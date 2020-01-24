Fulton Financial Puttering Along, But Doesn't Have Much Growth Or Value Appeal

Fulton shares look fairly priced as is and there's not much outside of M&A that appears likely to drive a meaningful positive upgrade to earnings.

Management sounded relatively bullish on loan growth prospects in 2020, but M&A is the catalyst that many bulls are looking for.

Back in July I thought that Fulton Financial (FULT) shares were fairly priced and didn’t offer much upside outside of M&A, as the near-term prospects for pre-provision profit growth were pretty lackluster. Since then, the company has made a wealth management acquisition but pre-provision profit performance has indeed been “meh”, and the shares have lagged the broader regional bank sector by about 3%, as well as the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 by a wider margin (as a smaller company, I’d argue the Russell indices are fairer comps than the S&P 500).

I still don’t have all that much love or enthusiasm for Fulton. Guidance for 2020 sounded a little better than expected, and growth in the commercial loan pipeline is encouraging, but I think loan growth in the Pennsylvania/New Jersey/Maryland operating area could be challenging in 2020, and another rate cut is definitely a possibility. Valuation still looks pretty ordinary, though Fulton has the capital to make accretive acquisitions and there are targets out there.

Okay Results, But Not Much To Get Excited About

Fulton didn’t have a bad fourth quarter, but it also didn’t have a particularly good quarter – this isn’t the sort of quarter that’s really going to change minds or move the shares much. Quick takeaways include slightly more NIM pressure, better fee-based income, and worse provisioning driving results.

Revenue basically vibrated around flat, with the year-over-year comp up 1% and the quarter-over-quarter comp down 1% and more or less in line with expectations (including net interest income on a FTE basis). Net interest income (on that FTE basis) declined about 2% yoy and 1% qoq, missing expectations slightly on weaker NIM – down 22bp yoy and 9bp qoq and about 3bp below expectations. Fee-based income was stronger, though, with almost 12% yoy growth and a little less than 2% qoq growth that was good for a better than 2% beat.

Operating expenses were basically flat on a core basis, coming in about as expected. Pre-provision profits rose almost 3% yoy on a core basis, but fell a similar amount on a qoq basis, coming in a little below expectations (about a $0.005/share miss). Provisioning expense was much higher than expected, though, taking about $0.035/share out of earnings. A lower tax rate helped mitigate some of the damage, with a $0.02 EPS miss at the bottom line. Tangible book value increased 1% qoq.

Some Balance Sheet Growth, But Also Some Elevated Credit Issues

Fulton reported in-line loan growth for the quarter, which on a relative basis, is a pretty good result this quarter. Loans grew a little more than 4% yoy and 1% qoq on an end-of-period basis and 5% yoy and 2% qoq on an average balance basis. Management talked about a good commercial loan pipeline (up 28%) exiting the quarter.

On an average balance basis, C&I lending grew a little less than 4% qoq this quarter, noticeably better than the average small bank, while 1.1% qoq CRE growth was a little light. Mortgage loans were up almost 4%, better than average, as the bank has chosen to hang on to more of its loan production. Loan yields declined 23bp yoy and 24bp qoq, not too bad on a relative basis, with mortgage loans holding up best (down 6bp qoq to 4.0%). I would note that at a little under 5%, Fulton’s home equity loans yield less than what I’ve seen from other banks; I haven’t dug into this with any depth, but I’d suspect it might be due to Fulton targeting a higher-quality customer base (that’s typically the case with their mortgage and auto lending).

Fulton has a respectable deposit franchise and managed 6% yoy growth on an end-of-period basis, though EOP balances were flat qoq. On an average balance basis, deposits were up more than 6% yoy and 3% qoq. Although it may look alarming, it’s not so unusual to see that discrepancy in EOP and average balances due to the significant municipal deposits Fulton hosts. Non-interest-bearing deposit performance was okay, with flat yoy balances and 2% qoq growth.

Looking at deposit costs, Fulton remains pretty competitive, with interest-bearing costs down 9bp qoq to 1.02% and total deposit costs down about 7bp to 0.77%. It certainly helps that Fulton has a meaningful amount of deposits in Pennsylvania counties like Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Snyder, and York, where they face limited competition from larger banks (Truist (TFC), M&T Bank (MTB), PNC (PNC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are present but by no means dominant).

Credit quality is still a topic, with non-performing loans up more than 18% yoy and the NPA ratio moving up into the high 0.7%’s. Fulton is still well-reserved, but higher credit costs could be an unwelcome headwind in a 2020 that’s already going to be challenging enough for growth.

M&A On The Way?

One of the biggest bull theses on Fulton has been the expected resumption of M&A. Management acquired two wealth management businesses in 2019, adding $320 million in AUM to a business that ended the year with $11 billion, so not exactly highly material. What investors really want to see is capital deployment into whole bank M&A. Management has said before that they’d like to use M&A initially to build up areas where they already operate. I don’t know if that means banks like SB One (SBBX), Chesapeake Financial (OTCQB:CPKF), or Honat (OTCPK:HONT) would get much of a look given that Fulton isn’t really in those markets, but they’re at least adjacent and they’d be in the right ballpark for assets for Fulton’s initial forays. I would note, though, that the company continues to build its business organically in markets like Philly and Baltimore, and a new commercial loan system may help drive some improved performance.

The Outlook

Management’s guidance for 2020 was mixed. Low-to-mid single-digit loan growth looked a little weaker than sell-side expectations, but low single-digit net interest income growth was inline to better, as was non-interest income growth in the mid-single-digits. NIM guidance of 3.2% to 3.25% was definitely better, but opex growth in the low single-digits looked a little worse than expected.

I’m looking for mid-single-digit core earnings growth from Fulton, but as I’ve said previously, there’s upside to that projection if Fulton gets underway with accretive M&A. Discounting the earnings back, and supplementing it with other valuation approaches like P/E and ROTCE-based P/TBV, I still think fair value is around the mid-teens (around $16.50).

The Bottom Line

Fulton’s share price is already above my fair value and I don’t see much beyond the M&A optionality to get really excited about now. While Fulton could boost its earnings potential fairly quickly with a good deal, and Fulton could itself be a target someday, I see too many banks with better growth outlooks and better valuations to get all that excited about this name today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.