A reserve currency is a large quantity of currency held by central banks and other leading major financial institutions to prepare for investments, transactions and international debt obligations, or to influence a domestic exchange rate. The attributes of a reserve currency us both political and economic stability. A reserve currency must also be readily convertible into other foreign exchange instruments around the globe without impediments.

The United States is the wealthiest nation in the world. Since the US dollar meets all of the requirements for a reserve currency, it is the leading foreign exchange instrument around the globe. The US dollar index measures the value of the US dollar versus other world reserve currency instruments. The dollar index trades on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The chart illustrates that the world's second-leading reserve currency, the euro, comprises 57.6% of the dollar index. The most direct route for a risk position in the dollar index is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those market participants that do not venture into the future arena, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) track the price action in the dollar index on the up and downside.

King dollar remains the world's strongest currency - look at it against the oldest currency in the world

On a long-term basis, the dollar index has made higher lows and higher highs over the past twelve years.

The monthly chart shows that the dollar index rose from a low of 70.805 in 2008 during the global financial crisis. At the 97.57 level on January 23, the index was over 37.8% higher over the period. The index reached a peak of 103.815 in early 2017, but a higher low of 88.15 in February 2018 gave way to higher levels over the past two years. King dollar remains the strongest currency in the world, but against gold, even the US foreign exchange instrument has lost value.

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures illustrates in 2008, during the height of the global financial crisis, when the dollar was on its low, gold reached a bottom of $681 per ounce. The inverse historical relationship between gold and the dollar has not held over the past years as gold was just above the $1560 per ounce level on January 23, 2020, almost 2.3 times higher than the price in 2008.

While the yellow metal has not challenged its all-time peak at the 2011 high of $1920.70 in dollar terms, it has made a new record higher against almost all other currencies except for the dollar and the Swiss franc. In 2011 when gold was on the high, the dollar index fell to a higher low of 72.86, but the price action in the precious metal divorced from its traditional trading relationship against the dollar since then.

The rise of the price of gold in all currency terms is a commentary on the declining value of all foreign exchange instruments, including the US dollar. The low level of interest rates around the world created a flood of liquidity, which decreased the value of all fiat currencies that only have the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender as backing.

Interest rate differentials favor the greenback

At the peak in 2019, the interest rate differential between the dollar and the euro currencies was at 2.65%-2.90%. During the second half of 2019, the Fed reduced the short-term Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points, and the ECB trimmed its deposit rate by ten basis points. Therefore, the rate differential declined to 2.00%-2.50%. While the rate cuts may have limited the upside trajectory of the dollar versus the euro and other currencies, the dollar index remains a lot closer to the twelve-year high than the low. The index was under 6 points below the January 2017 high, but over 26 points above the 2008 low on January 23.

Meanwhile, at negative 50 basis points, holding euros is a losing proposition as negative rates cause future values to be lower than nearby values. A cost for depositing cash in a bank in Europe remains a concept that is a challenge to wrap one's hands around. On the other hand, dollar deposits continue to offer a small yield for depositors. Therefore, the interest rate landscape continues to favor the US currency.

Currency values reflect the economic and political landscapes

Currencies move higher and lower because of domestic and global political and economic events. Governments around the world manage currency markets in the interest of stability. The management makes the foreign exchange arena a highly manipulated market.

The world can be very volatile. Issues like Brexit, protectionist trade policies, government intervention to stimulate domestic economies, and other events can cause increased volatility in the value of one currency compared to another. Since the US dollar and the euro are the leading foreign exchange instruments and top two reserve currencies, events in the US and Europe can inject lots of volatility into the asset class. One of the most significant signs that currency stability is under attack is the rise in the price of gold. Ironically, the governments that seek to stabilize currencies are at least partially responsible for the rising price of the yellow metal.

Three issues that could derail the dollar bull

In 2020, three factors could weigh on the value of the dollar over the coming months. The first comes at the end of this month as the UK officially separates from the EU. The December 12 election that cemented Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership was a second referendum on Brexit. The Prime Minister will lead his nation out of the EU with the support of his majority in the Parliament. The uncertainty surrounding Brexit since the June 2016 referendum had weighed on the value of both the pound and the euro against the dollar. Brexit with an agreement between the UK and EU could boost the value of the two currencies as it removes the uncertainty that plagued the currencies since June 2016.

In the US, trade agreements with China and the USMCA have calmed the waters when it comes to fears of a global recession caused by protectionism. As a retaliatory measure, China slashed domestic interest rates in 2018 and 2019 to provide stimulus because of the impact of the trade war. Lower interest rates in China caused the yuan to decline in value versus the US dollar. The trade deal could lift the Chinese economy, which could take downside pressure off of its currency. While the yuan is not freely convertible and is not a leading reserve currency, China is home to the second-largest economy in the world. If the yuan begins to drift higher, it would likely put some downward pressure on the US dollar.

Finally, the US election in November will determine the future course of US policy. The US is a divided nation along political lines. We could see lots of volatility in the dollar as the uncertainty of the election rises over the coming months. President Trump and his Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have advocated for a lower dollar. In January 2017, when he took office, the dollar index hit its high at 103.815. While the dollar index fell to 88.15 in 2018, it bounced to a level that is now closer to the high level when President Trump took office than at the low. We could see lots of volatility in the dollar in the lead up to the November election and its aftermath.

UUP and UDN are tools for trading the dollar index

In 2019, the dollar index traded in a range from 94.635 to 99.33, which was a narrower range than the 88.15 to 97.705 band in 2018 and the 90.99 to 103.15 spread from 2017. Given all of the issues facing the dollar in 2020, I expect that we will see a wider trading range this year than last.

The most direct route for a risk position in the US dollar index is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures market on ICE. For those who do not venture into either arena, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN provide an alternative. The fund summary for UUP states:

UUP has net assets of $228.31 million, trades an average of 432,429 shares each day, and charges a 0.75% expense ratio. UDN is the inverse product with net assets of $41.01 million, an average of 43,751 shares changing hands each day, and the same 0.75% expense ratio. The dollar index fell from 97.405 on December 23 to a low of 96.02 on December 31, a decline of 1.42%. The index then rose to its latest high of 97.590 on January 23, a rise of 1.64%.

The chart shows that when the dollar index fell, the UDN product rose from $20.20 to $20.52 per share or 1.58%.

The subsequent rise in the dollar index caused UUP to rise from $25.93 to $26.37 per share or 1.70%.

If 2020 is going to be a volatile year for the dollar index, the UUP and UDN products could create opportunities for those looking to participate in the foreign exchange arena via their standard equity accounts.