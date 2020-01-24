The British Pound As Brexit Approaches

In June 2016, the British electorate voted to exit the European Union. The signs that more than the English Channel separated the UK from the EU. When it came to the switch from currencies to the euro, the Germans gave up their Deutsche mark, the French franc disappeared, and the Dutch guilder was no more. The Greeks gave up their drachma, and the Italians retired the lira. However, the British pound remained the currency of choice for the United Kingdom. The British kept one foot in the European Union and the other out of the united political and economic system.

Immigration, regulatory, and other issues ate away at the already weak strings that made the British part of the EU. It has taken over three and one-half years to fulfill the will of the British people. A departure from the EU with an agreement should be bullish for the British currency. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust product (FXB) moves higher and lower with the pound versus the US dollar currency pair.

Sitting at over the $1.30 level against the U.S. dollar

The pound versus the US dollar currency pair was at over the $1.3100 level on the nearby March futures contract on January 22.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the pound seems to have found a base at the $1.30 level in 2020. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings. The total number of open long and short positions was stable at around the 198,000-contract level on January 22, and daily historical volatility at 6.39% declined from over 10% in late December through mid-January. With the deadline for Brexit on the horizon at the end of this month, the prospects are for a rise in the value of the British currency against the US dollar.

The election pushed the pound to just over the $1.35 level

In the aftermath of the December 12 election in the United Kingdom that handed Prime Minister Johnson a victory and cleared the path of his Brexit deal with the EU, the knee-jerk reaction in the pound-dollar currency pair took the pound to its highest level since May 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that the pound rose to a high of $1.3510 against the dollar following the British election on December 12. After settling back to the $1.3130 level, price momentum and relative strength were on either side of neutral territory. Open interest declined from 276,240 contracts during the week of December 9 to its current level of 198,017 contracts as of January 22. The over 28.3% drop in the total number of open long and short positions as the value of the pound corrected lower over the past weeks is not typically a validation of a lower trend in the currency pair in a futures market. Weekly historical volatility declined from over 11% to its current level of 7.99% as much of the speculative froth in the market dissipated after the election.

The pound likes stability

Since the 2016 referendum, the price action in the pound versus the dollar currency pair tells us that the pound has rallied during periods of optimism over a Brexit with an agreement. The pound moved lower when the potential of a hard Brexit without a deal rose.

The weekly chart shows that the reaction from the shock of the 2016 referendum drove the value of the pound from $1.50 to the $1.20 level in late 2016 and early 2017. As former Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the European Union and the deadline for Brexit approached, optimism that she would find a way to get the Parliament to go along with a deal to fulfill the will of the British people rose and the pound moved back to a high of over $1.40 against the dollar in early 2018.

Meanwhile, the former leader of the UK ran into repeated roadblocks that led to her resignation in 2019. In the campaign to replace her, the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to leave the UK with or without a deal. The potential for a hard Brexit drove the pound to a new low against the dollar when it traded to a new and lower low of $1.1965 in early September 2019. When the Parliament forced Prime Minister Johnson to negotiate and prevented him from leaving the EU without an agreement, the pound rose from the lows. After he agreed with the leaders of the EU to a dual customs zone on the Irish border, which removed a stumbling block for a deal, the pound moved higher. The Parliament did not immediately approve the deal and called for a general election. His victory pushed the pound to the new high above $1.35 and has kept the currency at over the $1.30 level against the dollar.

The price action in the currency pair is a sign that the pound, like all currencies, favors stability. At the end of this month, the UK will officially separate from the EU with an agreement. Brexit with a deal will remove lots of the uncertainty that has plagued the British currency since June 2016.

Brexit will provide certainty, but will trigger new issues

Brexit is only the first step towards British independence from the EU, and it will start a process of negotiations with the EU, US, and other trading partners around the globe that will determine the future of the UK economy. A trade deal between the UK and the US will be one of the first steps to ensuring that the British economy will thrive. However, the EU will continue to be the most significant economic power in the region, which will create challenges for the British economy. London has been a financial center and the hub of business activity in Europe for decades, if not centuries. There is still some uncertainty when it comes to the future of London's role in Europe and the world.

I am bullish on the pound and believe that the UK will find a way to establish the nation as a global economic power. Without the dictates of the EU, the UK will have more latitude when it comes to determining its future. The British pound should continue to recover, and I expect that it will move towards or above the $1.40 level in 2020 and challenge the 2018 high of $1.4413 against the US dollar on the nearby futures contract.

FXB is the ETF product that follows the pound versus the U.S. dollar currency pair

The most direct route for a risk position or investment in the British pound against the US dollar is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange market or the futures that trade on Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those market participants that wish to position in the pound without venturing into the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust product provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $166.97 million, trades an average of 54,224 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The pound dollar currency pair moved from a low of $1.1965 in early September to $1.3130 on January 23, a rally of 9.74%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXB moved from $116.57 to $127.07 per share or 9.01%.

I am bullish on the British pound versus the US dollar and would be a buyer of the UK currency on any dips. The final Brexit with a deal, with the EU, should create the conditions where the pound can move to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.