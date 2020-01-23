Eaton Continues To Shift To A Steadier, Higher-Growth, Higher-Margin Model

Eaton's shares are much closer to fair value, but the transformation story may not be over yet.

Selling Hydraulics boosts the long-term margin and return potential of Eaton, and management is likely to look to acquire assets in the Electrical and/or Aerospace markets.

For a stock that many sell-side analysts have described as “controversial” or “a battleground”, Eaton (ETN) has continued to perform well. I’ve liked this stock for a while now, and it continues to outperform – up another 10% from my last article (beating its peer group by around 6%) and up closer to 30% over the last year (beating its peers by more than 10%). Now with the company announcing the sale of its Hydraulics business, there’s not much argument left that management is attuned to the need to craft a new model that is less cyclical, higher margin, and with stronger long-term growth potential.

Selling the Hydraulics business will boost margins and returns on assets and invested capital, and the share price move after the announcement was almost spot-on with what my margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA model says should have happened. Now the questions for Eaton are more about the health of its underlying end-markets in 2020 and what businesses management may target for further M&A.

Goodbye, Farewell, And Amen

More than a few sell-side analysts and institutional investors had been agitating for Eaton to sell its very cyclical Hydraulics segment. While not a bad business within the spectrum of hydraulics businesses (competing with companies like Parker Hannifin (PH), Danfoss, and Bosch Rexroth, the business was undeniably cyclical (construction, mining, agriculture, oil/gas, and commercial vehicles were all large end-markets). What’s more, while Eaton management did a commendable job of improving the operations (including enhanced manufacturing cost flexibility), the full-cycle margins were still something on the order of four to five points below the Electrical business and six or more points below the Aerospace business.

Management had played it cool about its intentions for divesting the business, but announced on January 21 that it had reached an agreement to sell most of the business to Danfoss for $3.3 billion in gross proceeds. I say “most” because Eaton will be retaining the very high-margin Filtration and Golf Grip businesses (both of which could be sold at a later time).

Danfoss is paying around 13x 2019 EBITDA and likely around 13.5x for 2020 EBITDA, or around 11.5x after tax. With the segment’s margin and return structure suggesting a fair value somewhere around 11x, I’d argue that Eaton is getting a pretty good deal here, though Danfoss will have synergy opportunities that can drive value as well.

While the deal is generally positive for other hydraulics comparables like Parker and Gates (GTES), I wouldn’t go crazy with “well, Eaton’s business sold for ‘x’, so this is worth…”. The reason I say that is primarily because the synergies that Danfoss can achieve from the deal played into the deal price and there aren’t likely a lot of buyers out there for Parker (Gates could be a different story). I’m not saying this transaction doesn’t support the valuations there, just that readers should be cautious about making direct apples-to-apples assumptions.

…And Now?

I think it’s fair to assume that Eaton’s management will face at least one question on the February 4 earnings call about what they intend to do with the proceeds and what their priorities for M&A are going to be. Management has made it clear that they regard Electrical and Aerospace as cornerstone opportunities, and that’s where I’d look first.

On the Electrical side, nVent (NVT) would seem like a natural possibility, and that stock is approaching the two year anniversary of the Reverse Morris Trust transaction that freed it from Pentair (PNR). This has been a popular pairing, and nVent would offer Eaton added scale in industrial and construction markets (and particularly in enclosures, where Eaton has relatively low share). It’s certainly a possibility, but I also think Eaton could go looking for assets that would further boost its “smart” initiative in areas like industrial motors and transmissions. Acquiring nVent would be fine for bulking up the legacy business, boosting scale, and driving some operating synergies, but I’m not sure nVent adds enough in terms of new products or new market opportunities.

Aerospace would likely be a more challenging area. Eaton did do a sizable deal here in 2019 (Souriau-Sunbank), and the business is still lacking in scale. The issue is valuation, as aerospace assets do not tend to sell cheaply. I think there are doable deals, but most likely it would be for more obscure assets that are either private or part of other multi-industrials.

I also wouldn’t sleep on the possibility of a deal to build the eMobility division. Management has spoken of their expectation for “explosive” growth here, and management could look to acquire assets in areas like power electronics and protection.

Short-Cycle Concerns Still Significant

Selling Hydraulics takes a lot of shorter-cycle cycle risk off the table once the deal closes. Still, the company is looking at very weak trends for commercial/heavy vehicles in 2020, and not particularly great trends for auto either, with most Tier 1 suppliers expecting another year-over-year decline in full-year volumes.

Most analysts have been assuming a second-half recovery in short-cycle businesses in the U.S. and Europe, and although there have been some concerning signs early in the reporting season, that thesis still has merit. Eaton should see spending from industrial automation markets improve in the Electrical business, and I’m likewise generally bullish on the datacenter opportunity (though Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) has been outperforming them there for a while).

Non-residential construction is a little more concerning, as companies like Fastenal (FAST) have been noting slowing trends. I’m still guardedly optimistic on non-residential growing in 2020, but there’s definitely a slowdown underway, and non-residential is a big part of the Electrical business.

Aerospace, too, could be at some risk of downward revision. With Boeing (BA) not producing MAX aircraft now, about a third of the expected aircraft production volume for 2020 is now on hold. The direct impact to Eaton may not be so large, but these issues ripple through the supply chain and aerospace was supposed to be one of the growth stars of 2020.

The Outlook

Prospective modeling of Eaton is a little more challenging now with uncertainty on the close of the Hydraulics deal and the potential for new deals that will add in incremental revenue and EBITDA. Nevertheless, I can say that Eaton’s operating margin, FCF margin, and ROIC/ROA prospects have all improved, and that’s all good for valuation, even if the lost revenue, EBITDA, and FCF does have an impact on near-term valuation.

The Bottom Line

With the ongoing positive stock performance and the positive reaction to the Hydraulics sale, Eaton looks much closer to fairly-valued now. I could argue for a little upside from here, but the prospective returns on a DCF basis now seem more in line with the rest of what I’d call the high-quality multi-industrial group. There’s nothing wrong with owning fairly-valued shares of a good company, though, and especially when there’s still more transformative potential, but I wouldn’t expect the same level of outperformance.

