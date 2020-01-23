Kiplinger Top Reliable Stocks For Retirees January Report

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 28.54% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Smaller lower-priced Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the pack this month.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged 0.00%-8.91% in annual yield and ranged -7.05% to 33.90% in annual price target upsides per brokers 1/21/20.

The articles were titled, '25 stocks every retiree should own', and '20 for 20 retirement years'. The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing, periodically lists retirement tips. This 40 stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 9/26/19 and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/19.

Foreword

This article is based on two Kiplinger investing articles aimed at retirees:

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/19, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability."

20 Quality Dividend Stocks, (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 9/26/19, by Brian Bollinger, "...should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow... dividends to protect investors' purchasing power."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 9.9% To 38.02% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger January Reliable Retirement Dogs Into 2021

Six of ten top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these January dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 21, 2021 were:

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $380.21, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 10% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International. Inc. (SWM) was projected to net $376.15, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 58% over the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $284.18, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $183.85, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $127.57, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 37% less than the market as a whole.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Inc. (MNR) was projected to net $126.05 based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 41% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream (MMP) was projected to net $118.94, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% more than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $116.14, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% less than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) was projected to net $107.92 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from fourteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 95% less than the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) was projected to net $98.96, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.2% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 1% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Top Yield Dog To Show A 4.29% Loss to Mid-January, 2021

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 was:

Source: YCharts.com

LTC Properties (LTC) projected a loss of $64.15 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from eleven analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 63% less than the market as a whole.

Source: dogbreedportal.blogspot.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per January Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks Per January Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement stocks selected 1/21/20 by yield represented three of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two real estate sector representatives, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) [1]. The other real estate representative placed ninth, LTC Properties Inc LTC) [9].

In second place was the first of two communication services representatives, Meredith Corp. (MDP) [2], followed in by sixth place by AT&T Inc [T].

Six Energy stocks occupied third through fifth places, seventh, eighth, and tenth, Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) [3], Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) [4], Enbridge Inc. (ENB) [5], Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) [7], ONEOK Inc. (OKE) [8], and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) [10], to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top ten by yield for January.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 6.55-33.9% Upsides While (32) Four Lowly Down-siders Sank -0.07% To -6.93%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 28.54% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To January 2021

Ten top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 1/21/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (33) Delivering 17.17% Vs. (34) 13.36% Net Gains by All Ten Come January 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 28.54% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Meredith Corp (MDP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 38.02%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most-reliable retiree dividend dogs as of January 21 were: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT); Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI); Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD); Meredith Corp. (MDP); AT&T Inc. (T), with prices ranging from $15.93 to $38.52.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of January 21 were: Enbridge Inc. (ENB); LTC Properties Inc. (LTC); Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP); Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM); ONEOK Inc. (OKE), whose prices ranged from $40.74 to $75.91.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Retirement stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: dogbreedportal.blogspot.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.