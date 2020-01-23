Schneider: Australian Housing Market Recovery Looks Precarious

With signs of economic downturn and the worst unemployment result in 17 months in December, the structural backdrop to the market is far more worrying than whatever front-page attention it.

It's important to look at the availability and the demand for credit when thinking about the prospect for recovery in the Australian housing market, Michael Schneider, special situations partner at Eschaton Funds, told Real Vision's The Interview.

Demand for private sector credit is shrinking, which suggests that the consumer is tapped out and the mortgage is at some kind of leverage ceiling. Against a backdrop of broader downturn in microeconomic conditions such as retail sales and rising unemployment, Schneider said the market does not seem headed for a sustainable recovery.

"At the peak of the property boom, the median debt-to-income ratio in Sydney was eight times. In Melbourne, it was seven times. So, my view is unless we go back to that - which I find difficult to believe will occur - unless we go back to those types of leverage and credit availability, then I just don't see how a sustainable recovery is in place," he said. "And particularly, referring back to private credit, I think that's really, really important."

Schneider said he thinks the most important piece of data to look at is whether or not the recent downturn in the unemployment rate, or at least the downturn in the employment market, is the start of another trend.

"When you've had GDP growth slowing for something like the last two, three, four quarters, if that starts permeating through the labor market, then we're going to see further arrears, further delinquencies, and further foreclosures," he said.

"I think it's very, very difficult to expect a nice muddle-through scenario if there's any hint of a sustainable increase in the unemployment rate. An awful lot of things have to go right from here [for a sustainable recovery to occur]."

