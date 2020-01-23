95% Of The Last 22 Lyft SA Articles Were Bearish Or Neutral: Why I'm Bullish

Yet, Lyft has the second-best market situation possible. It is part of a duopoly that is rapidly increasing pricing without a significant impact on growth.

Sentiment is very low on Lyft and the stock has dropped by a third since its IPO last March.

Note: All images, unless otherwise specified, are basic internet stock images

Despite my microcap and deep value background, I have a lot of respect for large-cap growth. I recently wrote an article in SA titled "The Golden Age of American Mega-Cap Growth Stocks" which explains why they have outperformed by a wide margin the past 6 years or so. To summarize, it has to do with unparalleled innovation, automation, the internet, logistics, powerful new software, a highly educated workforce, the cloud, artificial intelligence, scale, financial strength, and quality of management. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has every… single… one… of these.

In a recent article published on January 6, 2020, Barron's argued the market is forcing companies like Lyft, Uber (UBER), Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB), and others to raise prices, by punishing their stocks. As I will show below, that is already starting to happen. But it is just one reason to invest in Lyft.

Background

Lyft has a simpler business model than its sole direct competitor of scale, Uber. While Uber is all over the world in many types of business, Lyft gets most of its revenues from automobile ride hailing in the U.S. and Canada. Lyft calls its business transportation as a service (TaaS). I like the term TaaS and will use that in this article. TaaS is a new business that has exploded and changed the way we live. Lyft was only formed in 2012. A smaller business segment is TaaS for bicycles and scooters.

While it is a simple business model, there is some complexity with regard to car insurance. The drivers are required to be insured and Lyft manages and provides their insurance. That does increase risk as Lyft is partially an insurance company.

Lyft drivers are considered independent contractors by the company. The company does not pay any salary, benefits or payroll taxes. This categorization has been challenged by a new law in California as discussed later in this article. That new law itself will be challenged at the ballot box in November.

According to Statista.com article, Lyft had a 29.2% market share of the TaaS market in the U.S. as of November 2019. This is an improvement from 22% two years earlier.

Lyft came to the market on March 29, 2019, at $72 per share. The stock then declined as low as $37.07 in October before rebounding slightly to $46.52 currently. The current price gives it a market cap of $13.8 billion. Lyft and Uber have experienced a lower stock price since their IPOs in part due to investors shifting away from growth stocks with large continuing losses. I plan to show in this article that losses are narrowing quickly and the company should be quite profitable within a few years.

At the IPO there were 46.4 million restricted shares set aside for employees. These are to be vested over a four-year period. This employee stock compensation is a non-cash cost of about $2.5 billion. This compensation was not expensed all at once. It is being vested and expensed over four years, weighted toward the earlier periods. An estimated other $1.1 billion remains. While I am outspoken in claiming stock compensation generally should not be adjusted out, it is clear this is a mostly non-recurring item related to the IPO.

Operating Results

Revenues are shown net of payments to drivers so they are much lower than actual bookings. Revenues were up 63% in 3Q 2019 from one year earlier. This increase was due to 28% more active riders who on average spent 27% more for rides. This shows, that even if growth of active riders slows considerably, adoption by existing riders should continue to grow. In fact, the active riders spending growth of 27% in 3Q 2019 was up from 22% one quarter earlier.

In the chart below, net income is shown adjusted per GAAP and for stock compensation and other non-recurring items. There were $87 million and $141 million insurance reserve additions in the third quarter and second quarter of 2019 respectively, considered non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA was -$128 million in 3Q 2019 after adjusting for the stock compensation and insurance reserve expense. This loss has been reduced by more than half in the past year. It should be noted that it is likely that there will likely be a new employee stock compensation plan in the future but it should be much smaller and is probably several years out.

Source: Lyft SEC filings.

Net loss as a percentage of revenues has declined from 42.1% in 3Q 2018 to 23.1% in 3Q 2019. Net adjusted EBITDA loss declined even more, from 45% of revenues to 13% over the past year. A big decline in sales & marketing helped. This was primarily due to less discounts and promos given out. Cost of revenue is primarily insurance. There were some large extra insurance costs but management believes the general direction is for a lower ratio to revenues. Operations & support has also declined significantly as a percentage of revenues.

Lyft is now in almost every market of any size in the U.S. and Canada. It has already built out the infrastructure needed to manage, market and research for that market. Increases in G&A, marketing, and operations should be significantly less than sales growth going forward.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$128 million in 3Q 2019, down from -$263 million one year ago and well below the guidance of $190-210 million. Some of this improvement was due to marketing costs being pushed into the fourth quarter. Management is guiding for EBITDA of -$160 to -$170 million in 4Q 2019. The fourth quarter in addition to having more marketing costs is also seasonally slower. The revenue guidance for the fourth quarter is $975-985 million. This is a 46-47% increase year over year.

Strengths

Lyft has numerous strengths and catalysts, some of which other companies would absolutely kill for. These are listed below.

1. Duopoly - I list this first as it is extremely important. Lyft and Uber dominate the TaaS market. A duopoly is one step from monopoly. In fact, the government usually turns down mergers that lead to a duopoly. Why? Because duopoly means pricing power. Until now Lyft and Uber have underpriced their service in order to grow quickly and fight for market share. However, the stock market is now exerting a lot of pressure on them to become profitable. As a result, prices are rising. Because Lyft has many other levers it can push (detailed later in this article), so it won't take a lot of price increases to become profitable.

2. Barrier to entry - I had to laugh when I saw another SA author saying there is no moat. There is a huge barrier to entry which means pricing power is likely to remain. Anyone trying to get in will face massive losses, large R&D costs, and huge marketing to build their brand. They would need to get to scale quickly which may be impossible with Lyft and Uber entrenched. Without scale, they won't be able to attract drivers, let alone riders. GM plans an autonomous TaaS service but that is probably at least four years away and will cost tens of billions. Lyft and Uber will also have autonomous cars by then. The only way in currently is probably through an adjacent market such as Hertz, Avis or Grubhub. But even they would have to spend billions and get to scale quickly. None of those currently have the balance sheet to do so.

3. Pricing power is already starting - On the last earnings call, Lyft's CFO noted there was increased pricing rationality in the market. The Barron's article cited above noted a recent Canaccord Genuity publication that said Lyft and Uber prices were up 6% since last May. Canaccord also said, "Uber is showing a shift from focus on growth at any cost to profitable growth". Pricing power so far is showing up primarily in less discounting and promos at this point but there is also more room for price raises. Marketing expense is primarily discounting and promotions. It declined drastically from 41% of revenues in 3Q 2018 to 16% in 3Q 2019. Importantly, Lyft's recent price increases during peak hours in New York City led to little reductions in volume showing relative price inelasticity. That test appears to prove at least some price increases are available.

4. TaaS is here to stay - Taxis are rapidly disappearing in most cities. Transportation as a Service (TaaS) is a better way for many reasons. Lyft and Uber are much more accessible than taxis in most parts of the U.S. and Canada and cheaper. TaaS has huge benefits to our hidden population. This includes the elderly and disabled who can't drive. They now can travel freely. The price of cars keeps going up mainly due to new features. This has made car ownership more difficult for lower income people.

5. Little cash needed to grow - Growth companies usually need lots of cash to fund growing fixed assets, inventory, and receivables. This is currently a low capex business, which means few fixed assets needed. It also carries little in the way if inventory and receivables. Fixed assets, inventory, and receivables make up the vast majority of most company's balance sheets. Low receivables and inventory mean little need for accounts payable or a line of credit. There is one sticking point, insurance reserves for the drivers. That means insurance reserves are maintained as liabilities on the balance sheet. But with regard to cash, this is a positive too. The company collects cash for premiums upfront and pays out claims later. That means a negative working capital cycle.

6. Strong balance sheet - Cash and investments totaled $4.49 billion on September 30, 2019, with no interest-bearing debt. You should deduct insurance reserves, which totaled $1.37 billion on that date, leaving net cash and investments of $3.12 billion. That is more than enough runway to get them to profits. Negative cash flow is likely to run under $100 million a quarter sometime this year. Remember, they don't need to spend much cash on fixed assets, inventory or receivables like most other growth companies. Further, the high level of cash allows Lyft the flexibility to acquire its way into new related markets.

7. Buyout bait - Unlike Uber, Lyft is a TaaS domestic pure play. It serves just the U.S and Canada. It is easily small enough to attract an offer from the mega-cap growth companies or perhaps from larger transportation companies.

8. Scale obtained aka earnings leverage - Lyft is now in almost every market of any size in the U.S. and Canada. It has already built out the infrastructure needed to manage, market and research for those markets. Increases in G&A, marketing, and operations should be significantly less than sales growth going forward. That means a large percentage of every new revenue dollar drops to the bottom line. The largest expense is insurance. It makes up most of cost of revenue. Management has indicated this expense is also starting to decline as a percentage of revenue, though any decline will be slower than the other expenses.

9. Autonomous car opportunity - Autonomous cars are coming regardless of what you hear, it's just a matter of when. My guess is more like five years than the ten some say. I say that because some are already operating close to drivers with regard to accident rates. Autonomous cars will be a HUGE game changer to the TaaS industry. If you don't have to pay drivers, your booking fees go down by almost three quarters, keeping the same revenues. Lowering costs by that amount will bring in many more riders to the point that many people will find it uneconomical to even own a car. It gets even better. Autonomous cars should also lower insurance expenses and eliminate driver discounts. The size of the TaaS market will explode. Lyft is already experimenting picking up riders with Waymo (Google) driverless cars in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

10. Insurance rates coming down - Management has noted some movement on insurance costs in the last conference call. More scale and data help too. Also, Lyft is working with Travelers on its analytics. As noted in the concerns section below, however, insurance is also a risk as Lyft is partially an insurance company and has taken some hits there.

11. Tech growth company - Some have said Lyft and Uber are taxi companies, not tech companies. However, they differ from taxi companies as they own few taxis, employ no drivers, and have a huge investment in IT. Most of Lyft's growth was not taken from taxi services but from unlocking new riders by the technology, pricing, and availability. TaaS is a market that has years of growth ahead versus taxis which have been disrupted and are a shrinking business.

12. Negative working capital cycle - Lyft is an unusual company with a negative working capital cycle. A working capital cycle starts with using cash to buy inventory or materials, to selling them and creating a receivable, to finally collecting cash on payment of the receivables. It usually means the company has to pay cash upfront and collect usually months later. Lyft has little inventory or receivables. It collects insurance premiums upfront and pays claims later. This is because it is a partial insurance company. In the first nine months of 2019, funds from operations were -$148 million despite adjusted earnings of -$662 million. This was mostly due to a $315 million increase in insurance reserves.

13. History of beating guidance - In its short period as a publicly-traded company, Lyft has significantly beat guidance each time. In its first report, it guided for adjusted EBITDA of -$270 to -$280 million in Q2 2019. Adjusted EBITDA turned out to be -$204 million. In that report, it guided for adjusted EBITDA of -$190 to -$210 million in Q3 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was reported as -$128 million. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is now guided to -$713 million at the midpoint. This is a big improvement from -$862 million guided last quarter and -$1,162 million two quarters ago.

14. Earnings estimates are increasing - In the past 90 days, Yahoo Finance shows analysts estimates for 2020 improving from -$5.66 EPS to -$4.84 EPS. On January 21, 2020, Cascend Securities noted strong app downloads for Lyft in November and December. January app downloads were also up quarter over quarter but down from very strong December levels.

15. Partnerships - In the past two years, Lyft has grown its addressable market by partnering with corporations, hospitals, universities, and governments. It has linked into Delta Sky Miles. It provides transportation for Disney, AT&T, hospitals and various universities. This is an emerging area. On November 18, 2019, Lyft announced a partnership with Gett for corporate TaaS

16. Low Sentiment - The best time to buy a stock is when others have given up. As the title of this article said, 21 of the last 22 Seeking Alpha articles focusing on Lyft were either bearish or neutral. Twelve were outright bearish. That is one of the biggest bearish sentiments I have ever seen on SA. Of the stock analysts, 13 of 37 have a hold or underperform rating, or 35%. That is also quite high. Any good news can quickly change sentiment and analyst ratings causing a big rally. It is especially a good time to buy a low sentiment stock if it happens to be growing rapidly, beating estimates, increasing pricing, facing limited competition, expanding services, has a strong balance sheet and has significant earnings leverage.

Lyft versus Uber

Lyft is more of a pure play on TaaS than Uber. Uber keeps adding new money losing operations and geographies. This is distracting to management and has led to a weaker balance sheet. Also, Uber being larger and overseas has been affected more by regulatory issues more.

Lyft is gaining market share. The chart below is typical of what can be found online.

Source: Certify

While Uber is larger, many Uber drivers also drive for Lyft. To the driver, there doesn't appear to be much difference. As discussed in my "concerns" section below, there is a risk Uber could pay their drivers more. But for the most part, driver pay at Lyft and Uber has been similar.

Source: Therideshareguy.com 2019 driver survey

The recent survey above shows that drivers often drive for both Lyft and Uber. The same survey showed driver satisfaction with Lyft at 52.4% versus 47.8% for Uber. Rider surveys have consistently shown that price is by far the most important factor. This is because Uber and Lyft are similar in most other ways to riders.

Another difference between the two is Lyft is more likely to be acquired than Uber. Lyft is much more of a pure play and has a better balance sheet. It is also smaller making it digestible by many more potential suitors. That means it should have more of a takeover premium built into the stock price.

Pathway to profits

Lyft has numerous triggers it can pull to improve earnings. Most of which I expect to happen soon. These include the following;

Raising prices - As mentioned above this is already happening. Canaccord has noticed a 6% increase in prices by Lyft and Uber since May 2019. The Barron's article cited above detailed the pressure the market is putting on Lyft and Uber to price more rationally and stop chasing market share. Lyft management has discussed raising rates in targeted areas last summer.

Raising take rates - Take rates are the portion of the booking kept by Lyft. Lyft's revenues are based on its take rate not the full booking fee. The take rate has increased as shown below while Lyft continued to increase drivers. There is driver resistance but more can be done on a moderate scale as prices are raised.

Source: Lyft S-1 filing.

More drivers - On the last call, management stated they have gone from an imbalance regarding supply of drivers one to two years ago to having little problem attracting drivers. More drivers mean quicker pickup times leading to more re-orders. It also removes a barrier to growth that they used to face. It further validates the acceptance of the whole TaaS concept.

Lower insurance costs - Management has noted some movement on insurance costs in the last conference call. More scale, more data, and better analytics helps here. Progress here is likely to be slower than most of the others listed in this section and there have been some additional charges.

Revenue growth - Revenue growth was 63% last quarter and the analysts on average expect it to increase 28% in 2020. Revenue growth was about equally from new riders and spending from existing riders. In the future, spending from existing riders should pull ahead.

Less stock compensation expense - As noted above, there was a $2.5 billion non-cash non-recurring stock expense associated with the IPO. This is being vested and accrued over 4 years in a declining fashion.

Lower marketing cost to revenues ratio - This has been the biggest profit improver in the past year. Discounts to riders and promos to drivers are run through this expense line item. Marketing dropped from 41% of revenues in 3Q 2018 to 16% in 3Q 2019. Lyft has been able to significantly reduce discounts and promos due to widespread adoption of their service. There is still plenty of room for this to continue.

Lower R&D cost to revenues ratio - With the platform and infrastructure in place R&D is moving more toward new features and markets. Management has guided for a small increase in this ratio in 4Q 2019. I expect to see more partnerships here going forward to reduce costs. However, this is a discretionary expense that could temporarily rise at times when there are large new initiatives.

Lower general and administrative costs to revenues ratio - With Lyft now in most markets, its infrastructure needs don't need to grow much. This expense should grow significantly slower than revenues going forward.

There are other things Lyft can do to. It could start owning vehicles and rent them to its drivers directly or through partnerships. It recently started doing some shared rides. The new corporate business is growing very rapidly.

Concerns

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

1. Regulatory - Whenever there is disruption, the disrupted try to fight back through laws and regulations. Most regulatory issues in the TaaS business have occurred as taxi services have tried to fight back through government. This has happened more outside of the U.S and Canada so affects Uber more. However, California's new AB5 law became effective January 1, 2020. It defines what an independent contractor is and was aimed at Uber and Lyft. It will be challenged in the next election November 2020. Expect Lyft and Uber to spend tens of millions each on that initiative. Lyft claims most drivers want to be independent contractors. They want to drive when they want and most work less than 20 hours a week.

2. Losses - Lyft and Uber have incurred large losses since inception. However, Lyft expects to be profitable in about two years and as shown above, losses are rapidly narrowing. Meanwhile, the balance sheet is strong enough to avoid dilution.

3. Reputational Risk - Lyft faces lawsuits by riders injured by drivers and in accidents. Headlines of crimes by drivers on riders will continue to be a factor. Background screening will never screen out all potential criminals. Enough headlines could result in a loss of riders.

4. Pricing - If either Lyft or Uber keeps lowballing pricing to get market share it will take longer to become profitable. Uber already has well over half of the market so there is not much more for the taking. Also, they know Lyft is financially strong enough to match any discounting they do for a long time. Meanwhile, the stock market is telling both of them to get profitable and prices have started to rise.

5. Runway for growth - Since Lyft is currently limited to the U.S. and Canada it has less runway for growth than Uber. Lyft can address this through acquisitions overseas or entering new markets and related markets. The corporate rider initiatives are working well and ride sharing could help too. Lyft has substantial cash and a valuable stock that can be used for acquisitions.

6. Insurance reserves - Lyft added $87 million to its insurance reserves in 3Q 2019. It classified this charge as non-recurring. This is after a $141 million non-recurring insurance expense in 2Q 2019. Lyft is partially an insurance company and has the claims risk associated with that. There is a risk they have under reserved. Also, Lyft is exploring selling some of their legacy claims, so there may be more "non-recurring" insurance expenses soon. Lyft guided for lower insurance expenses to revenues for Q4 2019. It has partnered with Travelers and is constantly improving its analytics as it gets more data. It claims the adverse insurance costs predate Travelers and it has a better handle now.

Takeaway

Lyft is part of a duopoly that after years of underpricing to acquire market share has started to increase pricing seeking profits. These three words should be music to investor's ears; duopoly, increased pricing. Increased pricing until now was primarily through lower discounts and promos but actual prices are now increasing too. I could stop there but there is a lot more. Much of their expenses outside of insurance should grow much more slowly than revenues from here. That means losses should narrow relatively quickly as long as growth continues to be strong. Sentiment is very low leaving an inviting opportunity to get into a high growth large-cap tech company. Since the IPO, the company has performed better than expected. It has easily beaten estimates, significantly reduced losses, and maintained a strong balance sheet. Analyst's earnings estimates continue to increase. A recent report indicates strong new customer acquisitions in November and December. There are risks of course. The two biggest are regulatory issues and insurance reserves.

Valuation

Analyst estimates and company guidance are rising rapidly. Lyft expects to be adjusted EBITDA profitable by the fourth quarter of 2021. Since Lyft has little in the way of depreciation, amortization, interest or income taxes, that means it will be close to adjusted net income profitable too. The non-recurring adjustments are mostly stock compensation related to the IPO and insurance charges to a lesser degree. While I have been outspoken in saying stock compensation is real and shouldn't be adjusted, I make an exception in this case. That is because it was mostly a non-recurring event that already happened. It was of unusual size and is just being accrued for over time. On the insurance, the jury is still out on how non-recurring prior charges were. Changes have been made to improve.

It is also important to note that enterprise value will be less than the market cap due to the cash on the balance sheet and lack of debt. There is currently $3.1 billion of net cash (net of insurance reserves) on the books. My estimate is that will still be at least $2 billion once they become profitable, assuming no acquisitions or buybacks. Market cap today is $13.8 billion but enterprise value is only $10.7 billion.

In the chart below, I compared Lyft to other similar-sized, consumer-facing, internet-based, companies with high growth and current losses. I excluded retailers as they have much lower potential profit margins.

Source: Value Line

Uber, of course, is the best comparable as it is primarily in the same business. It has a similar growth rate but higher losses and a higher price to book. Lyft should have a higher takeover premium in its stock price. I expect Lyft's revenue growth to significantly exceed Value Line's estimate of 24.3% which is dated. The analyst average revenue growth estimate for 2020 is currently 28%. Uber is probably farther away from breakeven and is saddled with certain businesses such as food delivery that have no clear path to profits. That industry has a lot more players making price increases harder than the duopoly of TaaS. That is partially offset by more potential growth in the future due to more geographies and verticals. Based on the foregoing, I believe Lyft should have a moderately higher multiple to revenues than Uber.

The other four all make good comparables as they are the same types of stocks a typical growth investor in Lyft would buy. They average significantly higher for price to book and slightly higher for growth.

Based on the comparables, I believe Lyft should be trading at 5x 2019 revenues. That would mean a market cap of $17.9 billion and a stock price of $60.67. That is 30% above the current stock price of $46.52.

Looking one year from now, 5X estimated revenues would result in a stock price of around $75. That assumes only a 24% revenue growth, I expect more. I recommend a long position in Lyft with a one year target of $75. That is only slightly above the $72 IPO price despite close to 50% revenue growth, much lower losses, big earnings estimates beats, and increasing pricing since then.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.