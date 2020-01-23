Altice USA's New Approach Is Interesting, But Not Persuasive - Yet

Altice USA is the fourth-largest cable provider in the US, but its approach to cable's new challenges is rather unique among its peers.

Altice USA (ATUS) may be only the fourth-largest cable operator in the US, but it seems determined to avoid being just another one of the gangs as the cable industry confronts some of its greatest challenges since its inception. As the new decade begins, Altice has manifested a clear willingness to do the unconventional in its efforts to maintain profitability in a changing world.

Altice has certainly impressed me with its willingness to go it alone on a very different path than the rest of the industry, and I'm far from certain that Altice is wrong. But it isn't yet clear to me that this bold new path can be trod profitably, so I'm staying on the sidelines for now.

Altice's Starting Point

Broadly speaking, Altice finds itself in the same predicament as the rest of the industry: how to navigate an increasingly cord-cutting world and preserve its profit stream by branching into new products and reducing costs. Altice now has five broadband customers for every four television customers and three landline voice customers, and broadband is now unmistakably its core product. Like most operators, it is losing television and voice subscribers, and trying to avoid becoming a one-trick pony.

In Altice's case, it also faces the challenge of starting a little bit in the hole, at least in terms of stock price. Altice is, currently, sporting a trailing P/E ratio of 70, and according to its most recent quarterly earnings report, over 80% of its operating income is going towards servicing its $23 billion debt load, which is more than the market capitalization of the company. Altice thus must roughly triple its net income just to justify its current stock price, and the heavy debt load means it doesn't have much margin for error.

Going Their Own Way

Like I said, there are some substantial differences between how Altice is coming at these challenges and the rest of the industry. Some of those differences are interesting in an abstract way (to those who study the media sector) but likely too small to move the needle such that investors would notice.

One such area is news investments. While most major cable operators have invested in regional sports, usually at a very high cost, Altice has gone the news route. Some of Altice's news channels are the national/international news outlets that most major content companies have on cable. However, the company also maintains a whole fleet of local news channels, called News 12, that specialize in regional coverage of the greater New York metropolitan area - Altice's core market - outside of Manhattan.

These channels are more like the local broadcast feeds that one would expect to find on local Big Four affiliates of CBS or NBC. Altice's tactic of having such local news appear on a cable news feed is, to my knowledge, almost unique among major US operators.

But Altice's Q3 earnings report shows the entire News & Advertising division accounting for under 5% of total revenues and actually shrinking Y/Y, while broadband rocketed ahead with revenue growth of almost 12% over the same period. Altice management seems bullish on the N&A segment but hasn't yet really explained how it is going to use its news over sports approach to burnish its earnings potential.

Wireless Initiative

More significant, I think, is how Altice is approaching the question of mobile service, which has sort of become the new frontier of cable companies as cellular providers start to muscle in on their previously exclusive turf of home broadband. In my own research, I have often attached particular significance to this aspect of cable operations, despite its relatively early days, as it seems clear that mobile and home broadband will soon converge into a single product subscription. In other words, cable companies need to put mobile into their Internet plans before cellular operators put home the Internet into their mobile offerings.

Most cable companies have some sort of mobile offering at this point, but Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR) have chosen to design their offerings as primarily appealing to "data-sippers." Their already heavily throttled plans - high-speed is capped at 20 GB - also come with downgraded video streaming resolution and heavy fees for hotspot access, severely limiting the appeal of their service to most customers except those who consume little to no data and primarily use phones for old-fashioned talking and texting.

By contrast, Altice's offer is a full-service offer, including mobile hotspot and video streaming at no extra charge. Altice will provide full service up to the 50 GB mark, comparable to industry leader T-Mobile's (TMUS) benchmark for network management. Unlike T-Mobile, however, and like Comcast and Charter, Altice will throttle all traffic past the benchmark, even when the network is not congested.

An Aggressive, and Tempting, Offer

Subject to that one minor qualification, Altice is offering mobile service much closer to that of a true mobile operator, rather than the throttled-back service offered by other cable incumbents. Altice is also pricing the offer very aggressively: at $20 per month for its Internet subscribers, it offers real competition to the full-service unlimited data plans of AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

Altice will also be far more receptive to Bring-Your-Own-Device customers than Comcast and Charter have been thus far. Comcast allows only iPhones and Galaxies to be brought over to its network. Charter is more or less the same, though they have generously added Google Pixel to the mix.

Even more significantly, Altice is opening the offer up to anyone in its service territory, even those without any fixed-service Altice accounts, at a $10 premium. Since the average household has three mobile lines in it, this essentially means that for each household it penetrates with mobile service, Altice will be offering a $30 discount to them to bundle their home internet with their new cellphone provider.

Altogether, between the aggressive pricing, the ease of switching and the discount, it seems likely to me that Altice will indeed acquire substantial numbers of wireless subscribers over time - and through them, acquire and retain significantly higher numbers of wireline broadband subscribers also.

Great... But How Much?

But can it do so profitably?

Altice's announcement follows closely on Google Fi launching its own new unlimited plan, and pricing pressure among the major cellular carriers remains substantial despite the pending merger. But Altice is already priced so low that I think it will certainly be able to avoid any further downward pricing pressure. But since its plans come with a lifetime pricing guarantee, it won't be able to increase wireless revenues per user much, either.

So, let's treat revenue as a constant. Can Altice get cost of service low enough to avoid this new venture drowning in red ink?

At least part of Altice's confidence in pricing its service so aggressively likely stems from their choice of network partner: Sprint (S). Sprint has both lower revenues and larger spectrum caches than its competitors, so it doesn't surprise me at all that Altice seems to have secured considerably better economics in its wireless deal than Comcast and Charter did when they signed with Verizon.

But are those economics so good that Altice can get away with selling unlimited data for half of what Sprint does - and almost a third of what AT&T and Verizon charge?

Sprint's Compensation

When the deal was first made, and Altice and Sprint released the official statement, the only reference to Sprint's compensation was reciprocal access to Altice's network. While this offers real benefits to Sprint in terms of densification and backhaul, particularly with regards to reducing special access costs, it is not quite the same as the cold hard cash that could help Sprint stay independent and monetize its spectrum haul. I find it hard to believe that there is no monetary component at all to the deal, so Altice will probably find its operating costs on the venture accelerating as it grows. But we don't have much insight yet into what that will look like.

But even setting that aside, the deal could be expensive even on the reciprocity provision. Shortly before leaving his post, Sprint's outgoing CFO Tarek Robbiati went into more detail about the deal in his last month in the job, and it appears that Altice will only receive the discounts Sprint agreed to after it finishes the buildout of Sprint's small cells on its backhaul network.

So, as Altice becomes more and more of a player in the wireless space, it will doubtlessly want to minimize the costs of the wireless capacity it purchases by advancing Sprint's small-cell agenda. That will probably entail significant investments in densification and backhaul service. It's not entirely clear if these will be reported as mobile costs or just as capital investments in the fixed broadband network, but either way, they will add to costs, and historically, cable network investments have required large amounts of capital, as have wireless networks.

A Bird's Eye View

To be sure, management seems confident and says not to worry. During Altice's Q3 earnings conference call, there was an interesting exchange between analyst Marci Ryvicker and CEO Dexter Goei. Ryvicker was asking about the economics of the wireless plan and the losses it seems to be generating. But the CEO insisted that most of the wireless "expenses" were money that would have been spent anyway, making the gross margin contribution of wireless customers substantially higher than the numbers cause them to appear.

If that is so, it would suggest that Altice may be able to run its cellular operation at no worse than break-even, even at these aggressive prices. That, in turn, would leave all the upside from increased broadband penetration to fall to the bottom line.

Investors need to ask themselves, however, just how realistic this really is. Altice is charging barely half for its Internet customers of what even Sprint, the price leader, charges for similar services in wireless, and doing so has kept Sprint firmly out of the black for four of the past five years. Even accounting for the fact that Altice has apparently extracted some considerable concessions from Sprint on pricing, it seems highly unlikely that Sprint has agreed to charge Altice less than what its operations cost itself. And those operations run only at break-even, despite being priced at twice Altice's level.

Since we lack most of the specific numbers at this time, perhaps the best way to look at it is simply through a bird's eye view: even T-Mobile, widely seen as the best-run mobile operator in the US today, reports that net income makes up only around 7% of total revenues. Even allowing that that ratio is still growing, you could still triple it and still be at barely one-third of the discount Altice is offering compared to competitors.

I Am Not Saying It's Impossible

At least in public, Altice has dismissed the potential for 5G to be fundamentally disruptive to its business, telling investors that it sees 5G as more of a "supplement" than a replacement to home broadband operations. Talk is cheap, of course, but Altice management's approach to the mobile market suggests this isn't just brave talk in the face of a new competitive threat. This really is how they see the market. So, it's not such a surprise to see them embracing full-service cellular Internet plans, in a way that competitors who may be less sanguine on their industry's impermeability to wireless challengers are not.

And since this article has had an undoubtable tone of skepticism, let me be clear: I am also not convinced that Altice is on the wrong track with this. Certainly, management is expressing confidence, the company remains profitable - if not yet sufficiently so to justify its share price - and it probably does have substantially better wireless economics than any other cable operator, owing to its choice of partner.

Summary

On the one hand, Altice has made a bold new offer that should get it plenty of new subscribers, and management says that offer can be run without hurting the bottom line. On the other hand, that bottom line already needs to triple just to make Altice fairly valued, further upside is hazy, and the offer's cost economics seems way out of line with what everyone else in wireless reports. Altogether, I'm highly intrigued by what Altice is doing… but not yet persuaded.

I'm going to stay on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.