Comerica Struggling To Find Leverage Amid Serious Spread Compression

Comerica looks undervalued on a long-term basis, but with a year of negative pre-provision comps on the way, it's hard to say when sentiment will shift to the eventual recovery.

Nothing in management's guidance is very encouraging about 2020, and C&I loan growth could be vulnerable to an election year slowdown in corporate investments.

One of the biggest reasons I was neutral to bearish on Comerica (CMA) last quarter, despite apparent undervaluation, was the sentiment headwind the company was facing from what I expected to be a lengthy string of weak pre-provision profit numbers through 2021. That weakness is not only showing up, but it’s worse than I expected, and management’s guidance for 2020 was not encouraging with respect to spreads, loan growth, or operating leverage.

At some point highly asset-sensitive names like Comerica are going to bottom out, but that’s a sentiment call more than a numbers call and it can be hard to predict when investors will collectively decide that they have good enough visibility on the end of the downturn to start buying for the upturn. I do still believe that Comerica is undervalued, but with pre-provision profits again likely to decline throughout 2020 and management guidance pointing the wrong way, it’s still hard to argue for stepping up and buying now.

Weak Results Where It Really Matters

Depending upon whether you consider reserve releases and a gain on sale to be “core”, Comerica either just surpassed core EPS estimates for the fourth quarter or beat by a fairly comfortable margin. Either way, though, pre-provision profits missed by about $0.06 (about 3.5% of the core EPS estimate for the quarter), and management guidance for 2020 is leading to further estimate cuts.

Revenue declined 7% yoy and more than 4% qoq in the fourth quarter, missing expectations by about 1% miss. Net interest income declined 11% yoy and 7% qoq, missing by 2%, as net interest margin dropped 50bp yoy and 32bp qoq, missing expectations by 10bp – a sizable miss for a bank of this scale. Average earning assets grew in the period (up 3% yoy and 2% qoq), but that was driven by Fed Reserve deposit growth. Fee income rose 4% yoy and 1% qoq, beating by about 1%, though card and fiduciary revenues both lagged the overall growth rates.

Operating expenses rose 3% yoy and qoq on a core basis, driving a roughly four-point yoy and qoq drop in the efficiency ratio. This, in turn, helped fuel a 17% yoy and 12% qoq drop in pre-provision profits – about 2.5% worse than expected and taking about $0.06/share of earnings off relative to expectations. Comerica got all that back and more with a lower provisioning expense (an $0.18/sh beat), but that’s typically considered a low-quality beat. Tangible book value per share rose 10% yoy and 3% qoq, and the CET1 ratio ended at 10.1%.

Ongoing Disappointment With The Balance Sheet

A few common negative themes have emerged from this reporting cycle, with many banks missing/disappointing on both the opex line and with loan growth. Comerica was no exception, as loan growth missed expectations by about 1%.

Loans were flat yoy on an end-of-period basis, and down about 2.2% qoq, while rising 3% yoy and shrinking about 1% qoq on an average balance basis. In either case, C&I lending was weaker than expected and weaker than the average of Comerica’s peer group (PNC (PNC) saw 0.4% qoq C&I contraction versus Comerica’s 1.6%, while U.S. Bancorp (USB) was up 0.2% and Wells Fargo (WFC) was up 0.8%). CRE lending faired significantly better, but this is a smaller part of the loan book (close to 20% versus the 60%-weighting of C&I loans). Management called out weakness in middle market lending, and I wonder to what extent competitive inroads from companies like PNC are having an impact.

Loan yields were quite weak, falling 47bp yoy and 40bp qoq. Management is trying to offset spread risk with hedges, adding another $1B of hedges in January (bringing the total to $5.5 billion). While close to 90% of Comerica’s loan book has historically been variable-rate, hedges effectively turned about 17% of the book into fixed rate through the third quarter and these additional hedges will boost that number further. If management gave an updated tally I missed it, but investors can look for the upcoming 10-Q for more detail.

Deposits rose 3% yoy and 1% qoq on an end-of-period basis and 3% both yoy and qoq on an average balance basis. Non-interest-bearing deposits fell almost 6% yoy, which is not a very good performance on a relative basis. Interest-bearing deposit costs rose 30bp yoy and fell 7bp qoq, while total deposit costs rose 18bp yoy and fell 3bp qoq. At 0.49%, Comerica has a very attractive low-cost deposit base, but that unfortunately leaves limited room for further pricing to offset loan yield compression.

To that point, I’m surprised that Comerica isn’t getting more aggressive with deposit pricing. I know the bank prizes long-term customer relationships (and they should!), but with a loan/deposit ratio below 90% and weak loan growth expectations, I think there’s more room to let higher-cost deposits run off.

I’m also a little concerned with Comerica’s credit situation, but I’d say this is no more than a “yellow light” situation rather than a truly alarming situation. Non-performing loans declined 10% yoy and qoq, but criticized loans jumped more than 10% qoq, with about three-quarters of that driven by the bank’s energy portfolio (which makes up around 4% of the book). Net charge-offs are quite low, though, if you exclude the energy loans and the NPA ratio is stable.

Not Much To Look Forward To In 2020

Management’s guidance for 2020 was not very encouraging, with a sizable hit to net interest income expectations for both the first quarter and all of 2020, despite the oncoming impact of the hedges. Management also guided to lower loan growth (2% to 3% versus 3% expected), lower fee growth (up 1% versus 2% expected) and higher spending growth (up 3% versus 2% expected). All of that suggests that operating leverage is going to be a real challenge in 2020. Moreover, I can see some downside risk to C&I and CRE loan growth for the sector in 2020, as I think it is entirely possible that companies will delay investment/expansion decisions ahead of clarity on the U.S. elections.

The Outlook

Comerica has had an ongoing issue with its deposit beta, and it’s frustrating to see that the company isn’t doing more with deposit pricing and balance sheet optimization. I understand the need to stick by your clients, but it’s definitely coming at a cost and I don’t know if that loyalty will be repaid down the line as more regional and super-regional banks target Comerica’s middle-market lending customers.

Expectations have already come down significantly; from where the Street was at the start of 2019 to now, estimates for 2020 core earnings have dropped roughly 25%. Small wonder, then, that the shares are off their all-time high by around a third. My estimate revisions haven’t been quite as steep (I was more bearish to start with), but they’ve still dropped quite a bit and I think Comerica is looking at at least another four, maybe five or six, quarters of negative year-over-year pre-provision earnings comps.

Readjusting my model (including further whacks to my 2020 and 2021 earnings estimates), my five-year annualized core earnings growth rate moves to a little under 1%, while the 10-year annualized growth rate moves to a little less than 2%. Since 2000, core earnings have grown at an annualized rate of about 2.3%.

As far as valuation goes, Comerica still looks meaningfully undervalued on the basis of discounted core earnings, and priced for a low-to-mid-teens annualized return. The shares are also undervalued, albeit less so, on my ROTCE-based P/TBV model and on a P/E basis (using a forward P/E ratio of 11x).

The Bottom Line

Unless the Fed reverses course and starts hiking rates soon, which I think is not at all likely, Comerica is looking at a tough 2020 and probably a challenging first half of 2021 too. Eventually these rate pressures will ease and Comerica will benefit from another tightening cycle, as well as future growth in lending, leveraging that lower-cost deposit base. That’s going to take time, though, and while Comerica does look meaningfully undervalued, I’m not sure how long investors may be looking at a value trap before investors collectively decide the worst is over and start buying Comerica again for that eventual rebound/recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.