

Other treatment options include PARP inhibitors, such as olaparib (Lynparza®) made by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), and talazoparib (Talzenna®) made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). These are FDA approved for the indication of metastatic breast cancer, including mTNBC, with germline BRCA mutations. There is also a growing interest in AKT inhibitors as first line therapy for PI3K-altered mTNBC.

High Likelihood of BTD Approval

Most sophisticated investors are going to look at CYDY's BTD filing and immediately discredit approvability based on the size of the patient population. These investors should understand the FDA's guidelines for Breakthrough Therapy Designation (See below).

FDA website

Going through the chart, the first hurdle that CYDY must cross is that the disease needs to be life threatening. Metastatic TNBC is a deadly disease with a 77% five-year survival rate.

The next part of the analysis is the primary driver behind the decision making at the FDA.

Preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy on clinically significant endpoints, such as substantial treatment effects observed early in clinical development. Fact Sheet: Breakthrough Therapies

Existing Therapy Comparison - Since sacituzumab govitecan is not approved yet, the available therapies are used for comparison, and the best one has a progression free survival (PFS) of 2.8 months. CYDY's primary endpoint in the clinical trial is PFS, which means the tumor doesn't get larger. So far all the patients are meeting their primary endpoint in an indication where there are currently no targeted therapies to treat mTNBC.

Does CYDY's leronlimab® show a substantial improvement over existing therapy? The first patient has been on the treatment for four months and has shown a 20% tumor reduction. The second patient had metastasis to her brain, liver, and lungs. The first report after three weeks of injections showed no new lesions in her chest or liver, and some of them decreased. The brain metastasis showed a 50% reduction in tumor volume in just three weeks. However, the baseline for the MRI scans was three months earlier when the tumor measured 13x7 mm and decreased to 9x5 mm three weeks after dosing. Some of the newer lesions in the brain were "no longer identified" which is scientific jargon for gone. Two more patients were dosed last week, which means that during the review process, the company may supplement the results.

Significant endpoints - These endpoints need to be significant and show a substantial treatment effect. Senator Michael Bennet, one of the sponsors of legislation said: "The FDA is more willing to take a measured risk in approving drugs that show early evidence of substantial improvement over available therapy." One of the secondary endpoints is Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) measured in the blood every 21 days. CellSearch is the first and only clinically validated FDA-cleared system for identifying and isolating circulating tumor cells.

Cell Search

Do Circulating Tumor Cell Levels <5 show a substantial treatment effect? Focus on the green line in the chart above because when the level is reduced to under 5, and stays under 5, the probably of survival is 40%. The title of the slide spells out the conclusion that if CTCs are under 5, longer overall survival is predicted. The number of CTCs is correlated to overall survival. The higher the CTC count, the more apt the patient is to relapse or have metastasis.

Compelling Scientific Rationale: Additionally, the breakthrough therapy should have a compelling scientific rationale and promising mechanism of action (MOA), such as targeting a molecular driver of disease. In the case of CYDY, the target is CCR5. By blocking CCR5, leronlimab® plays a key role in "modulating immune cell trafficking to sites of inflammation." This means that the Tumor Associate Macrophages (TAMs) don't recruit more cells into the tumor microenvironment (TME). The MOA is elucidated in this graphic.

Cancer Research

If the BTD is granted, it will fall under one of three subcategories that (A) address a serious condition with poor outcomes for which there is no Standard of Care (SoC), (B) provides substantial efficacy improvement of a well characterized SoC for a serious condition with poor outcomes, or (C) provides substantial therapeutic index advantage over a well characterized SoC for a serious condition with poor outcomes.

If a BTD is granted, the possible outcomes are (A) conditional or full approval, (B) expedited development, (C) rolling submission, or (D) review shortened.

Since leronlimab® is possibly 4 weeks from a rolling BLA filing, all the elements needed for an immediate approval exist. The overarching consideration when the FDA considers a BTD is the safety. Since inception, over 830 people have taken the drug with no Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) associated with the drug. The safety profile of the drug includes the CMC and the availability of product. Its $87.5 million licensing deal with Vyera, and the major support from Samsung Biologics for $1.0 billion worth of product due in May, strengthens its application. The FDA will not approve a drug early if there is no reasonable manufacturer able to make the final drug product. The only consideration left is perhaps the efficacy in human clinical trials. More patients in the clinical trial have begun their dosing, which means more data will possibly be available to the FDA. Given the rate of tumor shrinkage, the first patient at the next readout might have an objective response.

IMMU

IMMU has a strong financial position. At the end of September, it had $369 million in cash and marketable securities. It is burning about $80 million a quarter and that has been trending higher because it is trying to get into a position to ramp up the manufacturing and sales infrastructure. The company has no sales to report. Right after the BLA filing, the company did a secondary offering of 16.4 million shares at $17.50 for proceeds of $250 million. The $369 million plus the $273 million net proceeds, less the $80 million burn in the quarter should leave the company with approximately $562 million in cash and marketable securities at the beginning of 2020. This leaves it with about 20 months of operating cash assuming it doesn't get approval. Given 221 million shares (fully diluted), it has about $2.54 per share of cash on its books.

The company shuffled its management team early in 2019 and right after the company got a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for its Chemistry and Manufacturing Controls (CMC). The company also has strong development partners which include Roche, Clovis Oncology (CLVS), and AstraZeneca.

The Pair Trade Strategy

A pair trade is a partially hedged strategy that enables the investor to lower risk from a specific movement based on an event that will affect one or both of the pair. The idea is to evaluate two companies in the same sector that compete, and buy both. The idea is to profit from the movement in one or both of the companies. Both IMMU and CYDY are competing for the treatment of mTNBC. The disparity in financial position between these two is huge, making this strategy risky. The trade is to stay long IMMU and buy CYDY stock as a hedge. An investor could buy IMMU puts, but it is less risky to buy CYDY since the price is about $1.00. If the IMMU stock does not drop significantly with the CYDY approval, the puts will probably be worthless. Even if the approval is delayed, the CYDY stock should retain most of its value. This strategy, buying CYDY stock, to trade the news that would directly impact the CYDY BTD approval is the low risk way to play an approval that impacts two competitors.

Investment Summary

IMMU is the front runner in the race to treat mTNBC patients, but its lead is fragile. CYDY's novel approach to treating cancer could earn it a BTD approval in a soon as 60 days. Investors need to be positioned for that eventuality. As an IMMU shareholder, a pair trade that holds both stocks is the best way to navigate the coming regulatory decisions. If the BTD is not granted to CYDY, then IMMU should head higher. The impact on the price of CYDY of not getting the approval could be temporary if the FDA requires more information. Conversely, if the CYDY BTD is approved, it should go up significantly in price and the impact on IMMU will probably be felt. But the strong cash position and pipeline will mitigate a significant effect. IMMU has a solid management team capable of navigating rough waters. It has made a very wise decision to raise $273 million in a secondary offering giving it many contingent options. The ADC platform seems like a great way to target drugs, but the advent of CYDY's therapy and BTD approval should get the attention of IMMU's management. Both IMMU and CYDY are on the path to revenue, but if CYDY gets a first-market-mover advantage, it could seriously disrupt the adoption of IMMU's therapy. Sometimes betting on two horses in the same race lowers the risk. It will be interesting to see how this story plays out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY, GALT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a biotech trader and may initiate or eliminate positions frequently, and/or hold long term. I trade around a core position.