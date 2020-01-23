Assessing If ZTO Express Continues To Trend Higher Now That The First Phase Of The Trade Deal Is Signed

Sentiment toward the stock hasn't changed much in the last 10 months and the indicators are mixed.

The stock has been trending higher since late 2018 with a few dips along the way. The stock has outperformed the market over the last six months.

ZTO Express has been able to maintain solid earnings and sales growth rates even as China and the U.S. were in the trade war.

Chinese express delivery provider ZTO Express (ZTO) isn't scheduled to report earnings until March 10, but I wanted to revisit the stock and give an update to an article I wrote last March. When I wrote that article, I noted that I was bullish on the stock for the long term, but I was worried about a couple of different things. First, I was concerned about the overbought status the stock was in at the time. Secondly, I was concerned about the Chinese economic slowdown and the ongoing trade war with the U.S.

On the technical front, I noted that I thought that a pullback to the $18 level would be a better entry point for investors. After the earnings report last March, the stock did drop and it ended up dropping to a low of $17.39. The stock would make two more trips down below the $18 level-one in June and one in August, but it never dropped below $17. Now the stock is up near $14 level, but it is overbought once again.

From the low last March, ZTO has outpaced the overall market with a gain of 36%. The S&P is up 18.6% since last March 22. Some of the dips in the stock can be traced right to the various cycles in the trade talks between the U.S. and China. When the rhetoric became more contentious, the stock fell. When the rhetoric died down, the stock rallied again.

Fundamentals are Still Strong

The main reason I was bullish on ZTO back in March was the earnings and sales growth along with strong management efficiency measurements. At that time, earnings had grown at a rate of 41% per year and sales had grown by 43% per year over the previous three years. Earnings and sales have slowed down a little, but they are still growing well above average.

At this point earnings have grown at a rate of 20% per year over the last three years and sales have increased at a rate of 33% per year. Earnings increased by 26% in the third quarter and sales increased by 20%.

The return on equity is at 15.2% at this time and the profit margin is at 28.5%. Both of those figures are down slightly since last March, but both are still average or above average. I noted back in March and I think it bears repeating that the company doesn't have any long-term debt. That can certainly help weather economic downturns.

It's pretty remarkable that ZTO has been able to maintain its earnings and sales growth while the Chinese economy has slowed down and throughout the trade war. Now that the first phase of the trade agreement has been signed between the U.S. and China, we could see the sales and earnings growth jump once again.

Sentiment Hasn't Changed Much in the Past Year

The sentiment toward ZTO was mixed last March and it hasn't really changed much in the last 10 months. There are 19 analysts covering the stock at this time with 17 "buy" ratings, one "hold" rating, and one "sell" rating. This puts the buy percentage at 89.5%. This is above average and is indicative of extreme optimism from the analysts. In March, 13 out of 15 analysts rated the stock as a "buy" putting the buy percentage at 86.7%.

The short interest ratio for ZTO is at 4.1 currently and it was at 4.08 last March. The short interest has fallen in the past 10 months with 8.68 million shares sold short compared to 13.04 million shares sold short. Obviously with the ratio being the same, this means the average daily trading volume has fallen. The average daily trading volume at this time is 2.11 million, down from 3.2 million last March.

Even though the short interest has fallen over the last 10 months, it did jump sharply in the most recent reporting period. There were only 6.1 million shares sold short in mid-December and at the end of December we got the 8.68 million figure.

The put/call ratio is at 1.08 currently and that is slightly above average and slightly higher than it was 10 months ago. There are 7,585 puts open at this time and 7,018 calls open. This isn't a great deal of open interest for a stock that trades over two million shares a day, but the ratio itself is higher than the average stock and indicates slight pessimism.

My Overall Take on ZTO Express

I am still bullish on ZTO for the long run, but one of the concerns I had last March has resurfaced and that is the fact that the stock is overbought. One thing to understand when I say that the stock is overbought, it doesn't mean that I am bearish on the stock. I write a number of cautionary articles on various companies and it is usually because of one of two things: the stock is overbought or the sentiment is too optimistic.

I think readers sometimes take caution to mean that I am bearish, but it just means that I think the stock may see a pullback. I love stocks with strong fundamentals, are in an upward trend, and have some sense of pessimism. I just like to wait for what I think is a better entry point.

I like the fact that ZTO has held up as well as it has over the last year considering that for the bulk of that time the U.S. and China were at odds over trade. I don't think signing the first phase of the trade deal is going to be like flipping a switch for the Chinese economy, but I do believe we will see improvement in the economy soon.

In March I was looking for a pullback of approximately 10% as a better entry point and I think a similar decline this time would work. This would put the stock in the $21 area and that was the site of some resistance in 2018 and again just before my previous article. If it takes a few weeks for the stock to decline down to the $21 level, we could also see the 52-week moving average come in to play as support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.