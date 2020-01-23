Freeport-McMoRan Enters Second Transition Year With Slightly Lower Guidance

In the short-term, Chinese virus' influence on the copper market will be the main driver for the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has just reported its fourth-quarter results. The company's shares have experienced a material upside move since October, but recently followed copper prices to the downside on fears about the epidemic in China. Let's look at whether the earnings results can help Freeport-McMoRan shares get back to the upside trend.

The company reported revenues of $3.9 billion and GAAP net income of $9 million. During the quarter, Freeport-McMoRan generated operating cash flows of $170 million. Operating cash flow for the whole year was $1.5 billion, down from the previous estimate of $1.6 billion.

Next year, the company expects to sell 3.5 billion pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold and 88 million pounds of molybdenum, generating $2.4 billion of operating cash flows (assumptions: $2.85 per pound of copper, $1,500 per ounce of gold and $10.00 per pound of molybdenum).

The sales guidance is a step back from the previous one which was announced in the third quarter report. At that time, Freeport-McMoRan expected to sell 3.5 billion pounds of copper, 0.85 million ounces of gold and 95 million pounds of molybdenum. Importantly, the year 2020 is the last transition year for the company, and the sales of copper and gold are expected to ramp up in 2021 and 2022:

Source: Freeport-McMoRan presentation

Freeport-McMoRan capex estimate for 2020 is $2.8 billion, up from $2.6 billion estimate that was shared in the third quarter report. However, the capex estimate for 2021 dropped from $2.6 billion to $2.4 billion so the increase in 2020 capex budget is due to timing of spending. Given the operating cash flow projection of $2.4 billion, Freeport-McMoRan is set to lose some cash this year, but $2 billion of cash on the balance sheet is a sufficient cushion that will help the company make its way to better years.

Finally, Freeport-McMoRan shared some details about the copper smelter project. As a reminder, the requirement to build a smelter was a part of the deal that Freeport signed with the Indonesian government. The estimated capital cost of a new smelter is ~$3 billion. This smelter is expected to be funded by PT-FI bank loan. The debt service on this loan will be shared by both shareholders (Inalum 51.24%/Freeport 48.76%). The company expects that the annual debt service will be mostly offset by the phase out of the export duty:

Source: Freeport-McMoRan presentation

At this point, it looks like the smelter construction will not have any material impact on Freeport's cash flow for the time being.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

As I've written in "Freeport-McMoRan: Time To Take Some Chips Off The Table In The $13-14 Range", additional upside in earnings estimates was needed for the stock to have more immediate upside. This has not materialized yet. The decrease in 2020 sales estimates is already used as an excuse to sell Freeport shares at the beginning of the earnings announcement trading day. I'd also note that the potential Chinese epidemic during Chinese New Year holidays is putting big near-term pressure on copper prices, so I won't be looking to catch the falling knife in the case of Freeport-McMoRan shares.

From a longer-term point of view, nothing really changed. The longer-term setup for copper is bullish as the world tries to increase electric vehicle adoption while new copper projects are rare. Freeport-McMoRan will comfortably get through the transitional year as it has sufficient financial resources, and then enjoy increased cash flows. Should the downside in Freeport shares turn into panic, I'd be looking for a momentum buy. At this point, I'm neutral on the company's shares.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.