IBM: Q4 2019 Results, Positives And Negatives

Once enthusiasm calms down, IBM needs to prove to investors that it has what it takes to remain relevant into the next decade, but its progress is middling.

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) is a stock I've written about for a considerable amount of time.

As a value investor, I can see the rationale for being bullish the name: the stock portrays the illusion of being cheap. After all, no rational investor can point to IBM as an overvalued stock.

What I contend herein notwithstanding a surprisingly Q4 2019 result, there remains much to be wary of IBM.

Overall, I declare that IBM plagues investors with a poor opportunity cost and is best avoided. Here's why:

Q4 2019 Suprise Result

Admittedly, seeing IBM post 3% adjusted top-line growth surprised me. Given that I'm a value investor, I often find myself rooting for this underdog.

With so many SaaS, PaaS, cloud, and other cool-sounding companies trading at such lofty premiums even though their strategies are completely devoid of a tangible path to profitability, my gut feeling had been that IBM was undervalued.

Moving on, whether you like them or loathe them (this management team), you have to acknowledge that they put a tremendous amount of effort on spinning the story that IBM is laying down the groundwork to support their clients' shift towards becoming ''a cognitive enterprise'' - but what does this actually mean?

In essence, that IBM wishes to participate in the strong tailwinds as companies move their present operations onto the cloud, offering them operational support along the way.

The problem though, is that investors are being asked to pay close to $130 billion market cap for IBM and investors are unable to cherry-pick which business units they hold, indeed, investors are buying the whole company.

What's more, even though IBM shines a very strong light on its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment which was up 9% to $7.2 billion, its Global Technology segment is nearly as big, meanwhile, this was down 4% to $6.9 billion, and gathers hardly any attention.

Allow me to repeat, investors cannot pick and chose which underlying operations they get with IBM, it's the whole basket - and not all operations are performing satisfactorily.

Free Cash Flow Guidance? More Of The Same

Next, investing is not the place to become overly emotional or sentimental for having held a stock for a long time. Consequently, I believe it is worthwhile discussing the opportunity cost.

Presently, IBM guides for 2020 to post $12.5 billion of free cash flow. Thus, a few noteworthy aspects surface.

Firstly, IBM has been reporting approximately $12 billion to $13 billion of free cash flow for more than a decade. In other words, IBM is not posting any growth in terms of free cash flow.

This brings up the next problem, even though IBM can point to the fact that it has paid down $10 billion of debt (green arrow below) since its acquisition of Red Hat, we should understand that this was in part simply using cash IBM was carrying on its balance sheet already.

Specifically, we can see how at the end of Q4 2018 IBM carried $11 billion in cash, but this latest quarter it now holds $8 billion.

Back on the opportunity cost: IBM is only a worthwhile investment if in the future its valuation appreciates relative to today's purchase price.

Valuation - Fairly Valued Stock

Source: Author's calculations; IBM PEER GROUP COMPARISON

Even though IBM's cash flow from operations multiple is in the low-single digits, it is only a bargain if IBM can prove to be a wise capital allocator and successfully grow its operations.

Objectively, IBM has not been for some time unable to prove to investors that it can satisfy either of these criteria. Said differently, just because it is cheaply valued today does not mean it cannot be even cheaper tomorrow.

The Bottom Line

IBM made a huge splash by posting 3% revenue growth this past quarter.

However, ultimately, IBM is very must a ''show me'' story. IBM needs to post more than one quarter of growth to impress this market.

Thus, I proclaim that investors would do well to find a more compelling opportunity elsewhere. Indeed, even owning an index at any point over the past 5 years would have been a more rewarding investment. It's not too late to act.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.