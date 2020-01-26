5 Best CEFs To Buy This Month (January 2020)

In this monthly series, we highlight five CEFs that have a solid track record, pay high distributions, and are offering "excess" discounts. We try to separate the wheat from the chaff using our filtering process to select just five CEFs every month from around 500 closed-end funds.

In the CEF world, it's hard to figure out which funds to buy and when to buy.

For income investors, closed-end funds, or CEFs, are an attractive investment class that offers high income generally in the range of 6%-10%, broad diversification in terms of a variety of asset classes, and market matching total returns in the long term if selected carefully and acquired at reasonable price points.

However, CEFs come with their own set of risks and challenges that investors should be aware of. We list various risk factors at the end of this article.

The broader market rally has continued into 2020. Following the market trend, closed-end funds, in general, have performed very well in the last year. However, this also means that most CEF funds are quite expensive today, and discounts are much smaller than usual. This makes any new investment decisions even harder to make. But at the same time, as income investors, we cannot afford to sit on a lot of cash. So we continue to be on the lookout for good investment candidates that have a solid track record, offer good yields and are attractively priced.

For regular stocks, there are several popular metrics that we could use to figure out if the stock was overvalued or undervalued at a given time, though it's not easy. But it's even harder to figure out which CEF funds to invest in and if they are attractive buys at a given point in time. Moreover, a CEF fund usually holds a large number of securities, which makes it difficult to analyze the quality of the fund. This series of articles attempts to separate the wheat from the chaff by applying a broad-based screening process to the 500 CEF funds, followed by an eight-criteria weighting system. In the end, we are presented with about 20 most attractive funds to select the best five.

This is our regular series on CEFs where we highlight five CEFs that are relatively cheap, offer "excess" discounts to their NAVs, pay high distributions, and have a solid track record. We also write a monthly series to identify "5 Safe and Cheap DGI" stocks. You can read our most recent such article here.

We use our multi-step filtering process to select just five CEFs from around 500 available funds.

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 7.21% and an average discount/premium of -5.22%. Besides, these five funds have collectively returned 11.88% and 8.46% in the last three and five years. Since this is a monthly series, there may be some selections that could overlap from month to month.

Please note that these are not recommendations to buy but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

Author's Note: This article is part of our monthly series that tries to discover five best buys in the CEF arena at that point in time. Certain parts of the introduction, definitions, and the section describing selection criteria/process may have some commonality and repetitiveness with our other articles in the series. This is unavoidable as well as intentional to keep the entire series consistent and easy to follow for the new readers.

Goals for the Selection Process

Our goals are simple and are aligned with most conservative income investors, including retirees who wish to dabble in CEFs. We want to short list five closed-end funds that are relatively cheap, offering good discounts to their NAVs, paying relatively high distributions, and have a solid and substantial past track record in maintaining and growing their NAVs. We adopt a systematic approach to filter down the 500-plus funds into a small subset.

Here's a summary of our primary goals:

Reasonably high income/distributions.

High long-term performance in terms of total return on NAV: We also try to measure if there has been an excess NAV return over and above the distribution rate.

Cheaper valuation at the time of buy, determined by the absolute discount to NAV and the "excess" discount offered compared to their history.

Coverage ratio: We try to measure to what extent the income generated by the fund covers the distribution. Not all CEFs fully cover the distribution, especially the equity, and specialty funds, as they depend on the capital gains to cover their distribution. Starting this month, we will adjust this weight according to the type of fund. We assign some bonus points to certain types of funds, which by their make-up depend on capital gains to fund their distributions, to bring them at par with fixed-income funds. These fund types include Equity/ Sector-equity (4 bonus points), Real-estate (3 points), Covered-call (2 points) and MLP funds (variable). However, please note that this is just one of eight criteria that are being used to calculate the total quality score.

We believe that a well-diversified CEF portfolio should at least consist of 10 CEFs or more, preferably from different asset classes. It's also advisable to build the portfolio over a period rather than invest in one lump sum. If you were to invest in one CEF every month, in a year, you would have a well-diversified CEF portfolio. What we provide here every month is a list of five probable candidates for further research. We think a CEF portfolio can be an important component in the overall portfolio strategy. One should preferably have a DGI portfolio as the foundation, and the CEF portfolio could be used to boost the income level to the desired level. How much should one allocate to CEFs? Each investor needs to answer this question himself/herself based on the personal situation and factors like the size of the portfolio, income needs, risk appetite, or risk tolerance.

Selection Process

We have more than 500 CEF funds to choose from, which come from different asset classes like equity, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income. Just like in other life situations, even though the broader choice always is good, it does make it more difficult to make a final selection. The first thing we want to do is to shorten this list of 500 CEFs to a more manageable subset of around 100 funds. We can apply some criteria to shorten our list, but the criteria need to be broad and loose enough at this stage to keep all the potentially good candidates. Also, the criteria that we build should revolve around our original goals. One important change we made recently from our past practice is that we now demand only a five-year history instead of a 10-year history. With this change, we are able to include many more CEFs that still have a good history and a chance to be excellent income providers in the coming years.

Criteria to Shortlist:

Criteria Brings down the number of funds to... Reason for the Criteria Baseline expense < 2.5% and Avg. Daily Volume > 100,000 Approx. 435 Funds We do not want funds that charge excessive fees. Also, we want funds that have fair liquidity. Market-capitalization > 100 Million Approx. 400 Funds We do not want funds that are too small. Track record/ History longer than five years (inception date 2014 or earlier) Approx. 375 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably long track record. UNII* Balance > -$3.00 Approx. 370 Funds A large UNII (Undistributed Net Investment Income) negative balance would indicate the fund is having problems paying its distributions. Discount/Premium < +6% Approx. 335 Funds We do not want to pay too high a premium; in fact, we want bigger discounts. Distribution (dividend) Rate > 5% Approx. 220-240 Funds The current distribution (income) to be reasonably high. 5-Year Annualized Return on NAV > 0% AND 3-Year Annualized Return on NAV >0% Approx. 200 Funds We want funds that have a reasonably good past track record in maintaining their NAVs.

After we applied the above criteria this month, we were left with 212 funds in our list, which is still way too long to present here or meaningfully select five funds.

Note: Most of the data in this article is sourced from Cefconnect.com, Cefa.com, and Morningstar.com.

Narrowing Down to 50 Funds

To bring down the number of funds to a more manageable number, we will shortlist 10 funds based on each of the following criteria. After that, we will apply certain qualitative criteria on each fund and rank them to select the top five.

Six broad criteria:

Discount to NAV.

Excess Discount/Premium (explained below).

Distribution rate.

Return on NAV, last five years (long-term).

Return on NAV, last three years (medium-term).

Coverage ratio.

Discount to NAV:

We sort our list (of 212 funds) on the discount/premium in descending order since we want to buy when we are offered the largest discount. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So, we select the top 10 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

(All data as of 01/16/2020)

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage RIF RMR Real Estate Income Fund CEF Real Estate 28.59% 1.83% 6.36% -19.04% 1.34% -20.38% 7.81% 7.20% 12/18/2003 83.86% DNI Dividend and Income Fund CEF US Allocation 0.00% 1.34% 7.32% -16.90% 4.92% -21.82% 11.58% 7.25% 6/29/1998 20.45% NHF NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund CEF US Allocation 20.08% 1.23% 13.80% -16.31% -1.44% -14.87% 4.55% 1.50% 6/29/2006 17.15% SMM Salient Midstream & MLP Fund CEF MLP 27.68% 2.19% 8.51% -15.55% -0.24% -15.31% -8.56% -11.66% 5/25/2012 93.89% KMF Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund CEF MLP 31.57% 2.82% 8.25% -13.89% -0.34% -13.55% -4.99% -11.67% 11/24/2010 98.56% CEE The Central and Eastern Europe Fund CEF Emerging Market Equity 0.57% 0.70% 5.09% -12.96% -0.04% -12.92% 14.48% 10.74% 3/6/1990 87.05% EMO ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity CEF MLP 34.60% 2.12% 10.28% -11.74% 0.18% -11.92% -3.38% -8.79% 6/10/2011 0.00% RMT Royce Micro-Cap Trust CEF US Equity 5.17% 1.07% 7.36% -11.15% -0.07% -11.08% 7.44% 5.23% 12/14/1993 2.44% CTR ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR CEF MLP 31.87% 1.82% 9.64% -11.01% 0.79% -11.80% -3.75% -8.35% 6/27/2012 0.00% TDF Templeton Dragon CEF Asia Equity 0.17% 1.31% 13.88% -10.91% 0.35% -11.26% 14.30% 7.03% 9/8/1994 19.75%

Excess Discount/Premium:

We certainly like funds that are offering large discounts (not premiums) to their NAVs. But sometimes we may consider paying near zero or a small premium if the fund is great otherwise. So, what's important is to see the "excess discount/premium" and may not be the absolute value. We want to see the discount (or premium) on a relative basis to their record, say 52-week average.

By subtracting the 52-week average discount/premium from the current discount/premium will give us the excess discount/premium. For example, if the fund has the current discount of -5%, but the 52-week average was +1.5% (premium), the excess discount/premium would be -6.5%.

Excess Discount/Premium = Current Discount/Premium (Minus) 52-Wk Avg. Discount/ Premium

So, what's the difference between the 12-month Z-score and this measurement of Excess Discount/Premium? The two measurements are quite similar, maybe with a subtle difference. The 12-month Z-score would indicate how expensive (or cheap) the CEF is in comparison to the 12 months. Z-score also takes into account the standard deviation of the discount/premium. Our measurement (excess discount/premium) compares the current valuation with the last 12-month average.

We sort our list (of 212 funds) on the “excess discount/premium” in descending order. For this criterion, the lower the value, the better it is. So, we select the top 10 funds (most negative values) from this sorted list.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage BUI BlackRock Util, Infra & Power Opp CEF Sector Equity 0.12% 1.10% 6.40% 1.89% -4.43% 6.32% 11.95% 6.96% 11/23/2011 35.40% RQI Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty CEF Real Estate 21.85% 1.32% 6.81% -6.44% -3.78% -2.66% 11.16% 9.41% 2/28/2002 31.38% HPF JHancock Preferred Income II CEF Preferreds 33.93% 1.27% 6.63% 2.90% -3.46% 6.36% 9.82% 8.10% 11/29/2002 83.37% ETO Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Glbl Div Opp CEF Global Allocation 23.09% 1.26% 8.11% 2.19% -2.98% 5.17% 15.23% 10.39% 4/30/2004 20.62% NCZ AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II Common CEF Convertibles 29.04% 1.37% 10.38% -0.38% -2.96% 2.58% 6.83% 4.65% 7/31/2003 62.52% HPI JHancock Preferred Income CEF Preferreds 33.67% 1.26% 6.43% 4.25% -2.94% 7.19% 9.87% 8.34% 8/27/2002 82.47% HFRO Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd CEF Senior Loans 33.49% 1.79% 7.50% -10.66% -2.71% -7.95% 2.58% 2.26% 1/13/2000 98.68% DSE Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg CEF MLP 39.17% 2.13% 14.67% -7.47% -2.30% -5.17% -8.20% -12.94% 6/25/2014 0.00% HIE Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund CEF US Equity 32.26% 2.00% 12.11% 2.59% -2.14% 4.73% 6.01% 0.72% 11/25/2014 31.57% GGT Gabelli Multimedia CEF Sector Equity 25.95% 1.59% 10.67% 2.23% -1.90% 4.13% 9.94% 6.19% 11/15/1994 0.00%

High Current Distribution Rate:

After all, most investors invest in CEF funds for their juicy distributions. We sort our list (of 212 funds) on the current distribution rate (descending order) and select the top 10 funds from this sorted list.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage FMO Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure CEF MLP 41.21% 1.69% 15.20% -7.51% -1.25% -6.26% -6.39% -9.27% 12/28/2004 0.00% DSE Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg CEF MLP 39.17% 2.13% 14.67% -7.47% -2.30% -5.17% -8.20% -12.94% 6/25/2014 0.00% NTG Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund CEF MLP 40.24% 0.00% 14.67% -6.87% -1.82% -5.05% -5.89% -7.31% 7/27/2010 88.19% JQC Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund CEF Senior Loans 38.48% 1.34% 14.43% -6.36% 2.90% -9.26% 4.18% 3.97% 6/25/2003 43.17% GER Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund CEF MLP 37.96% 1.62% 14.00% -7.68% -0.53% -7.15% -7.20% -11.44% 9/26/2014 0.00% TDF Templeton Dragon CEF Asia Equity 0.17% 1.31% 13.88% -10.91% 0.35% -11.26% 14.30% 7.03% 9/8/1994 19.75% NHF NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund CEF US Allocation 20.08% 1.23% 13.80% -16.31% -1.44% -14.87% 4.55% 1.50% 6/29/2006 17.15% GGN GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources&Inc CEF Sector Equity 12.74% 1.35% 13.71% 2.94% 2.03% 0.91% 3.22% 2.14% 3/29/2005 9.90% TYG Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. CEF MLP 38.44% 0.00% 13.45% -4.18% -1.81% -2.37% -4.32% -8.11% 2/27/2004 93.83% GMZ Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps Fund CEF MLP 38.05% 1.66% 12.92% -5.66% -1.07% -4.59% -7.17% -10.31% 11/26/2013 0.00%

Five-Year Annualized Return on NAV

We then sort our list (of 212 funds) on the five-year return on NAV (on descending order) and select the top 10 funds.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust CEF Sector Equity 0.14% 1.08% 5.56% 4.78% 1.82% 2.96% 26.26% 18.71% 10/29/2014 0.00% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr CEF Covered Call -- 1.16% 7.47% 1.52% -0.53% 2.05% 22.80% 18.27% 11/25/2009 0.69% BTO JHancock Financial Opportunities CEF Sector Equity 15.74% 1.62% 6.25% -1.70% -0.54% -1.16% 6.64% 13.00% 8/18/1994 23.94% ASG Liberty All-Star Growth CEF US Equity 0.62% 1.28% 7.61% 4.75% 6.68% -1.93% 17.83% 12.10% 3/14/1986 0.00% EOS Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II CEF Covered Call -- 1.09% 6.46% 1.10% -0.43% 1.53% 16.58% 11.52% 1/26/2005 0.00% QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite CEF Covered Call -- 0.92% 6.37% -0.81% -0.68% -0.13% 14.81% 11.47% 1/30/2007 3.73% BME BlackRock Health Sciences CEF Sector Equity 0.03% 1.11% 5.57% 2.97% 0.38% 2.59% 17.07% 11.09% 3/28/2005 4.45% CSQ Calamos Strategic Total Return CEF US Allocation 29.32% 1.53% 7.10% -1.48% -0.67% -0.81% 14.51% 10.99% 3/26/2004 16.65% CEE The Central and Eastern Europe Fund CEF Emerging Market Equity 0.57% 0.70% 5.09% -12.96% -0.04% -12.92% 14.48% 10.74% 3/6/1990 87.05% EVT Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Inc CEF US Allocation 18.98% 0.19% 6.70% -0.23% 0.39% -0.62% 13.59% 10.54% 9/30/2003 33.54%

Medium Term Return on NAV (last 3-years)

We then sort our list (of 212 funds) on three-year return on NAV (on descending order) and select the top 10 funds.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust CEF Sector Equity 0.14% 1.08% 5.56% 4.78% 1.82% 2.96% 26.26% 18.71% 10/29/2014 0.00% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr CEF Covered Call -- 1.16% 7.47% 1.52% -0.53% 2.05% 22.80% 18.27% 11/25/2009 0.69% ASG Liberty All-Star Growth CEF US Equity 0.62% 1.28% 7.61% 4.75% 6.68% -1.93% 17.83% 12.10% 3/14/1986 0.00% BME BlackRock Health Sciences CEF Sector Equity 0.03% 1.11% 5.57% 2.97% 0.38% 2.59% 17.07% 11.09% 3/28/2005 4.45% EOS Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II CEF Covered Call -- 1.09% 6.46% 1.10% -0.43% 1.53% 16.58% 11.52% 1/26/2005 0.00% UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure CEF Sector Equity 26.09% 1.39% 6.87% -4.14% -0.83% -3.31% 16.53% 9.51% 3/30/2004 33.29% ETO Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Glbl Div Opp CEF Global Allocation 23.09% 1.26% 8.11% 2.19% -2.98% 5.17% 15.23% 10.39% 4/30/2004 20.62% LGI Lazard Global Total Return and Income CEF Global Equity 10.51% 1.45% 7.60% -10.01% 0.26% -10.27% 15.06% 8.89% 4/28/2004 22.39% QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite CEF Covered Call -- 0.92% 6.37% -0.81% -0.68% -0.13% 14.81% 11.47% 1/30/2007 3.73% EMF Templeton Emerging Markets CEF Emerging Market Equity -- 1.43% 7.04% -8.98% 1.82% -10.80% 14.80% 7.08% 2/27/1987 14.74%

Coverage Ratio (Earnings vs. distributions)

We then sort our list (of 212 funds) on the coverage ratio and select the top 10 funds. The coverage ratio is derived by dividing the earnings per share by distribution amount for a specific period.

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage ETG Eaton Vance Tax Adv Global Dividend Inc Morningstar US CEF Global Equity 22.54% 1.18% 6.66% -3.45% 2.73% -6.18% 12.97% 8.50% 1/30/2004 126.78% GIM Templeton Global Income Morningstar US CEF Global Income -- 0.77% 5.58% -7.47% 2.81% -10.28% 2.21% 1.20% 3/17/1988 121.70% BSL Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Trm Morningstar US CEF Senior Loans 34.22% 1.76% 7.45% -2.22% -1.52% -0.70% 5.16% 5.32% 5/26/2010 112.05% PPR Voya Prime Rate Trust Morningstar US CEF Senior Loans 27.28% 1.62% 5.49% -6.95% 5.16% -12.11% 3.33% 4.19% 5/12/1988 111.44% ARDC Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Morningstar US CEF Senior Loans 30.01% 1.93% 8.16% -8.41% 3.19% -11.60% 6.84% 6.41% 11/28/2012 110.51% TSLF THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Morningstar US CEF Senior Loans 27.60% 1.85% 7.88% -9.31% 2.67% -11.98% 3.40% 4.89% 9/20/2013 109.70% BGB Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Morningstar US CEF Senior Loans 37.80% 2.18% 8.56% -4.79% 2.16% -6.95% 5.33% 5.12% 9/26/2012 108.68% NBB Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Morningstar US CEF Taxable Muni 36.38% 0.89% 5.02% -0.45% 2.28% -2.73% 6.56% 4.72% 4/28/2010 108.34% AIF Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Morningstar US CEF High Yield 33.98% 2.24% 7.73% -8.57% 2.58% -11.15% 7.18% 6.48% 2/26/2013 106.40% BGX Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Morningstar US CEF Senior Loans 39.34% 1.70% 8.64% -0.13% 2.25% -2.38% 6.42% 6.12% 1/27/2011 105.39%

Now we have 60 funds in total from the above selections. We will see if there are any duplicates. In our current list of 60 funds, there were 13 duplicates, meaning there are funds that appeared more than once. Following names appear twice (or more):

ASG, BME, BST, CEE, DSE, EOS, ETO, NHF, QQQX, STK, and TDF (appear two times)

So, once we remove the duplicate rows, we are left with 49 funds.

Narrowing Down to Just 10-12 Funds

In our list of funds, we already may have some of the best probable candidates. However, so far, they have been selected based on one single criterion that each of them may be good at. That’s not nearly enough. So, we will apply a combination of criteria by applying weights to eight factors to calculate the total quality score and filter out the best ones.

We will apply weights to each of the EIGHT criteria:

Baseline expense (Max weight 5)

Current distribution rate (Max weight 10)

Current discount/premium (Max weight 5)

Excess discount/premium (Max weight 5)

5-YR NAV return (Max weight 5)

3-YR NAV return (Max weight 5)

Excess NAV return over distribution rate (Max weight 5)

Coverage Ratio (Max weight 10). This weight is adjusted based on the type of fund to provide just treatment to certain types like equity funds.

Once we have calculated the weights, we combine them to calculate an “Overall Total Weight,” also called the “Quality Score.” The sorted list of 49 funds on the “combined total weight” is presented below.

Ticker Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage Total Combined Weight WT. Exp. WT. Dsitr. Rate WT. Dis/ Prem WT. Excess Dis WT. 3YR NAV Ret WT. 5YR NAV RTN WT. Excess Return Over Distr. WT. Coverage ratio (adjusted) CEE 0.57% 0.70% 5.09% -12.96% -0.04% -12.92% 14.48% 10.74% 3/6/1990 87.05% 37.73 4.3 3.39 5.00 0.04 5.00 5.00 5 10 RQI 21.85% 1.32% 6.81% -6.44% -3.78% -2.66% 11.16% 9.41% 2/28/2002 31.38% 36.28 3.68 4.54 3.22 3.78 5.00 4.71 4.35 7 LGI 10.51% 1.45% 7.60% -10.01% 0.26% -10.27% 15.06% 8.89% 4/28/2004 22.39% 36.06 3.55 5.07 5.00 0.00 5.00 4.45 5 8 ETG 22.54% 1.18% 6.66% -3.45% 2.73% -6.18% 12.97% 8.50% 1/30/2004 126.78% 34.24 3.82 4.44 1.73 0.00 5.00 4.25 5 10 UTF 26.09% 1.39% 6.87% -4.14% -0.83% -3.31% 16.53% 9.51% 3/30/2004 33.29% 33.85 3.61 4.58 2.07 0.83 5.00 4.76 5 8 BUI 0.12% 1.10% 6.40% 1.89% -4.43% 6.32% 11.95% 6.96% 11/23/2011 35.40% 33.13 3.9 4.27 -0.95 4.43 5.00 3.48 5 8 EMF -- 1.43% 7.04% -8.98% 1.82% -10.80% 14.80% 7.08% 2/27/1987 14.74% 32.29 3.57 4.69 4.49 0.00 5.00 3.54 5 6 RIF 28.59% 1.83% 6.36% -19.04% 1.34% -20.38% 7.81% 7.20% 12/18/2003 83.86% 31.37 3.17 4.24 5.00 0.00 3.91 3.60 1.45 10 ETO 23.09% 1.26% 8.11% 2.19% -2.98% 5.17% 15.23% 10.39% 4/30/2004 20.62% 31.03 3.74 5.41 -1.10 2.98 5.00 5.00 5 5 DNI 0.00% 1.34% 7.32% -16.90% 4.92% -21.82% 11.58% 7.25% 6/29/1998 20.45% 30.43 3.66 4.88 5.00 0.00 5.00 3.63 4.26 4 HPF 33.93% 1.27% 6.63% 2.90% -3.46% 6.36% 9.82% 8.10% 11/29/2002 83.37% 30.31 3.73 4.42 -1.45 3.46 4.91 4.05 3.19 8 TDF 0.17% 1.31% 13.88% -10.91% 0.35% -11.26% 14.30% 7.03% 9/8/1994 19.75% 30.29 3.69 6.67 5.00 0.00 5.00 3.52 0.42 6 EOS -- 1.09% 6.46% 1.10% -0.43% 1.53% 16.58% 11.52% 1/26/2005 0.00% 30.10 3.91 4.31 -0.55 0.43 5.00 5.00 5 7 HPI 33.67% 1.26% 6.43% 4.25% -2.94% 7.19% 9.87% 8.34% 8/27/2002 82.47% 29.39 3.74 4.29 -2.13 2.94 4.94 4.17 3.44 8 ARDC 30.01% 1.93% 8.16% -8.41% 3.19% -11.60% 6.84% 6.41% 11/28/2012 110.51% 29.34 3.07 5.44 4.21 0.00 3.42 3.21 0 10 EVT 18.98% 0.19% 6.70% -0.23% 0.39% -0.62% 13.59% 10.54% 9/30/2003 33.54% 28.39 4.81 4.47 0.12 0.00 5.00 5.00 5 4 AIF 33.98% 2.24% 7.73% -8.57% 2.58% -11.15% 7.18% 6.48% 2/26/2013 106.40% 28.03 2.76 5.15 4.29 0.00 3.59 3.24 0 9 QQQX -- 0.92% 6.37% -0.81% -0.68% -0.13% 14.81% 11.47% 1/30/2007 3.73% 27.41 4.08 4.25 0.41 0.68 5.00 5.00 5 3 CSQ 29.32% 1.53% 7.10% -1.48% -0.67% -0.81% 14.51% 10.99% 3/26/2004 16.65% 26.61 3.47 4.73 0.74 0.67 5.00 5.00 5 2 STK -- 1.16% 7.47% 1.52% -0.53% 2.05% 22.80% 18.27% 11/25/2009 0.69% 26.59 3.84 4.98 -0.76 0.53 5.00 5.00 5 3 ASG 0.62% 1.28% 7.61% 4.75% 6.68% -1.93% 17.83% 12.10% 3/14/1986 0.00% 26.42 3.72 5.07 -2.38 0.00 5.00 5.00 5 5 HFRO 33.49% 1.79% 7.50% -10.66% -2.71% -7.95% 2.58% 2.26% 1/13/2000 98.68% 26.34 3.21 5.00 5.00 2.71 1.29 1.13 0 8 TSLF 27.60% 1.85% 7.88% -9.31% 2.67% -11.98% 3.40% 4.89% 9/20/2013 109.70% 26.20 3.15 5.25 4.66 0.00 1.70 2.45 0 9 NCZ 29.04% 1.37% 10.38% -0.38% -2.96% 2.58% 6.83% 4.65% 7/31/2003 62.52% 26.19 3.63 6.67 0.19 2.96 3.42 2.33 0 7 BME 0.03% 1.11% 5.57% 2.97% 0.38% 2.59% 17.07% 11.09% 3/28/2005 4.45% 26.12 3.89 3.71 -1.49 0.00 5.00 5.00 5 5 BSL 34.22% 1.76% 7.45% -2.22% -1.52% -0.70% 5.16% 5.32% 5/26/2010 112.05% 26.08 3.24 4.97 1.11 1.52 2.58 2.66 0 10 BTO 15.74% 1.62% 6.25% -1.70% -0.54% -1.16% 6.64% 13.00% 8/18/1994 23.94% 25.65 3.38 4.17 0.85 0.54 3.32 5.00 0.39 8 RMT 5.17% 1.07% 7.36% -11.15% -0.07% -11.08% 7.44% 5.23% 12/14/1993 2.44% 25.32 3.93 4.91 5.00 0.07 3.72 2.62 0.08 5 BST 0.14% 1.08% 5.56% 4.78% 1.82% 2.96% 26.26% 18.71% 10/29/2014 0.00% 25.24 3.92 3.71 -2.39 0.00 5.00 5.00 5 5 BGB 37.80% 2.18% 8.56% -4.79% 2.16% -6.95% 5.33% 5.12% 9/26/2012 108.68% 25.15 2.82 5.71 2.40 0.00 2.67 2.56 0 9 BGX 39.34% 1.70% 8.64% -0.13% 2.25% -2.38% 6.42% 6.12% 1/27/2011 105.39% 24.40 3.3 5.76 0.07 0.00 3.21 3.06 0 9 PPR 27.28% 1.62% 5.49% -6.95% 5.16% -12.11% 3.33% 4.19% 5/12/1988 111.44% 24.28 3.38 3.66 3.48 0.00 1.67 2.10 0 10 GGT 25.95% 1.59% 10.67% 2.23% -1.90% 4.13% 9.94% 6.19% 11/15/1994 0.00% 23.93 3.41 6.67 -1.12 1.90 4.97 3.10 0 5 NBB 36.38% 0.89% 5.02% -0.45% 2.28% -2.73% 6.56% 4.72% 4/28/2010 108.34% 23.86 4.11 3.35 0.23 0.00 3.28 2.36 1.54 9 GIM -- 0.77% 5.58% -7.47% 2.81% -10.28% 2.21% 1.20% 3/17/1988 121.70% 23.39 4.23 3.72 3.74 0.00 1.11 0.60 0 10 JQC 38.48% 1.34% 14.43% -6.36% 2.90% -9.26% 4.18% 3.97% 6/25/2003 43.17% 23.08 3.66 6.67 3.18 0.00 2.09 1.99 0 5.5 NHF 20.08% 1.23% 13.80% -16.31% -1.44% -14.87% 4.55% 1.50% 6/29/2006 17.15% 21.90 3.77 6.67 5.00 1.44 2.28 0.75 0 2 HIE 32.26% 2.00% 12.11% 2.59% -2.14% 4.73% 6.01% 0.72% 11/25/2014 31.57% 21.88 3 6.67 -1.30 2.14 3.01 0.36 0 8 NTG 40.24% 0.00% 14.67% -6.87% -1.82% -5.05% -5.89% -7.31% 7/27/2010 88.19% 18.32 5 6.67 3.44 1.82 -2.95 -3.66 0 8 TYG 38.44% 0.00% 13.45% -4.18% -1.81% -2.37% -4.32% -8.11% 2/27/2004 93.83% 17.35 5 6.67 2.09 1.81 -2.16 -4.06 0 8 GGN 12.74% 1.35% 13.71% 2.94% 2.03% 0.91% 3.22% 2.14% 3/29/2005 9.90% 16.53 3.65 6.67 -1.47 0.00 1.61 1.07 0 5 CTR 31.87% 1.82% 9.64% -11.01% 0.79% -11.80% -3.75% -8.35% 6/27/2012 0.00% 13.56 3.18 6.43 5.00 0.00 -1.88 -4.18 0 5 EMO 34.60% 2.12% 10.28% -11.74% 0.18% -11.92% -3.38% -8.79% 6/10/2011 0.00% 13.46 2.88 6.67 5.00 0.00 -1.69 -4.40 0 5 KMF 31.57% 2.82% 8.25% -13.89% -0.34% -13.55% -4.99% -11.67% 11/24/2010 98.56% 12.69 2.18 5.50 5.00 0.34 -2.50 -5.84 0 8 FMO 41.21% 1.69% 15.20% -7.51% -1.25% -6.26% -6.39% -9.27% 12/28/2004 0.00% 12.15 3.31 6.67 3.76 1.25 -3.20 -4.64 0 5 SMM 27.68% 2.19% 8.51% -15.55% -0.24% -15.31% -8.56% -11.66% 5/25/2012 93.89% 11.61 2.81 5.67 5.00 0.24 -4.28 -5.83 0 8 GMZ 38.05% 1.66% 12.92% -5.66% -1.07% -4.59% -7.17% -10.31% 11/26/2013 0.00% 10.17 3.34 6.67 2.83 1.07 -3.59 -5.16 0 5 GER 37.96% 1.62% 14.00% -7.68% -0.53% -7.15% -7.20% -11.44% 9/26/2014 0.00% 10.10 3.38 6.67 3.84 0.53 -3.60 -5.72 0 5 DSE 39.17% 2.13% 14.67% -7.47% -2.30% -5.17% -8.20% -12.94% 6/25/2014 0.00% 10.00 2.87 6.67 3.74 2.30 -4.10 -6.47 0 5

Now, if we want to invest in about a dozen CEFs, we should diversify among various asset classes. In our list of 49, if we were to look at the top 30 based on the total score/weight (score above 25), below is the list, which is sorted sector-wise and quality-rating.

Sr. no. Strategy / Asset-class/ Sector Position-1 Position-2 Position-3 1 Covered Call (EOS) (QQQX) (STK) 2 Global Equity (LGI) (ETG) 3 US Equity (DNI) (EVT) 4 Emerging Mkt. Equity (CEE) (EMF) (TDF) 5 High Yield ( Convertibles/ Senior Loans/ Credit Income/ Mortgage securities) (ARDC) (AIF) (HFRO) 6 Municipal - - 7 Preferreds ( HPF) ( HPI) 8 Real Estate (RQI) ( RIF) 9 Utilities and Infrastructure ( UTF) ( BUI) 10 CEF Sector Equity (Financial, Tech, Healthcare, etc.) (BME) (BTO) (BST)

Note: None of the municipal funds could make it to the top 30 this time.

If you were to select 10 picks, we would simply pick the top one from each of the above categories. Since there's none appearing under municipals right now, so that would be only nine picks.

Final Selection: Our List of Final Top-5

Now, if we had only five slots for investment and need to select just five funds, we should preferably select funds from different asset classes. This step is mostly subjective and may differ from person to person. Here are the selections for this month, based on our perspective:

Ticker Name Sector Leverage % Base Exp. Distrib. Rate Disc./ Prem. Excess Discount 52 WK AVG Disc/ Prem. 3YR Ann. NAV Return 5YR Ann. NAV Return Inception Date Distrib. Coverage Total Combined Weight (RQI) Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty CEF Real Estate 21.85% 1.32% 6.81% -6.44% -3.78% -2.66% 11.16% 9.41% 2/28/2002 31.38% 36.28 (LGI) Lazard Global Total Return and Income CEF Global Equity 10.51% 1.45% 7.60% -10.01% 0.26% -10.27% 15.06% 8.89% 4/28/2004 22.39% 36.06 (UTF) Cohen & Steers Infrastructure CEF Sector Equity 26.09% 1.39% 6.87% -4.14% -0.83% -3.31% 16.53% 9.51% 3/30/2004 33.29% 33.85 (HPF) JHancock Preferred Income II CEF Preferreds 33.93% 1.27% 6.63% 2.90% -3.46% 6.36% 9.82% 8.10% 11/29/2002 83.37% 30.31 (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund CEF Senior Loans 30.01% 1.93% 8.16% -8.41% 3.19% -11.60% 6.84% 6.41% 11/28/2012 110.51% 29.34 Average/ Total 24.48% 1.47% 7.21% -5.22% -0.92% -4.30% 11.88% 8.46% 14 years 56.19% 33.17

Risks:

It goes without saying that CEFs, in general, have some additional risks. This section is specifically relevant for investors who are new to CEF investing, but in general, all CEF investors should be aware of.

Leverage and high fees:

They generally use some amount of leverage, which adds to the risk. The leverage can be hugely beneficial in good times but can be detrimental during tough times. The leverage also causes higher fees because of the interest expense in addition to the baseline expense. In the tables above, we have used the baseline expense only. If a fund is using significant leverage, we want to make sure that the leverage is used effectively by the management team - the best way to know this is to look at the long-term returns on the NAV. NAV is the “net asset value” of the fund after counting all expenses and after paying the distributions. So, if a fund is paying high distributions and maintaining or growing its NAV over time, it should bode well for its investors.

Volatility:

Due to leverage, the market prices of CEFs can be more volatile as they can go from premium pricing to discount pricing (and vice versa) in a relatively short period. Especially during corrections, the market prices can drop much faster than the NAV (the underlying assets). Investors who do not have an appetite for higher volatility should generally stay away from CEFs or at least avoid the leveraged CEFs.

Premium over NAVs:

CEFs have market prices that are different from their NAVs (net asset values). They can trade either at discounts or at premiums to their NAVs. Generally, we should stay away from paying any significant premiums over the NAV prices unless there are some very compelling reasons.

Asset-specific risk:

Another risk factor may come from asset concentration risk. Many funds may hold similar underlying assets. However, this is easy to mitigate by diversifying into different types of CEFs ranging from equity, equity covered calls, preferred stocks, mortgage bonds, government and corporate bonds, energy MLPs, utilities, and municipal income.

Conclusion

The underlying purpose of this exercise is to find five likely best funds for investment each month using our screening process. We demand our selections have a solid long-term record, maintain good earnings to distribution coverage (in certain categories), offer reasonably high distributions, and are relatively cheaper and offer a reasonable discount. Also, we ensure that the selected five funds form a diverse group in terms of the type of assets. Please note that these selections are dynamic in nature and can change from month-to-month (or even week-to-week). However, some of the funds can repeat from month-to-month if they remain attractive over an extended period.

The selected five CEFs this month, as a group, are offering an average distribution rate of 7.21% and an average discount/premium of -5.22%. Besides, these five funds have collectively returned 11.88% and 8.46% in the last three and five years. CEFs, in general, have done very well in the last several months, and everything is a bit pricey. Our selections offer an average yield that's slightly lower than we wish for, and the discount is less than we expect, but we believe this is the cost of quality.

We believe that the above group of CEFs makes an excellent watch list for further research.





