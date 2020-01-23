Nasdaq Inc.: A Powerplay On The Financial Markets

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is in a unique position to profit from trading on the financial markets. This position has made the company a very rewarding investment for the long-term investor. At the moment the stock is trading close to its all-time high and the valuation is a bit rich. A pullback would be a great opportunity to load up on Nasdaq.

Company overview

Before looking deeper into the business, let's see how Morningstar sums up Nasdaq:

Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market services business (around 36% of sales), the company sells and distributes exchange data through its information services segment (24%). Information services offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors. Nasdaq's corporate services business (27%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies. Through the company's market technology group (13%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world. - Source: Morningstar

Zooming in, the first thing that comes to mind is of course the Nasdaq Exchange that the company operates in New York. On this exchange businesses can list themselves to receive funding and investors can use the exchange to buy shares in these companies. Nasdaq simply is the platform that brings the two parties together and it gets paid by both parties to do so. This business model comes with a wide moat since Nasdaq effectively runs a duopoly with the New York Stock Exchange (owned by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)) for public equity in the US. Besides this exchange, Nasdaq Inc. also has eight exchanges in Europe under its wing. These are located in Armenia, Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland and Sweden. Keep in mind that these eight exchanges operate as de facto monopolies on their respective national markets. These national markets are significantly smaller than the US, but further consolidation in Europe looks like a given with Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) having bought the Oslo Exchange, after a battle with Nasdaq that is, and bids currently being made for the Spanish exchange operator, BME (OTCPK:BOLYY). This could open up more opportunities.

Another key strength comes from data. Both in the form of market activity and that of indexing. Third parties pay top-dollar for live data and this ends up in Nasdaq's bank account. Indexing has also been highly lucrative. With the rise of passive investment strategies, the power of index providers has exploded. Investments in parties such as S&P Global (SPGI), MSCI Inc. (MSCI) and the London Stock Exchange, owner of FTSE, (OTCPK:LNSTY) have really paid off the last years. Nasdaq owns several important indices and this could provide a steady cash flow going forward.

Overall, Nasdaq Inc. had a good run the last decade:

Data by YCharts

Financials

The chart above shows a clear rise for the stock price and the income statement sure has some numbers to support these returns. Let's have a look:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenues have increased in ten years by almost a third, while net profit effectively doubled. Combined with a share reduction for the period of roughly 20%, this boosted diluted EPS from 1.25 USD to 3.16 USD. So TTM EPS is essentially 2.5 times the 2009 figure.

For quite a few companies boosting earnings per share via buybacks has been a proven way to prop up share prices. What's even worse is that many did so by issuing debt simply to pay for the share reduction. For Nasdaq Inc., this wasn't the case.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A short description for the balance sheet over the last ten years is easily made; almost everything is slightly up. Nothing really stands out. Which is good. The business doesn't need that many hard assets to run, which shows by the amount of goodwill and intangibles are on the asset side. They make up nearly two-thirds of the assets. This should mean that the cash returns are higher than the net income figures and that there's more cash to return to shareholders or grow the business than that the income statement suggests. For me personally, the cash flow statement gives a far better image of how profitable a business is compared to the income statement. But how does this apply to Nasdaq Inc.?

Source: Seeking Alpha

As suspected, cash flow from operations is almost in all years much higher than reported income. This makes the business more interesting than it is by only looking at a P/E-ratio for example. What is noticeable, is the fact that capital expenditures are in most cases lower than the depreciation and amortization amounts. So it's relatively cheap to keep the business running. This gives the company the possibility to be the serial-acquirer that it is and on top of that reduce the share count. Also note, that since 2012 the dividend has greatly increased. From 0.13 USD per quarter in 2012 to 0.47 USD per quarter now. This further improves the total return on the investment quite a bit.

But just looking at these statements falls short in explaining the current stock price for Nasdaq. Another big reason is multiple expansion. The following graphs should easily visualize that Nasdaq is now relatively more expensive than it has been for the past few years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Metrics

The graphs shown above already give some insight in the value metrics of Nasdaq, but looking at further value ratios might provide better information.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I think this picture says it all. From a value investor standpoint, Nasdaq currently is really expensive. I guess you won't find Nasdaq in many value orientated portfolios at the moment. Of course growth can compensate those value numbers, if this is high enough. But is this the case here?

Source: Seeking Alpha

Well, there is growth, but TTM-growth has trailed the company's five-year average. Absent a catalyst for major growth, combining the valuation multiples with the growth number doesn't seem to warrant the current stock price. One could add to the equation the profitability of the business. The company has an EBITDA margin of over 30% and a levered FCF margin of nearly 20%. Those numbers are jealous making for most industries. So this does speak for Nasdaq Inc. as an investment.

Conclusion

Nasdaq Inc. is a business with a significant moat. It has a near duopoly on public equities in the US and its other segments more than pull their weights. For many years, an investment in the company would have returned shareholders wonderful returns. For me personally this was a reason to hold Nasdaq in my personal portfolio for several years. However, the recent rise in the share price outdid the underlying fundamentals. The valuations got too stretched. With more appealing investment opportunities on my watch list, this was a reason for me to sell Nasdaq and free up capital. For prospective investors I'd say to keep Nasdaq on your watch list and wait for a pullback, because it does make for a good investment. The fundamentals are sound and the company has dominance in its market. An entry at 15% to 20% below the current highs should be defend-able.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUXTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.