13 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Realty Income

An average increase of 5.35%, median increase of 5.56%, and only one with an increase of at least 10%.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

Introduction

This article series is designed to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions prior to a new increased payout. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies are included that may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America.

In the table here on SA, the annual dividend payout received by a shareholder increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is another example.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 1 Contender 4 Challenger 8

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) 6 4.15 27-Jan-20 8.00% Challenger Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) 6 3.89 28-Jan-20 8.33% Challenger Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 7 2.88 29-Jan-20 5.26% Challenger Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 22 6.42 30-Jan-20 0.68% Contender Fastenal Company (FAST) 20 2.78 30-Jan-20 13.64% Contender Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 16 2.63 30-Jan-20 7.04% Contender Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) 10 3.78 30-Jan-20 5.56% Contender Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 9 4.41 30-Jan-20 0.84% Challenger The AES Corporation (AES) 9 2.79 30-Jan-20 4.38% Challenger Western Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests (WES) 7 12.81 30-Jan-20 0.32% Challenger Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 3.63 31-Jan-20 2.19% Champion PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) 9 2.35 31-Jan-20 6.21% Challenger Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 8 2.22 31-Jan-20 7.14% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent GBX 0.25 0.27 8.00% CFG 0.36 0.39 8.33% BSRR 0.19 0.2 5.26% EPD 0.4425 0.445 0.68% FAST 0.22 0.25 13.64% LNT 0.355 0.38 7.04% PFE 0.36 0.38 5.56% STAG 0.1192 0.12 0.84% AES 0.137 0.143 4.38% WES 0.62 0.622 0.32% O 0.2275 0.2325 2.19% PNM 0.29 0.308 6.21% APOG 0.158 0.1875 7.14%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield. Most companies are near their year (or all time highs), but there are a few that are well off.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High GBX 26.02 21.3 44.36 14.5 22% Off Low 40% Off High CFG 40.15 31.3 41.29 10.73 28% Off Low 2% Off High BSRR 27.76 22.68 30.15 12.43 21% Off Low 7% Off High EPD 27.72 25.04 30.87 13.3 10% Off Low 9% Off High FAST 35.93 28.38 37.94 26.73 26% Off Low 4% Off High LNT 57.76 42.51 57.96 25.64 35% Off Low New High PFE 40.2 33.97 44.56 14.16 18% Off Low 9% Off High STAG 32.64 26.5 33.2 52.03 23% Off Low New High AES 20.42 14.6 20.71 26.97 40% Off Low New High WES 19.45 17.46 51.86 15.08 11% Off Low 61% Off High O 76.91 63.8 82.17 59.39 20% Off Low 5% Off High PNM 52.34 41.14 52.98 0 25% Off Low 1% Off High APOG 33.85 30.16 46.7 24.18 12% Off Low 27% Off High

Tickers by Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule WES 12.81 6.8 12.8 18.6 30.3 EPD 6.42 2.3 3.3 4.2 5 10.3 STAG 4.41 0.7 0.9 2.2 6.7 GBX 4.15 2 6.8 27.2 38 31.1 CFG 3.89 38.8 43.5 68.5 72.1 PFE 3.78 5.9 6.3 6.7 6.1 10.6 O 3.63 3 4.3 4.3 4.7 7.9 BSRR 2.88 15.6 15.5 16.8 6.3 19.5 AES 2.79 5 7.5 22.2 25 FAST 2.78 13 13.2 11.7 17.1 14.1 LNT 2.63 6 6.5 6.8 6.6 9.5 PNM 2.35 9.4 9.6 9.4 8.8 11.9 APOG 2.22 11.1 11.9 11.8 7.9 13.9

Bonus

I'm covering Realty Income this week as it is one of the most popular dividend stocks here on Seeking Alpha. The company is affectionately known as "The Monthly Dividend Company" and it's been able to deliver on that lofty name for over 27 years now.

From its homepage, it features these awesome stats:

Not only has it been able to deliver great total shareholder returns for close to three decades, but also its property portfolio is incredibly wide and diverse as well.

Brad Thomas has covered the nuts and bolts behind the company for as long as I can remember, so my quick analysis will pale in comparison to his work. That said, the secret sauce behind the company is the continued benefit of having the lowest cost of capital. High stock prices create the most gross proceeds when they issue and being high investment grade gives them the lowest debt borrowing costs. That flywheel in turn facilitates the spread between what they can earn on a property versus what it costs them to acquire it. This has created the long and steady growing FFO (funds from operation) that is the best indicator of REIT profitability.

That said, this company does not fly below the radar. Looking at the Fast Graphs, shares visually appear to be extremely fully valued and have been for some time. The last major peak was in 2016 when shares popped over $71 and a P/AFFO valuation of 25 down to their trough in February 2018 when they dipped under $50 and a much more reasonable P/AFFO of 16. Turns out that was a great time to buy shares as they now sit back around the P/AFFO level of 23. Ironically enough, the last peak seen on Halloween at $82 was at the same P/AFFO level of 25.

Based on analyst expectations, the company is actually tracking for some of its best growth in years with an estimated AFFO growth of 8% this year and 6% next in 2021.

Again what is great is the A- credit rating from S&P which is an incredibly rare feat for a REIT to garner that because of the typical levels of debt they carry.

From the new and improved Simply Safe Dividends site, here are some high level stats about Realty Income.

To hammer down the current valuation some more, the current yield is about 17% lower than its five-year average. It's well covered which is why it has such a high safety score. You can see the peak in the dividend yield back in early 2018 as mentioned in Fast Graphs above. Shares seem to represent a nice value when they hit 5%, otherwise in the mid-4%'s seems "fair".

One other data point is a larger visual of the yield over time from YCharts.

There are clearly better times than other when to invest in shares. When the yield is near its bottom, it ends up being a poor time as the price is at its near-term zenith. With a decades-long horizon, it probably won't matter too much, but that starting basis or basis to add does matter. I overlaid that red line right around the 4.5% mark as it seems when the yield is above seems like a fair time to start a position or add to a position. This also assumes that business is still running well and there are no major headwinds.

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation comparing O to both the S&P and VNQ since this time in 2010. O was the winner by quite a large margin of the time. The 2.5% annual beat over the S&P compounded into a total return that was about 90% higher than the market. Additionally the dividends received were 2.5x higher than SPY and still higher than the passive VNQ option. That said, even VNQ was a fine option during the time frame.

Here's the look at the investments over time:

O is the blue line.

SPY is the black line

VNQ is the green line

The three were tracking fairly close to each until mid 2016 when O had its first large share price increase. That lead vanished by mid 2018 and the S&P actually briefly passed it in terms of total return performance. O then had its most recent pop and now sits well above both other options.

(Source: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in O over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.