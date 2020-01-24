Allot - SaaS Conversion On Plan - 85% Upside

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Allot (ALLT) is undergoing a dramatic transformation from a hardware company selling systems to operators on a perpetual basis to a software company selling software on a Software-as-a-Service basis. This change is still in its early stages but solid evidence can be seen by recent large contract wins on the security side. The company’s current valuation, an enterprise value to revenue (EV/R) ratio of 1.8x, undervalues its old business model and does not account for its emergence as a SaaS player where multiples range from 5x to 8x sales. As an increasing amount of its revenue comes from its SaaS business I think the stock will rerate and the share price will sharply increase.

Allot sells a variety of products but these fall into two broad categories. First is their Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology which they have sold to operators for over 20 years. Originally sold in a proprietary hardware package, this product allows operators to closely inspect the packets flowing through their networks to understand what types of traffic they contain. Its products are extremely powerful and can read each individual packet at line speeds up to 200 gigabits per second. Additionally, these products allow the operators to divert or block certain types of traffic that they do not want on their networks, such as pornography, etc. The company has separate DPI products for Network Visibility, Policy and Charging Control (part of the telephones operator’s billing process), Traffic Management, and Regulatory Compliance. Originally DPI was a three-horse market with share divvied up between Allot, Sandvine Networks, and Procera Networks. Two years ago Procera and Sandvine merged and the combination has been leaking market share to Allot since then as integration efforts have not gone well. Allot’s growth over the past few years has been a combination of market share gains, new use cases for the products, and increased penetration into existing customers.

Up until a few years ago, Allot offered its products as software running on proprietary network appliances. Over the past couple of years Allot has separated its DPI software from the underlying hardware platform to a point that the software can now run on any off-the-shelf server. This is a trend operators have embraced but Allot’s competition has not fully caught up with. Besides better serving the customer, these software only sales have a higher gross margin than Allot’s earlier proprietary hardware sales. Allot has historically and currently sells its DPI product on a perpetual basis, meaning it recognizes all of the revenue for the sale immediately on customer acceptance. As these are multi-million-dollar sales, this has led to some historical revenue lumpiness in the business.

Allot’s newer and higher growth business is selling security software to network operators to use either in the core of their networks or at the subscriber level. Its DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection allows operators to avoid their networks breaking down under floods of service requests from malicious users. Its end-user security business allows operators to sell parental controls, malware, and anti-virus software to individual users for an recurring monthly fee. Originally deployed with Vodafone 5 years ago, this business has been extremely successful for both Vodafone and Allot with penetration rates up to 50% in some Vodafone properties. Unfortunately for Allot, Vodafone chose to structure this as a perpetual license arrangement and while it resulted in a lot of one-time revenue, there was no ongoing revenue stream.

New management came into Allot three years ago and decided that the right direction for its security business was to switch to a SaaS model. With the core technology already in place, the past two years have been spent building a pipeline and readying the organization for this business model. Allot has had recent success turning its pipeline into signed contracts. Announced SaaS deals to date are the following:

January 31, 2019 - Tier 1 European mobile service provider with 2.5 million subscribers

August 22, 2019 – Hutchinson Drei Austria with about 3.7 million subscribers

January 13, 2020 – Tier 1 mobile group in Central and Eastern Europe with at least 2 million subscribers

January 21, 2020 - Altice Portugal’s MEO with 7 million subscribers

On its Q1 2019 earnings call, Allot introduced a new metric by which to judge its SaaS business called “Maximum Annual Revenue (MAR).” This is calculated by multiplying the number of total subscribers per operator times the annual revenue per subscriber. To determine the revenue per subscriber we use the average charge per month by the operator which has averaged about €1 and is then split equally between the operator and Allot. So this is €0.50 per month or €6 per year per subscriber. The ultimate actual revenue will be less than the MAR depending on the penetration rate but MAR is a good way to describe the potential of the business. The company set out a MAR target of $100 million by the end of 2019 which it now seems to have accomplished. For the deals detailed above, the total number of subscribers comes out to 2.5+3.7+2+7= 15.2 million. Multiplied by the €6 per sub annual fee gives a total of €91.2m or $101 million at a 1.1 dollar per Euro conversion rate. This is a conservative estimate because the Central and Eastern European operator does business in a few countries and the 2 million subscriber estimate is just for one of these properties.

What is the right way to value Allot? We estimate 2020E revenue to be $127 million, up 16% from 2019. Assuming most of this revenue is DPI which is perpetual but growing nicely, we would give that a 3x sales multiple. So 3 x 127 = $381 million. For the security side, we would multiply the MAR by 25% which has been the average penetration rate Allot has gotten with Vodafone’s properties. Then we would multiple that by a reasonable SaaS multiple of 6x revenue. So 6x (101 x 25%) = $151 million. Then add in the $101 million of net cash so the total equity valuation comes out to be $633 million or $18.50 per share. This would result in about 85% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLT.