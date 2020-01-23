CLP Holdings: Increased Competition In Australia Could Be A Potential Drag

CLP Holdings' Australian business does not have a moat like its domestic business, and faces increased competition in the Australian retail business from new entrants Ovo Energy and Royal Dutch Shell.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed CLP Holdings Limited (CLPHY) (OTCPK:CLPHF) [2:HK]. I have a favorable view of CLP Holdings' core Hong Kong business, which is a regulated monopoly earning an 8% return on average net fixed assets, with future growth secured by a HK$52.9 billion capital investment program. But the company's Australian business does not have a regulatory moat like its Hong Kong business. CLP Holdings' Australian retail business, EnergyAustralia, faces increased competition in the Australian retail business from new entrants Ovo Energy and Royal Dutch Shell. Going forward, weakness in CLP Holdings' Australian business could be a potential drag on the company's overall earnings.

CLP Holdings currently trades at 17.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a slight premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 16 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in CLP Holdings shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $25 million and market capitalization is above $25 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

In Hong Kong, CLP Holdings is one of only two electric utilities operating in the city alongside HK Electric Investments Limited (OTC:HKCVF) (OTCPK:HKVTY) [2638:HK]. Outside of Hong Kong, CLP Holdings owns power generation assets in Mainland China, Australia, India and Southeast Asia. CLP is one of the largest external investors in Mainland China's renewable energy sector. The company's wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, EnergyAustralia is one of the country's largest integrated energy companies supplying gas and electricity to over 2 million households and businesses. CLP Holdings is also a leading player in the electricity and renewable energy markets in India.

CLP Holdings' Annual Operating Earnings By Geographical Segment

Source: CLP Holdings' September 2019 Investor Presentation

CLP Holdings' Generation Capacity By Energy Mix

Source: CLP Holdings' September 2019 Investor Presentation

I will be primarily focusing on CLP Holdings' Hong Kong and Australian businesses for the purpose of this article, as they contribute the bulk of the company's earnings.

Regulated Monopoly In Hong Kong

CLP Holdings and HK Electric are the only two electricity suppliers in Hong Kong, with each of them having a monopoly over electricity supply in specific areas of Hong Kong. CLP Holdings is the sole electricity supplier for Kowloon and New Territories, while HK Electric has the monopoly for Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island.

CLP Holdings supplies electricity to approximately 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong via more than 15,900 km of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings runs a regulated monopoly in Hong Kong, based on a Scheme of Control or SoC agreement signed between the company and the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) government which runs for more than 15 years from October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2033.

As per the terms of the SOC agreement, CLP Holdings earns a 8% permitted rate of return on average net fixed assets (capital investment in electricity generation, transmission and distribution assets). More importantly, CLP Holdings is not vulnerable to volatility in energy costs, as its tariffs are revised periodically to reflect changes in fuel prices.

The company's 8% permitted rate of return on average net fixed assets is not affected by actual changes in electricity demand in the short term. As an illustration of the defensiveness of CLP Holdings, the company was allowed to raise its per unit net tariff by HK$0.012 cents or +3.5% YoY in 2020, even though electricity demand in Hong Kong has been affected by the ongoing social unrest in the city. Based on data published by the Census And Statistics Department, overall electricity consumption in Hong Kong decreased by -3.5% YoY from 11,688 tera-joules in November 2018 to 11,276 tera-joules in November 2019, while commercial electricity consumption (business disruptions due to protests) in the city fell by an even larger -5.5% YoY to 7,712 tera-joules over the same period.

CLP Holdings' sales of electricity in Hong Kong were 26,577 GWh in 9M2019, representing a YoY increase of +1.8%, versus 1H2019's YoY electricity sales volume growth of +0.5% YoY. In other words, CLP Holdings' sales of electricity in Hong Kong grew by +3.8% YoY in 3Q2019. The company attributed the growth in electricity sales in 9M2019 to higher sales in the Commercial sector and the Infrastructure & Public Services sector supported by a number of major infrastructure developments.

Looking ahead, earnings from CLP Holdings' Hong Kong business are expected to grow at a stable and predictable pace for the next four years. The HKSAR government has approved CLP Holdings' capital investment program amounting to HK$52.9 billion for the October 2018 to December 2023 period, as part of the new 15-year SOC agreement signed in 2018. Given the 8% permitted rate of return on average net fixed assets, an increase in average net fixed assets resulting from the capital investment program over the next few years would naturally lead to higher earnings for the company's Hong Kong business.

CLP Holdings' key capital investment projects in the 2018-2023 period include new combined cycle gas turbines, enhancement of existing gas generation facilities, an offshore LNG terminal, enhancement of clean energy transmission system, installation of generation units at West New Territories Landfill, new advanced metering and smart city-related infrastructure. These capital investment projects are progressing well. The construction of the new 550MW combined-cycle gas turbine generating unit at the Black Point Power Station is expected to commence operations in 1Q2020, while a second new combined-cycle gas turbine is scheduled to go into service in 2023. The new 10MW landfill gas power plant in the West New Territories Landfill has started running as of end-2019, while the offshore LNG terminal is expected to be completed in 2021.

Stiff Challenges For Australian Business

CLP Holdings runs an integrated energy business serving approximately 2.5 million customers in southeast Australia. The Australian retail business (EnergyAustralia) is facing challenges such as increased competition and lower electricity prices, while low utilization rates at its key coal power plants affected the overall performance of its power generation assets.

CLP Holdings recognized an impairment of goodwill for its Australian retail business amounting to HK$6,381 million in 1H2019. This was mainly due to new regulations in Australia which came into effect in July 2019, which resulted in retail electricity prices being capped at lower levels. Apart from new lower regulatory price caps hurting the profit margins of CLP Holdings' Australian retail business, the company also faced more competition from new entrants such as Ovo Energy and Royal Dutch Shell Group.

An Australian Financial Review media article published on September 18, 2019 quoted a Morgan Stanley sell-side analyst who suggested that new entrants, Ovo Energy and Royal Dutch Shell Group, and government-owned Snowy Hydro, could displace the current market leaders in the Australian retail market in time to come. The current top three players in the retail market in Australia are AGL Energy, Origin Energy and CLP Holdings' EnergyAustralia. On October 31, 2019, CLP Holdings disclosed (as part of its 3Q2019 financial results announcement) that EnergyAustralia saw a decline in the total number of customer accounts in 3Q2019 due to intense competition, especially in Victoria.

Also, CLP Holdings' two Australian coal power plants, Yallourn Power Station in Victoria and Mount Piper Power Station in New South Wales, suffered from low utilization rates in 2019. Mount Piper Power Station was faced with coal shortages, as it is overly reliant on the Springvale mine as a single source of coal supply; while Yallourn Power Station in Victoria was under maintenance due to an investigation regarding a fatal accident in November 2018.

Looking ahead, Yallourn Power Station should resume normal operations in 2020 after safety enhancements were completed on all four of its units by end-2019. EnergyAustralia has also managed to secure alternative coal supply from other mines to make up for the coal supply shortfall from the Springvale mine. Increased competition in the Australian retail business from new entrants Ovo Energy and Royal Dutch Shell Group remains the key risk for CLP Holdings' Australian operations going forward.

Valuation

CLP Holdings trades at 17.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 16.5 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$82.50 as of January 22, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a slight premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 16 times.

CLP Holdings offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.9% and 4.1% respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.63 per share for 3Q2019, representing a +3% YoY increase from a dividend payout of HK$0.61 per share in 3Q2018.

Hong Kong-listed Utility Stocks Peer Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield HK Electric Investments Limited 28.6 26.2 4.0% 4.1% The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:HOKCY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:HOKCF) [3:HK] 30.1 28.5 2.4% 2.6% Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:HGKGY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:HGKGF) [6:HK] 16.6 16.2 4.9% 5.0%

Source: Author

CLP Holdings' Historical Dividend Payout

Source: CLP Holdings' September 2019 Investor Presentation

Variant View

The key risk factors for CLP Holdings are stiffer-than-expected competition in the Australian retail energy market, higher-than-expected interest rates (which makes alternative fixed income instruments more attractive compared to a yield play like CLP Holdings), and lower-than-expected dividend payout.

