Franklin Resources Is A Buy

The past year has not been kind to shareholders of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), with the stock price down ~18% over the past twelve months. This price move put the company on my radar, and I decided to look in on it. I'll come right to the point. I think the shares represent excellent value at these levels. I think the company obviously has some challenges, as retail investor tastes change, but Franklin Resources is responding to those changes. Additionally, I think there is sufficient financial strength here to conclude that the dividend is safe. Finally, for those still nervous, there is a very profitable options trade that presents a "win-win" trade in my estimation. Price and value can remain unmoored for long stretches of time, but sooner or later they meet. In my view, investors would benefit by buying now before price rises to match value here. I'll expand on this reasoning below.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here indicates that there's not much to love. In particular, assets under management has declined at a CAGR of ~2% over the past five years, and this drop in AUM has caused revenue to decline at a CAGR of ~6% and net income to decline at a CAGR of ~10%. As a consequence of an aggressive share buyback program, earnings per share growth is less bad, with EPS down at a CAGR of ~6.5% over the past five years.

One of the bright spots here is the balance sheet. I normally look at a company's capital structure, uncovering the timing of debt repayments and matching that to the level of cash on the balance sheet, etc. In my view, that's not necessary in this case because this is one of the strongest balance sheets I've ever seen. In fact, cash and equivalents represent about 184% of total liabilities.

Another positive is the way management has treated shareholders over the past several years. In particular, they've returned just over $9.3 billion to shareholders since 2015 alone. Just under $5.2 billion of this has come from stock buybacks, and the balance is from dividend payments.

This action has caused shares outstanding to decline at a CAGR of ~4%. Also, in my view, the dividends are well covered, with a payout ratio just under 45% at the moment. Further, cash on hand represents about 11 years of the most recent year's annual dividend payments, so I'm not overly concerned about a dividend cut.

In my view, Franklin Resources is a solid company financially given the strong balance sheet. In addition, the company is starting to answer the threat posed by more passive investment products by building out a lineup of its own. Further, I think sooner or later the stock picking associated with "value" investing will be ascendent once again, and Franklin Resources should benefit from that trend.

The Stock

One of the reasons I find investing so interesting is that it is about much more than simply finding a company that is growing its cash flows. It's also much more than simply buying cheap stocks. Fast growing companies can be terrible investments, as can be cheap stocks. In my view, it's about the interplay between stock valuation and financial strength. For that reason, I need to write about the stock as a thing distinct from the business. My regular readers know that I try to eschew those stocks that have too much optimism embedded in the price. The reason for this relates to the fact that sooner or later, the market's great expectations will be dashed by a company that doesn't quite grow fast "enough." I judge optimism in a number of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. Simplest of all is the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash flow etc.). I want to ensure that the valuation is low relative to the overall market and to the company's own history. On that basis, a picture is worth several thousand of my words, so I present it below. The stock is obviously inexpensive relative to the overall market and to its own history.

In addition, I want to try to unpack what price itself is telling us about the future growth of the business. I do this by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula, and high school algebra, to isolate the "g" (growth) variable and work out what the market is currently assuming about long-term growth. Applying this methodology to Franklin Resources suggests that the market currently assumes the business will grow at about 4%. In my view, this is somewhat optimistic, but certainly not outrageously so.

Risks to the Thesis

The obvious risk here is that the company continues to lose assets under management, which is the lifeblood of such a firm. Although I consider this to be an existential threat to the business, I comfort myself in two ways. First, I think the stock more than adequately reflects that worry, given that it's trading at bargain basement pricing. Second, my own experience in the industry tells me that Franklin Resources has an excellent distribution network, and the firm could eventually start to offer more passive solutions to their advisor clients. In the meantime, though, I think the dividend is very well covered, and the strong balance sheet indicates to me that there's very little risk of bankruptcy anytime soon.

Options As Alternative

For those who are still somewhat nervous, and who don't believe as I do that the industry bad news is already "baked in", I would recommend selling put options. As I've said many times, these offer investors a win-win trade. If the shares flatline or rise from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall further, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they think guarantees a great long-term return.

With that in mind, my preferred option trade in this case is the July 2020 Franklin Resources put with a strike of $22.5. At the moment, this is bid-asked at $.65-$.75 and last traded hands at $.70. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they'll buy the shares at a price ~14% below the current level. Holding all else constant, the dividend yield at that price would jump to ~4.9%. It should be noted that the stock hasn't traded that low since the autumn of 2004.

Conclusion

I think Franklin Resources certainly faces some challenges, but in my estimation, the stock is trading at a level where all of the negative news, and more, is priced in. The balance sheet here is quite strong, and I think the dividend is very well covered. Most importantly, the company is growing out its product offerings beyond traditional mutual funds. For those who are still nervous about this stock that's trading at multi year lows, I think selling puts here offers the best solution. The investor will either receive relatively generous premia, or they'll be obliged to buy this business at a price not seen since 2004.

