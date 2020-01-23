Natural Gas E&Ps: Surviving The Downturn

Who survives or makes it out the other end of this downdraft will all come down to credit markets access.

The setup for natural gas in early 2020 has been pretty darn brutal. As happy as I was to be out playing golf in shorts here in North Carolina, it has been a clear indicator of just how uncooperative winter weather has been for inventory draws. Coupled with a likely uptick in associated gas production because of the pop in oil prices, these two new headwinds pressure an already oversupplied market. Simply, and the setup just has not been positive. We are below the $2.00/mmbtu level in the spot markets now, prompting multibillion-dollar write-downs on natural gas assets from names like Chevron (CVX) and EQT Corporation (EQT), with more likely to follow as Q4 impairment testing gets underway.

It is pretty easy to write the entire subsector off, but there is the potential for long-term value here... if you take a better long-term view on pricing. Suffice to say that the vast majority of gas-directed exploration and production firms are not profitable at $2.00/mmbtu and associated gas, while growing its share, is nowhere near enough to meet demand. We can trash management teams for pursuing growth at any costs in recent years, but with the capital markets now completely dry, we are at a pretty simple crossroads: either prices go up or bankruptcies occur. The reality is likely to be a combination of the two, with many of these E&Ps folding, either selling their assets on the cheap in bankruptcy to others or emerging as more streamlined entities with drilling flexibility with better balance sheets. Equity in those companies that fail will be wiped out, while those that survive could see significantly higher prices.

While hedging programs help, the ability to roll debt forward (or not) is what will make or break a company. In other words, the keys to survival lie with creditors. But who has proven access to credit markets lately?

EQT Corporation

About one week ago, EQT Corporation announced that it had priced $1,000mm in 6.125% senior notes due February 2025 and $750mm in 7.0% notes due February 2030. Considering the environment, these were wonderful terms, and I think the 2030 maturity is particularly telling on how much faith creditors have in the firm. Timing was certainly getting tight as the capital is being raised to retire all of the outstanding 2020 maturities ($1,000mm) as well as taking out the substantial majority of the 4.875% senior notes due in 2021 ($750mm). While all near-term refinancing work is not done, so long as the company can extend the term loan, the next major maturity now falls in October of 2022.

Ratings agency Moody’s officially downgraded the company to junk status from investment grade just days prior, highlighting “weakening cash flow metrics in light of the persistent weak natural gas price environment.” That is not really a surprise, as the company comps pretty poorly versus oil peers when it comes to most metrics. With little indication of significant improvement in the interim, analysts making the call they did is understandable. As I've talked about often, the loss of investment grade is one of the worst situations a company can find itself in. With trillions of dollars of capital restricted to investment grade credit only, EQT Corporation has to work with a more limited pool of buyers for its debt going forward.

Credit impact aside, new management has been putting in a lot of work to drive operational efficiency gains. The Rice Brothers have coordinated a complete turnaround in how EQT Corporation is run, focusing on being the lowest cost operator and de-levering the business. I'm generally not a fan of corporate coups such as this, but it appears to be warranted here. Well costs have come down significantly, speed on completions has been ratcheted up, and there have been significant cuts in the corporate office as well. I find the below slide to be very important contextually:

*Source: EQT Corporation, Q3 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 12

Growth just is not part of the equation. While I think the preliminary Q4 earnings and the reserve report numbers likely helped prompt the downgrade (PV-10 valuation got hammered off gas prices and lower proved undeveloped [“PUD”] bookings), there is still quite a bit of underlying value in the rock EQT Corporation owns. Proved developed NAV (1P NAV) is around the current share price assuming $2.58 per mmbtu pricing, with 2P NAV roughly double that. While Appalachian natural gas sales valuations have been few and far between, this builds in substantial cushion for the bonds in a bankruptcy scenario. That is a remote and unlikely situation at this point anyway, with the firm looking to generate $150mm in free cash flow in Q4 and a $250mm in 2020 because the hedging program (87% hedged at a floor price of $2.70/mmbtu). While the firm gets critiqued for lack of asset sales, there is a lot of levers to pull elsewhere, such as the monetization of the Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), something which seems highly likely to be addressed in the coming quarter or two. It’s pretty well set up in my opinion.

Range Resources

Range Resources (RRC) has received a lot of headlines in recent months because of its overriding net royalty interest (“ORRI”) sales. Those transactions are extremely relevant because, aside from Diversified Gas and Oil spending $400mm on acreage from HG Energy II, the ORRIs by Range were pretty much the only what I would call “material” sales in 2019 in Appalachia. Once again, I bring up the analyst community pushing management teams towards divestitures. Only on Wall Street are companies encouraged to sell assets in bad times and buy assets in good times.

Nonetheless, the ORRIs make Range Resources quite relevant to any discussion on the Marcellus and Utica. With everyone chanting “asset sales, asset sales, asset sales” for these producers to help the delevering story, Range is the only that has proven it can monetize its acreage at relatively favorable prices. I use the term “relatively” there, because Range did get a lot of flak on the cash yields and what it was giving up to get those funds, especially the upside if natural gas prices improved - which they clearly have not.

Range Resources has tapped debt markets as well, but at much less favorable terms. In contrast to the recent notes, it becomes clear why it was willing to sell those assets at about 8% free cash flow yields. On January 10, Range Resources announced that it had priced $550mm of 9.25% senior notes due 2026. Surprised by the pricing? Probably should not have been given the May 2025 notes (CUSIP 75281AAS8) were trading at a yield to maturity similar to, and at times worse than, 9.25% in recent weeks.

Just like EQT Corporation, this capital is being raised to address and roll the near-term maturities, a collection of notes currently yielding between 5.0–6.0% maturing in 2021 and 2022. Many of these notes had already been substantially reduced, but the main target here is CUSIP 75281AAW9, the 5.75% notes due June 2021 which still had about $375mm outstanding

Takeaways

Aside from the $500mm private placement from CNX Resources (CNX) in early February of last year, these two are the only players that have proved capital markets access recently. That does not mean these are the only two potential survivors; others have had no need to (e.g., Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)). But given the outlook - the futures curve has been wrecked throughout 2020 - investors need to be paying close attention to the capital markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.