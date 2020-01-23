VMware: Value Name Among Growth Competitors

The company has a history of 10%+ revenue growth and management talked about another year of double digit revenue growth in FY21.

VMware has seen the stock increase less than 1% over the past year compared to nearly 25% return for the S&P 500.

VMware (VMW) remains one of the leaders in the virtualization market and their recent acquisitions of both Carbon Black (CBLK) and Pivotal Software (PVTL) opens up growth opportunities in adjacent revenue streams. The company reported strong Q3 earnings with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of expectations and management talked about another double digit revenue growth year in FY21.

Even though the company has solid business momentum, the company's stock has remained under pressure. Over the past year, the stock is up less than 1% compared to the S&P 500 up nearly 25%. I believe the underperformance can be attributed to both lack of bullish investors as well as the perception of VMW being a legacy, slower growth technology player. Investors have forgotten that the company has consistently grown revenue 10%+ in addition to consistently strong free cash flow margins.

With the stock now under $150, I believe valuation has reached a low point where investors should start getting bullish around the name. Free cash flow margin has been ~36% so far this year, remarkably strong for a legacy technology competitor. P/FCF valuation is currently ~18x which seems to be a floor on the company's valuation given the consistency in the company's operating model.

More recently, the company has expanded their relationship with AWS to include Amazon Relational Database Service. This product supports business-critical systems that operating on-premise on VMW's software-defined data centers. While this expanded relationship is still in the early innings, there seems to be more upside working with AWS than downside and the software-defined nature of the relationship gives increased growth potential. Enterprises are constantly looking for ways to move away from legacy hardware solutions and have continued to invest in software-based solutions.

In addition, the company recently announced the acquisition of CloudHealth Technologies for ~$500 million. CloudHealth helps deliver cloud operations platform across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, helping customers manage their usage and performance. VMW has strong free cash flow which has enabled them to make a $500 million acquisition without any concern of their balance sheet deteriorating.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

VMW continues to post strong earnings with Q3 revenue growing 12% and management noting the strong performance was across their broad product and solutions portfolio. Revenue grew to $2.46 billion and was ahead of expectations with EPS of $1.46.

In addition, license revenue continues to remain healthy, growing 10% compared to the year ago period to $974 million. Although license revenue is now just under 40% of revenue, the company has done a good job continuing their strong services revenue growth.

Operating margin contracted to 30.9% during the quarter, down from 33.7% in the year ago period. Part of the operating margin decline and lower EPS for the quarter can be attributed to their recent large acquisitions of Carbon Black (CBLK) and Pivotal Software (PVTL). CBLK helps VMW move further into endpoint security while PVTL is a PaaS platform which helps developers build their applications. In addition, VMW continues to invest heavily into their hyper-converged product portfolio, putting them in a more competitive positioning against Nutanix (NTNX).

The continued investments into both internally generated products and recent acquisitions has put pressure on the company's margins, however, over the long-term, I believe margins will expand due to both high ROI on investments and synergies related to the acquisitions.

Q4 guidance includes total revenue growth of 13.8% to $2.95 billion, which represents some revenue growth acceleration compared to Q3. In addition, license revenue growth is expected to remain healthy at 13% growth.

In addition, management talked about FY21 at a high-level, including the commentary that revenue growth should remain in the low double digits, which does not include the impact from the Pivotal acquisition. Hybrid cloud subscription and SaaS products will continue to drive growth of the business, which is more recurring in nature. In addition, management noted that their investments in the business will help expand margins by up to 200 basis points, which includes the impact from the Carbon Black acquisition.

Valuation

Despite the company being considered a legacy technology player, VMW has done a great job consistently growing revenue 10%+ over the past several years. Given the recent acquisitions of Carbon Black and Pivotal, I believe revenue growth can remain above that 10% threshold for quite some time.

While operating margins have remained under pressure recently, management did talk about a path to expansion next year, despite some increased investments within the business and into recent acquisitions. I believe over time, the company will be able to expand operating margins closer to 40%.

Even with potential operating margin expansion in the near future, the company continues to generate strong cash flow margins, with free cash flow margin of 30.9% during Q3 and nearly 36% year to date. These strong cash flow margins give VMW the optionality to reinvest more into the company or make acquisitions.

VMW has a strong history of growing revenue 10%+ in addition to having some of the best free cash flow margins in the industry. Because of this, their valuation has remained somewhat consistent and below their faster-growth peers. In my opinion, VMW remains a solid value name in the midst of operating margin expansion and some faster-growth acquisitions coming on board. The company continues to compete with the leading technology companies and their scale gives them opportunity to generate strong margins, thus more cash flow for either reinvestment into the business or accretive acquisitions.

Even though the company competes in legacy markets, their recent acquisitions provides growth opportunities in addition to revenue diversification. When looking at the company's forward P/E multiple of ~23x, they remain well below some of the other leading legacy technology players. Even more appealing, when looking at free cash flow, the company's P/FCF of ~18x is well below some of the larger technology players such as Salesforce.com (CRM) at ~45x and Microsoft (MSFT) at ~33x. Even though VMW has consistently generated strong free cash flow margins, their valuation does not appear to reflect this, especially when looking across legacy technology vendors.

With the stock now trading below $150, I believe now represents a good buying opportunity for a few reasons. First, management talked about revenue growing 10%+ next year. Second, the company's recent acquisitions are becoming integrated and VMW likely starts to see the benefits in FY21. And third, the company generates significant, consistent free cash flow which investors have seemed to under-appreciate.

Risks to VMW include new competitors entering the market or some of the larger public cloud providers building out their own operations. Also, if the shift towards a hybrid cloud environment is slower than anticipated, this may cause a deceleration in revenue growth.

