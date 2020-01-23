Citrix Systems: Cautious After Recent Rally

While Citrix's transition into subscription revenues is still strong and underway, shares have likely attained a full valuation for now at ~22x forward P/E.

However, Citrix intends to fund these buybacks almost entirely via a new line of credit.

Citrix Systems (CTXS), a competitor of VMware (VMW) which is best known for its virtualization software, has just reported fourth-quarter earnings, making it one of the first major enterprise software companies to report this season. Though Citrix is frequently a big earnings disappointer, shares rose ~3% on the news, extending an impressive run that has Citrix up nearly 30% since the beginning of 4Q19:

Let's cut to the chase: I was previously a Citrix bull and was happy to include it in my portfolio at ~$100, but I no longer believe the stock has an attractive value proposition. Citrix is a "steady as she goes" company - there's nothing particularly good or bad about its story, and its ongoing transition toward becoming a primarily subscription-software offering isn't throwing out any surprises. Over the past year, however, Citrix's impressive rally has stretched its valuation metrics by ~25%, without any significant accompanying improvement in fundamentals. I believe the company now to be quite fully valued at a 23x forward P/E, putting it roughly in-line with SAP despite the latter's much stronger growth rates:

In my view, it's a good time to go neutral on Citrix and consider locking in gains.

Guidance calls for minor growth in 2020, with headwinds to EPS

In reacting to Citrix's Q4 earnings release, investors had to choose between two counterbalancing factors: first, a disappointing guidance, and second, an extended buyback program.

Let's discuss Citrix's guidance first. See the company's guidance summary below:

Figure 1. Citrix guidance update Source: Citrix Q4 shareholder letter

Across the board, Citrix disappointed against expectations. For Q1, the company's outlook fo $730-$740 million (+2% to +3% y/y growth) disappointed versus Wall Street's mark of $740.6 million (+3% y/y), while pro forma EPS of $1.15 to $1.20 also missed analysts' hopes for $1.23. It also represents a decline versus 1Q19 EPS of $1.27.

Full-year guidance echoes the disappointing first-quarter outlook. Citrix's subscription transition is expected to continue weighing on total top-line growth (due to the loss of license revenues, and instead spreading them into longer subscription periods) in FY20, with its forecast of $3.10-$3.13 billion bracketing expectations of $3.11 billion, and representing meager +3% to +4% y/y growth for the whole year. Perhaps more saliently, however, is the fact that Citrix expects EPS to decline in FY20 - its outlook for $5.35 to $5.55 represents a decay of up to -6% y/y versus FY19 EPS of $5.69.

Sure, Citrix may call 2020 a trough year, impacted by long-term investments into its cloud strategy. We are still uncomfortable with the assumption of ~100bps of margin decay, however, and it's difficult to justify a ~23x forward P/E for a company whose earnings outlook is negative.

Buybacks lifting the mood, but a good portion is expected to be financed with debt

Citrix's +7% jump post-earnings, however, suggests that investors are putting more emphasis on the company's extended buyback program. Last year, Citrix had authorized up to $750 million in buybacks in an effort to shore up the share price, and to signal to the market that Citrix was undervalued.

This quarter, Citrix's board has extended that authorization by another $1 billion, totaling $1.75 billion in share purchase authorizations. WIth Citrix's current market cap of ~$16 billion, this represents ~11% of Citrix's total market value - a significant proportion.

However, it's important to note that Citrix intends to fund the majority of its new buyback authorization with debt.Figure 2. Citrix buyback authorization Source: Citrix Q4 shareholder letter

Citrix doesn't actually have enough cash to execute this buyback program. Its balance sheet as of the end of Q4 had $616 million of cash, not to mention an existing $743 million in debt.

To be fair, FCF may be part of the answer in funding these buybacks. Citrix didn't officially share an FCF outlook in its Q1 guidance, but in response to a question on the earnings call regarding a prior FCF target of $7-$8 per share, CFO Ariel Shenkman noted that management was still "comfortable" with that target:

So, Karl, I'll start with – look, we remain comfortable with the $7 to $8. That's, obviously, included in our guidance in terms of what we delivered at Investor Day, and there is no change in that. And as you point out rightfully, obviously, there are some complexities in terms of how the duration affects the cash when that gets in the door, hence the range as well as how we think about the business."

This rough FCF range translates to approximately $912-$1.04 billion in FCF for FY20, roughly in-line with $973 million in FY19 FCF.

However, fairly assuming that not all of Citrix's FCF will be diverted to fund its buyback, it's fair to say Citrix will draw down on a significant portion of its new $1 billion credit line to finance buybacks. In this case, Citrix's extended buyback program isn't exactly a signal of excess cash or fundamental strength, but rather a shift in capital structure toward more debt.

Subscription transition on track

Finally, a quick look at how Citrix's subscription transition is progressing. Citrix's fourth quarter more or less contained no "new news". Total revenues grew 1% y/y, on par with each of the past two quarters, while subscription revenue growth of 49% y/y accelerated six points from Q3. Counterbalancing that growth, however, was the fact that support and services revenue (Citrix's heaviest component of revenues) has begun to decline alongside product/license revenues:

Figure 3. Citrix revenue trends Source: Citrix Q4 shareholder letter

To be sure, Citrix's revenue came in well ahead of expectations this quarter - Wall Street was only expecting $802.5 million, or roughly flat.

Citrix still has a long way to go, however, in becoming a predominantly subscription-first company. Subscription revenues only represented 24% of its Q4 total, while support & services revenue continued to weigh at ~60%:

Source: Citrix Q4 shareholder letter

Key takeaways

I view Citrix's Q4 update as more of a mixed quarter. The acceleration in the company's subscription growth rate is a positive factor, but weight down by a disappointing growth/earnings outlook for 2020. I'm also less enthused about the company's extended buyback program, fueled by additional debt - especially if Citrix plans to be buying back stock at a more elevated ~23x forward P/E ratio.

Be careful of Citrix at 52-week highs and consider locking in gains.

