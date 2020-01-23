Metalla Royalty & Streaming: Don't Chase The Stock Here

Based on the fact that this is a long-term play and the stock is a little overbought, I believe investors would be wise to not chase the stock here.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) is the newest company in the mining space to make its NYSE debut and one of the few royalty companies on the US market that is NYSE-listed. This makes the company much more attractive from an investment standpoint for funds, as the stock has an actual ticker vs. many other royalty companies that trade only on the OTC Market. Metalla had a massive year last year, not only tripling the performance of the Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) with a triple-digit gain, but also retaining its status as the top-performing royalty company over the past several years. While there's absolutely no question the stock has a bright future, Metalla is getting a little ahead of itself, more than 50% above its 200-day moving average. Based on this, I see the stock as a Hold for investors long from much lower, but I do not believe it's wise to chase the stock up here above $6.00.

(Source: NorthernMiner.com, Santa Gertrudis/Agnico Eagle)

For those unfamiliar with Metalla, the company has a diverse asset base of streams and royalties, with just below half of its portfolio in the development and production stage. The company has been busy the past few years acquiring these assets and has done more than double the number of deals vs. its peers since inception in September 2016. Notably, quite a few of these deals have been exceptional purchases. A few examples are a 1% and 3% NSR on Atlantic Gold's (OTCPK:SPVEF) Fifteen Mile Stream deposit, a 2% NSR on O3 Mining's (OTCPK:OQMGF) Garrison deposit, a 2% NSR on Agnico Eagle's (NYSE:AEM) Santa Gertrudis, and a 2% NSR on Agnico Eagle's El Realito, which is adjacent to its La India Mine. This is a significant differentiator between most of the smaller royalty companies, as many of Metalla's deals are with proven operators and relatively near-term production timelines.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table below, Metalla currently benefits from four producing assets, with two, operated by Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), that should be in commercial production later this year. These two assets are the Joaquin Mine and the COSE Mine, with Metalla owning a 2% NSR at Joaquin and a 1.5% NSR at COSE. Both projects are expected to enter production before Q2, with commercial production likely to come by year-end. This is very welcome news for investors, as production at CBH Resources' Endeavor Mine is heading to lower throughput rates to conserve capital while the company drills and evaluates the Deep Zinc Lode at its project. Therefore, while attributable production from its interest in the Endeavor Mine should drop going forward, attributable production from Pan American Silver's Joaquin and COSE should offset this.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Metalla has assembled an exceptional basket of streams and royalties, the lower throughput at Endeavor is likely to weigh on attributable production growth for the near future. As we can see, attributable gold-equivalent ounce production is expected to trend slightly lower from FY-2019 levels. Fortunately, this trend is not expected to stay for too long, with FY-2022 gold-equivalent attributable production forecasts showing significant growth, slightly above FY-2019 levels. This production growth from 2022 on is due to a decent likelihood of Fifteen Mile Stream, Santa Gertrudis, and El Realito being online by FY-2023. Based on the below projections, gold-equivalent ounce production could hit 11,000 by FY-2023, up nearly 100% from FY-2019 levels.

(Source: PI Financial Corp.)

Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share (EPS) and forward estimates, the company continues to post net losses per share for the time being. While FY-2022 forecasts are projecting $0.07 in annual EPS, this still puts the company at a forward P/E ratio of over 85 using FY-2022 estimates. On this basis alone, the company is not cheap at current levels, even if it can beat on this FY-2022 estimate. Therefore, unless the company's development projects come online quicker than usual or it can pick up more producing royalties that are accretive before FY-2022, the current valuation is a little stretched here.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

An investor might argue that Franco-Nevada Gold (NYSE:FNV) is currently trading at a P/E ratio of over 100, and therefore Metalla's royalty isn't that much of a stretch here. While this is a fair point, Franco-Nevada Gold is trading at a trailing-twelve-month P/E ratio of 100, while Metalla is trading at a two-year forward P/E ratio of 86. Therefore, these comparisons are not apples to apples, and we've priced in a good chunk of future growth here into Metalla's current valuation.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

If we move over to revenue growth rates above, we can see that FY-2020 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $4.33~ million, which will likely end up being on the conservative side. However, even if we assume that FY-2020 revenue comes in at $5.0 million, the company is currently trading at more than 39x sales at a $197 million market capitalization compared to other major royalty companies trading at price to sales ratios of 30 or less.

(Source: YCharts.com)

If we take a look at FY-2022 revenue estimates, Metalla is expected to put up massive growth, and this should go a long way to improving the company's valuation. As we can see, FY-2022 revenue is currently forecasted at $10.36 million, representing a two-year forward price to sales ratio of closer to 19 for the stock based on a $197 million market capitalization, given the 34 million shares outstanding. This is still quite expensive, however, and in line with the average price to sales ratio of larger streamers on a trailing-twelve-month basis vs. Metalla at a two-year forward revenue basis.

Therefore, given that we have to wait two years to see meaningful growth in annual EPS and revenues, it's hard to justify paying up for Metalla at over 45x price to sales currently. This valuation issue does not mean the stock has to be halved or more to move back in line with other royalty companies, but it does mean that new purchases at current levels carry much higher risk from a valuation standpoint.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

The one wild card is metals prices, which would also significantly help valuation. If gold were to head above $1,650/oz and silver above $20.00/oz, these estimates would undoubtedly be on the conservative side and are the one thing that could make the current valuation a little more palatable. Having said that, I prefer to build in a safety net when making new purchases and am using estimates of $1,450/oz gold and $17.50/oz silver for all of my investment decisions, not hoping for prices that are 15% higher. Based on these metals figures which bake in some safety, Metalla remains expensive at current levels.

The good news for investors is that the stock has broken out of a massive base, and it's unlikely the stock is coming back into that base. Typically, when stocks see multi-year breakouts of this magnitude, they do not look back. Hence why I purchased the stock below this breakout level and continue to hold currently. While I have taken some profits along the way, I continue to hold roughly 1/3 of my position from the equivalent of US$4.12 (C$5.36). As the chart below shows, this breakout level comes in near $4.30 and should provide strong support on any pullbacks.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On a daily chart, however, Metalla is more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line) and is quite extended from its most recent breakout near $4.30. Based on this, it's hard to justify new purchases at current levels, given how overbought the stock is. The fact that the stock also has valuation issues is an added headwind to the stock being overbought, and I would not be surprised to see a 10% plus pullback to shake out some weak hands. Having said that, as long as the stock remains above its base at $4.30, which is 25% lower, I would consider any pullbacks to be constructive.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, Metalla has assembled an exceptional portfolio of streams and royalties. Still, it's unlikely we'll see the benefits of these assets on the bottom line in a meaningful way until FY-2022. Based on this, we have a stock that's priced for near perfection above $6.00 with lackluster growth for the next 18 months. Therefore, while there's no issue with holding the stock if long from much lower levels, it makes little sense to be chasing the stock at current levels. Outside of much higher metals prices or a significant acquisition that's almost immediately accretive, a price to sales ratio of over 45 is steep here. For this reason, I see the stock as a Hold for those that have booked some profits, but do not believe new purchases are a wise move above $6.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV, MTA, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.