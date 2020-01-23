Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure: Defensive Yield Play With Parent Share Sale Being Key Risk

On December 17, 2019, True Corporation announced that it sold approximately 1% of its outstanding shares in Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure; further share sales are an overhang for Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure.

Dividend growth drivers for Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure include an increase in third-party rental revenue, more asset injections from its parent, and interest cost savings from refinancing.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Thailand-listed telecommunications infrastructure fund Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure (OTC:TTMMF) [DIF:TB]. I like Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's defensive characteristics such as long-term tenancy contracts, minimum contracted capacity to be leased, and limited tenant default risks. There is also room for further dividend upside driven by an increase in third-party rental revenue, more asset injections from its parent, and interest cost savings from refinancing.

But a further sale of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's shares by its parent, True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:TCPFF) [TRUE:TB], is an overhang for Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure. As recent as December 17, 2019, the parent sold approximately 1% of its outstanding shares in Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure. Considering True Corporation's relatively high financial leverage ratios of 4.7 times net debt-to-EBITDA and 1.2 times net debt-to-equity as of end-3Q2019, further share sales cannot be ruled out.

Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure currently trades at 1.1 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.2%. Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's current yield spread (difference between forward dividend yield and 10-year Thailand government bond yield) is approximately 480 basis points, which is higher than the historical five-year average yield spread of approximately 450 basis points, implying a slight under-valuation relative to history.

Readers are advised to trade in Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure units listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker DIF:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $6 million and market capitalization is more than $5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Background

Listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in December 2013, Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure is the first telecommunications infrastructure fund established in Thailand. It primarily owns and invests in two key categories of telecommunications infrastructure assets, namely telecommunications towers and fiber optic cables or FOC. Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's major shareholder is Thailand-listed telecommunications company, True Corporation, which is also the second-largest mobile operator in the country.

Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's Asset Portfolio

Source: Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's January 2019 Investor Presentation

Defensive Characteristics

Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure is a defensive yield play due to the following characteristics.

Firstly, Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's revenue streams and dividend payout are secured by long-term tenancy contracts for its telecommunications towers and fiber optic cables. Its weighted average lease expiry (average number of years before all of the leases or tenancy contracts expire) is approximately 18 years based on the weighted average of contracted net rental revenue generated by each asset, which is longer than most REITs or infrastructure funds. As a comparison, I did a study of the weighted average lease expiry for Singapore-listed REITs in an earlier article published in July 2019, none of the Singapore-listed REITs had weighted average lease expiry periods exceeding 10 years.

Secondly, actual demand for telecommunications infrastructure assets may fluctuate from time to time, but this does not affect Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's revenue streams and dividend payout. Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's tenancy contracts or lease agreements stipulate the minimum contracted capacity to be leased, and also provide for annual rental escalation to mitigate inflation risks. Furthermore, Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure does not bear any operational risks, as the lessee or tenant is responsible for managing and maintaining the assets leased from Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure.

Thirdly, there are limited risks relating to tenant default. True Corporation Public Company Limited is Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's largest shareholder and major customer (and tenant) accounting for approximately 97% of revenue. Although True Corporation's financial leverage ratios were relatively high at 4.7 times net debt-to-EBITDA and 1.2 times net debt-to-equity as of end-September 2019, the company is a key player in the Thailand telecommunications industry and has strong shareholder backing.

True Corporation is the second-largest mobile operator in Thailand behind peer Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB], while it is the No.1 player in the fixed broadband market in Thailand. True Corporation's major shareholders are Thailand's largest conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group and China's largest telecommunications company China Mobile (CHL) with 50% and 18% equity stakes respectively.

Dividend Growth Drivers

In the preceding section, I discussed about the limited downside risks associated with Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's dividend payout. There are also growth drivers which Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure can leverage on to grow its future dividend payout.

One key growth driver is increasing third-party leasing revenue. As highlighted earlier, True Corporation contributes approximately 97% of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's revenue with the remaining 3% revenue derived from third parties.

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TACYY) (OTC:TACJF) (OTC:TCCMF) [DTAC:TB] or DTAC, Thailand's third largest mobile company, is already leasing telecommunications towers from Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure, while market leader Advanced Info Service is not a tenant of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure yet. As 5G looms, Thailand telecommunications companies are expected to engage in more sale and leaseback transactions to fund the increase in capital expenditure requirements, which could imply more third-party leasing opportunities for Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure.

Another key growth driver is further asset injections from its major shareholder and largest customer, True Corporation. The last asset injection from True Corporation was in August 2019, where True Corporation sold 788 telecommunications towers to Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure.

As highlighted in the preceding section of this article, True Corporation's financial leverage ratios are relatively high at 4.7 times net debt-to-EBITDA and 1.2 times net debt-to-equity as of end-September 2019. True Corporation could seek to deleverage via either selling telecommunications towers and optical fiber cable to Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure, or selling its shares in Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure. The former would be beneficial to Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure and help to grow its dividend payout, while the latter option (discussed in depth in the next section of this article) would be negative for Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's share price.

In addition, there are opportunities for Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure to reduce its interest expenses via refinancing. Approximately half of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's total debt is borrowings with fixed interest rates (above 5%) which are maturing in 1H2020. Assuming interest rates remain low, Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure should be able to refinance its maturing debt at significantly lower interest rates, which would be a boost to its future dividend payout.

Further Parent Share Sale

On December 17, 2019, True Corporation announced that it sold 105.8 million shares of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure, or approximately 1% of its outstanding shares, at Bt15.30 per share. Following the share sale, True Corporation still has a 29% stake in Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure.

True Corporation owns 3,083.7 million shares of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure, of which approximately 2,096 million shares (more than 19% of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's shares outstanding) can be potentially sold. The remaining 988 million shares are subject to lock-up agreements in place since Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's IPO. By August 2022, True Corporation will have the right to sell all the shares it owns in Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure if it chooses to do so.

As mentioned in an earlier section of this article, True Corporation is relatively highly geared, and needs to fund increasing capital expenditure needs. Besides injecting assets into Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure, an outright sale of Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure shares is another avenue of raising funds. If True Corporation chooses to sell Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure via either a married deal or directly on the open market, it will exert downward pressure on Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's share price in the near term.

Further share sales by True Corporation is an overhang for Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure, as there is no certainty as to the quantum and timing of True Corporation's potential sale of more Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure shares.

Valuation

Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure trades at 1.1 times P/B based on its share price of Bt17.10 as of January 22, 2020. It offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 6.0% and 6.2% respectively.

Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure's current yield spread (difference between forward dividend yield and 10-year Thailand government bond yield) is approximately 480 basis points, which is higher than the historical five-year average yield spread of approximately 450 basis points. This implies that Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure is slightly undervalued relative to history.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Digital Telecommunications Infrastructure are higher-than-expected interest rates (increase financing costs and makes alternative fixed income instruments more attractive), lower-than-expected third party revenue, a longer-than-expected time for new asset injections, and further share sales by its parent, True Corporation.

