Speculative Spotlight: Biocept Is Undervalued Despite Commercial Progress

I discuss a few downside risks associated with BIOC and how I would like to see the company address these issues.

The company reported strong commercial growth in 2019, but the share price did not follow suit. I discuss the company's current valuation and where it should be priced.

As the market hits all-time highs, I look for discounted healthcare plays that due for a turnaround. Biocept fits my parameters for a speculative buy despite the downside risks.

Biocept (BIOC) has popped up on my scanners several times over the years following key catalysts and press releases. Luckily, I have looked the other way and made a mental note to return to the ticker at a later time. Now that the market is reaching all-time highs, I am starting to look for speculative healthcare plays to add to my high-risk portfolio and Biocept is a leading candidate. Biocept has reported strong growth for both revenues and commercial samples while cutting the cost of revenue on a percentage basis. Yet, the market continues to punish the stock and is now trading at an incredibly discounted valuation. Despite some notable downside risks, I believe BIOC is worth a speculative buy that could turn into a lucrative investment.

I intend to review the company's commercial progress and defend my position for a speculative buy. In addition, I point out a few downside risks associated with BIOC and how I would like to see the company address these issues.

Commercial Progress

Back in Q3, Biocept reported $1.5M in revenue, which is up 101% from $762K in Q3 of 2018. In addition, revenue was up 28% sequentially from the $1.2M from Q2 of 2019. The company has experienced an increase in commercial volume, which was up 66% compared to Q3 of 2018 and up ~12% from Q2.

The company’s commercial team has improved both test volumes and sales numbers by focusing on precise treatment areas where their liquid biopsy tests have a competitive edge over the competition. In fact, the sales force quarterly numbers per sales rep were up 66% in Q3 2019 over Q3 2018. What is more, the company reported that physician offices are now ordering more biomarker tests per sample with some urology offices ordering up to five biomarkers per patient specimen. What is more, the company is reporting they have over 150 practices with over 2400 urologists ordering.

Overall, the company’s commercial team has been able to record sequential growth and is establishing a base of repeat customers. This growth has provided the company with $1.5M in quarterly revenue. Admittedly, this isn’t a mountain of money, but $1.5M is a big deal for a (at the time of writing) $14.65M market cap company.

Refining the Process

Not only is the company’s commercial strategy producing revenue growth, but it is also improving the cost of revenue. The company reported that their cost of revenue was down to 185% from 326% in Q3 of 2018. The company has been working on their commercial processes and workflow. In fact, Biocept began applying automation in their CLIA Laboratory, which should improve capacity and margins.

If the company can continue to improve margins and efficiency, we could see the company cross the break-even line sooner rather than later. Admittedly, I believe the company is years away from reporting a positive annual EPS, but I expect the market to see the trajectory and the share price will follow suit.

Expanding the Platform

Biocept continues to work on expanding its CTC platform and is starting to target the lucrative breast cancer treatment market. According to Biocept, physicians are using liquid biopsy tests to monitor patients who originally tested negative for the biomarker HER2 but test positive in some of the cutting-edge targeted treatment therapies. This is crucial because approximately 20% of patients who initially tested negative for HER2 will test positive for this biomarker in subsequent biopsies.

Typically, investigating new indications and expanding the company’s clinical activities requires a massive increase in R&D expenses. Luckily, the company believes these studies are cost-efficient and will only require 100-200 patients and should take less than a year to complete. Other healthcare companies often have to discover a new molecular entity of biologic to expand into another indication, Biocept just needs to verify that their new endeavor works with their current platform.

Discounted Valuation

Considering the points above, one would think Biocept would have a premium multiple and would be a $1 billion market cap company. Unfortunately, the BIOC is trading as if it has failed to establish any market and only has a market cap of~$14M market cap and is trading just above its 52-week low.

Figure 1: BIOC Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Biocept has already shown some commercial prowess and should only report revenue growth in the coming years. In fact, a Street analyst believes that Biocept will continue its growth in the coming years and potentially hit $277M in 2028 (Figure 2), which would be a 0.05x forward price-to-sales.

Figure 2: BIOC Annual Revenue (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Can they hit $277M? Admittedly, that number does seem to be a bit rosy; however, the company is in a rapidly growing market with a promising future (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Liquid Biopsy Market Opportunity (Source: BIOC)

Furthermore, Biocept has several growth drivers to leverage in the coming years that will help them extract some revenue from that $17B market in 2023 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: BIOC Growth Drivers (Source: BIOC)

In addition to biopsy tests, the company can monetize their technology and database to organizations and other companies. I believe the company’s database of genetic information could be a great opportunity to score a big pharma partnership. The world’s best oncology companies could use Biocept’s helpful information to be used in drug discovery and clinical development. I’m not saying Biocept will close a big pharma partnership, but I am saying that their test data has a substantial value that could demand a healthy financial deal for Biocept. Overall, I believe the company’s current progress, pending growth, or potential growth could allow Biocept to hit $277M in 2028.

What Should Biocept Be Valued At? Using the company’s estimated 2019 revenue of $5.4M and the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x, we would get a $27M, or $0.63 per share. If the company was to hit $277M in 2028, it should be valued at around $33 per share. Admittedly, these price points appear to be very pie-in-the-sky numbers but it does illustrate how undervalued BIOC is for its current and potential performance.

Sadly, the market hasn’t acknowledged the company’s current progress, pending growth, or potential growth; however, it has provided me a chance to start a speculative position at ultra-discounted prices.

Downside Risk

Biocept does have a few major downside risks that investors should consider before pressing the buy button. First is the threat from strong competition such as Guardant Health (GW) and Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Foundation Medicine. Both of these companies are well-funded and well-connected, which makes it hard for a smaller company to capture some of their market share. However, Biocept believes their products will grab the market's attention and will provide them with a competitive edge (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Biocept Competition (Source: BIOC)

Secondly, the company’s financials and fundraising behaviors haven’t been too kind to the shareholders. The company has a history of frequent dilution that has had a negative impact on the share price. In fact, the recent selloff was triggered by another secondary offering with warrants at $0.405, which might keep a lid on the share price for an extended period of time.

Lastly, the share price is trading under the NASDAQ listing requirements $1.00 per share since the middle of August. The company has 180 days to regain compliance by closing at or above $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive trading days. So, 180 trading days from the middle of August will be mid-February. If the stock does not close at or above $1.00 per share for 10 trading days, the company can file an appeal for an extension, or perform a reverse stock split to bring the stock above $1.00 per share. Unfortunately, delisting from the NASDAQ will decimate the share price, while a reverse stock split typically hurts the share price before the action and attract short-sellers once it is complete. Perhaps the company will get an extension and the Q4 2019 earnings report will provide enough positive momentum to get the stock above $1.00 per share… but investors need to be aware of these situations.

Conclusion

Biocept continues to implement its focused strategy of growing their business with an impressive product portfolio and efficiently sized sales force. The company is still collecting and analyzing data and leading fresh studies to demarcate supplementary applications to assist physicians and to advance patient care. Despite the commercial and clinical progress, the market has punished the share price to an incredibly discounted valuation. In view of that, I am looking to start an ultra-speculative position in the coming days or weeks in anticipation that the market will eventually have to accept the growth story and recognize BIOC's long-term potential. However, I am going to keep a conservative position size for at least another year due to some strong downside risks. If the company can continue to show revenue growth and secure some non-dilutive funding, I will consider adding on technical pullbacks. If all goes well, BIOC could be a great speculative investment with an amazing return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.