Our Top REIT Preferred: +9% Yield From PREIT

For those looking for more stability, 9% to 10% yields are obtainable with less volatility and less risk.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Back in March, we recommended investors consider investing in the preferred equity of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). With a common dividend yielding more than 16%, the common equities are certainly tempting, however, sentiment remains strongly against the mall sector.

Among mall REITs, one of our favorite is Macerich (MAC) with a yield of 9%. MAC holds quality malls and enjoys one of the best locations in the nation. It has been an admittedly bumpy ride as Mr. Market is in full panic. Blood is flowing in the streets and investments in the common shares of mall REITs are only for those who can handle the volatility. We see many opportunities in the space.

While we love the huge discounts in mall REITs right now, for investors who seek low volatility exposure to the sector, you can invest in preferred stocks issued by these REITs. You also can invest in the common shares and pair the super high-yield common equities with lower-yielding (though still "high" yield) and less volatile preferred equity investments.

PEI is a great example of how preferred shares can limit volatility. PEI common has traded as high as $7.70 and as low as $4.34 since we highlighted it to our followers, a range of more than 40%. The PEI-D preferred has had a much tighter trading range of $19-$23.

The price of preferred equity is not entirely immune to market swings, however the swings are far less severe than common equity swings. Additionally, the income is more secure.

We like to combine our more aggressive common equity picks, which provide us very high levels of income and great upside potential, with less volatile fixed-income picks. With a 40% allocation to fixed income like high-yielding preferred equities, fixed income funds, bonds, and baby bonds, we can achieve a high level of current income and smooth out the impact of market volatility.

We especially like preferred shares from regulated investment companies (RICs) like REITs, for which tax laws require them to distribute more than 90% of their taxable income to equity holders. This means that the company will have to pay out dividends if they have any taxable income at all. Preferred shareholders have to receive 100% of their dividends before common equity can receive a penny.

PEI's preferred shares

PEI has three preferred shares:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.375% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series B (PEI.PB) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 7.20% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series C (PEI.PC) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, 6.875% Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Series D (PEI.PD)

All three issues are currently trading well below par and offer yields higher than their coupon rates. The current yields are:

PEI-B with a yield of 9.5%

PEI-C with a yield of 9.8%

PEI-D with a yield of 9.0%

Additionally, all three have more than 30% potential capital upside to par value of $25.00 a share.

Progress

The bankruptcies of the "retail apocalypse" have dominated mall headlines and have made their mark on the prices of securities at all levels of the capital structure.

PEI has been working on redeveloping its malls, finishing a substantial portion in 2019. Throughout 2020, they will realize the ongoing benefit of those investments.

As we look below, we can see that they have many projects that were completed in late 2019 or will be completed early in 2020. The new tenants begin paying rent as the space becomes available for use.

Source: PEI Supplement Sept. 30, 2019

Throughout 2020, PEI will see incremental improvement as approximately half a million square feet that was paying little to no rent in Q3 will start earning rent again.

As we can see, construction for these re-development projects started as early as 2016, but the finish line is in sight as four of these six major projects were substantially completed by the end of 2019. Like all mall REITs, PEI is in that uncomfortable time period between when they actually invested the cash, but are not yet collecting full rent. It speaks to the market's inefficiency that PEI was relatively expensive when they started this three-to-five years of redevelopment, and now that they are close to realizing the benefits, their share prices are at new lows.

In addition to their re-development, PEI also has a major expansion project.

Source: Fashion District of Philadelphia

The Fashion District of Philadelphia is the single largest investment. It's a joint venture with MAC and is anticipated to produce $14 million to $16 million in annual NOI. It opened its doors in September, so its impact will be seen at Q4 earnings. This project alone will increase PEI's NOI by more than 6%.

This is another situation where PEI invested hundreds of millions of dollars over several years and has not yet seen any material revenue. Opening in September, we will see the first full quarter impact at Q4 earnings. From there, we can anticipate NOI to increase incrementally as the remaining construction is completed and space is leased up.

The projects that PEI completed in 2019 will add over $9 million in annual NOI.

Mr. Market is ignoring this growth, and instead the market has been hyper focused on current cash flow, which is less than stellar. Here's a look at PEI's payout ratio as of September.

So while Mr. Market is preoccupied with a funds available for distribution (FAD) payout ratio that has exceeded 100%, we can be confident that this is a short-term situation. Q3 2019 should be the worst-performing quarter. This was confirmed by Joe Coradino in the earnings call:

So, as we've said, we expected to reach our peak, which were currently experienced. Our fourth quarter does see improvement to our current FAD payout ratio. And with the $12 million in leases coming online and SDP stabilizing based on the information we have, we're expecting to fully cover the dividend in 2020.

PEI has space that hasn't been paying rent for several years that finally started paying rent in Q4, you have Fashion District coming online, plus several additional projects that will come online in late 2020.

Massive Dividend Coverage

Dividend coverage for the common dividend is tight, as we noted their FAD payout is actually slightly over 100% for 2019. We were concerned in March of 2019 that PEI might cut their dividend, precisely because we recognized they would not cover it.

Today we believe that PEI is out of the danger zone and it is very likely they will maintain their current dividend. The reasons being that:

The FAD payout ratio will improve from here, it's as simple as math gets - property paying $0 rent starts paying rent, you have more money. The closings news we have had over the past couple of months are not even close to significant enough to counteract their pace of openings.

PEI intends on selling $150 to $300 million of currently unproductive land. In addition to providing plenty of cash, it's also a taxable event . That means to comply with REIT rules, the minimum that PEI has to pay will be much more than it was in 2019.

. That means to comply with REIT rules, the minimum that PEI has to pay will be much more than it was in 2019. PEI has minimal capex needs. Their capex is fully funded by cash on hand. They will now focus on reducing debt, and cutting the dividend to save $20-$30 million wouldn't make a material enough difference to their debt to be worthwhile.

The preferred dividend was never really a concern at all.

Using FAD, their trailing 12-months was just under $77 million after the preferred dividend is paid. The preferred dividend is $27.4 million, so the preferred dividend is covered by FAD over 3.8x. As noted above, we expect FAD to start improving, so that coverage will become even stronger.

Since cash flows are likely to grow from here, there's very little risk to PEI's preferred dividends. They have significant coverage from cash flows and are very likely required to meet REIT requirements.

Massive Asset Coverage Too!

The preferred shares are well covered by PEI’s assets. Book value often underestimates the true asset value of REITs since real estate is depreciated regardless of whether its value is increasing.

Most of PEI’s properties were bought in 2003-2005 and have significantly improved performance. Since that time, average rent has nearly doubled, and occupancy is up to 93.2% from 91.3%. Not only has performance improved, but cap rates have also compressed. PEI was acquiring these properties at 8% to 10% cap-rates. Therefore, we believe it's conservative to estimate value at acquisition cost. Using that estimate, PEI’s preferred shares are covered by assets over 4.28 times (or by 428%), after all debt has been paid.

While we are very comfortable with that level of asset coverage, we expect that will improve as well as PEI management has been openly discussing selling off non-income producing tracts of land for residential development, which will help them deleverage.

PEI has a plan in place to sell excess land that will bring in significant proceeds which they intend to use to deleverage.

PEI's preferred shares stand to benefit as senior debt is paid down. We expect this to be a bullish catalyst for the price.

Not All PEI Preferreds Are Equal

PEI-C offers the highest yield and appears to be the favorite among some investors because it carries a higher yield. PEI-B offers a slightly lower yield, and PEI-D is currently the lowest-yielding preferred.

It takes a dive into the prospectuses to determine why the D is the lowest yield. The material difference among the three lies in the provision they each have for converting preferred shares to common shares in the event of a change of control.

If PEI is acquired by a company that's not publicly traded, the company has the option to redeem the preferred shares at the $25 par plus any accrued but unpaid dividends. If the company chooses not to exercise that option, shareholders have the option to exchange their preferred shares for common shares. However, there's a maximum and each issue has a different cap.

Here's a look at the different share caps and the impact to the preferred shares if the company was acquired at different price points. So if PEI were acquired for $6/share, over a 20% premium to the current price:

PEI-B shareholders could convert to common shares at a value of $18.81 per preferred share - or a loss of 3% to current market value. PEI-C shareholders would only get $16.32 per preferred share - or a loss of 10% to current market value. PEI-D shareholders would get $25 per preferred share - or a gain of 32% to current market value.

If PEI is acquired by a private company, the B and C shareholders stand to have a much smaller capital gain or possibly even a loss. Investors would have the option to hold the shares in the private company, but we have no way of predicting whether that would be desirable. We do not have any particular knowledge or expectation of a private takeover, but it is a risk.

There are a few reasons we believe that there's a possibility that PEI will be acquired (or be subject to a takeover) in the next few years:

PEI is trading well below consensus NAV.

PEI will be completing their development efforts. A buyer in the near future can gain the benefits while still getting a discounted price.

PEI has high-quality malls that could be acquired for under $150/square foot.

With an enterprise value under $3 billion, PEI is at a price range that would be affordable to numerous private buyers.

In short, PEI is a great opportunity because it's priced at a discount, risk levels have declined and they have a high-quality portfolio. It's only reasonable to believe that other companies might see the same thing. This is not a risk that should be summarily dismissed or ignored when investing in the preferred stocks of PEI.

Here's a look at the relative prices and stripped yield:

All three PEI preferred are trading at attractive yields. The largest difference is the impact in the event of a private buyout. For the most conservative investors, we suggest sticking with PEI-D. A yield of more than 9% is fantastic for such a safe stream of income, and if PEI were taken private, it would result in a huge windfall gain.

Those who are willing to risk the outside chance of a capital loss can improve their returns with either PEI-B or PEI-C. All three are great picks, and investors should choose based on their risk tolerance.

Conclusion

Many conservative income investors and retirees like to allocate funds to low volatility stocks, and high-yield preferreds offer a great solution. However opportunities are becoming fewer as most preferred stocks are overvalued today. Fortunately, nice opportunities often occur due to unreasonable fears. In this case, these fears surrounding mall REITs have kept prices artificially low. While tenant bankruptcies are a real challenge, it's one that even the common dividend is likely to survive, the preferred dividend is not only well covered but has the protection of being required to maintain REIT status. We see little risk to the common dividend, and for the preferred dividend to be at risk it would require a true "black swan" event.

PEI has had a lot of space that has been sitting vacant, and their redevelopment projects have required a lot of investment. Now, they are at a point where that space will start paying rent. After many quarters of declining net operating income, PEI is going to start seeing gains.

Despite that, PEI preferred shares remain deeply discounted, providing income investors the opportunity to obtain current yields up to 10% plus significant upside when the price recovers to par. This opportunity is unlikely to last for long.

Note: The PEI preferred will go ex-dividend around February 28th or in about one month from today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI.PB, PEI.PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.