Nautilus: Highly Speculative

The stock is likely to remain very volatile as traders take speculative positions.

Investment Thesis

Nautilus (NLS) sells gym-equipment and is attempting very crudely to compete with Peloton (PTON).

The difference though is that Nautilus is essentially a 'Dead Company Walking'. However, there is still a company, which may or may not survive. Nautilus presently is valued at $120 million, while Peloton is valued at close to $8 billion.

Obviously, I have not missed the fact that traders are clamoring for its shares of late, with this past month seeing its shares soar by more than 120%.

Stay with me, while I explain why despite watching this stock trade for as low as $1.xx I did not invest and will not be investing -- at least not yet.

Q4 2019: Guidance Looks Promising, But is the Turnaround Here?

After my truly horrific investment call, where I watched Nautilus fall 95%, I continued to follow the company. I simply could not believe I had blundered so much.

Then, Nautilus' CEO and CFO both resigned and new management came in to replace the leaving executives.

Moving on, in the table below we see how Q4's typically shape up:

Note: figure in millions of dollars

The guidance for Q4 2019 is for positive EBITDA and cash flows. Historically, Nautilus has had positive EBITDA in Q4 of each year, so this guidance in and of itself is nothing remarkable.

While at the same time, this lack of remarkability, tells me that Nautilus is likely to continue to operate as it has historically. Consequently, no matter how much the share price leads one to believe that all hope is lost, Nautilus may indeed have some staying power.

Insiders Buy Stock Lately

Another insightful aspect of the story is that several insiders have lately bought stock in the company. These were not large sums, but they are the first time in a long time that insiders have bought stock in Nautilus.

Investment Risks

The first argument readers might have (I would declare it in your shoes), is if the share price was appealing at $14, then surely at $4 it must be even more appealing.

But the problem though is that this type of analysis is akin to speculation. It implies that I'm letting Mr. Market lead me into believing that there is a bargain opportunity because its share price is rising day after day and week after week.

But in actuality, at the end of 2018 Nautilus had a rock-solid balance sheet with more than $30 million in net cash. Whereas at the end of Q3 2019, the position has reversed and Nautilus has $30 million in net debt.

Further compounding issues, there is no tangible evidence that the difficulties which got Nautilus to go from a strong balance sheet to a remarkably frail one over the period of nine months have been addressed.

Namely, can Nautilus find a way to profitably sell its gym equipment, whilst competing against a plethora of cheap online competitors at a whole range of price points?

Indeed, if the share price had continued to fall and was still around $1.xx, would you be reading this article?

Takeaway

Nautilus is a micro-cap stock and is prone to significant volatility.

In the event that Q4 2019 results look unimpressive, investors' expectation will drop and there will be a significant amount of investors taking a profit in these shares. This will cause the share price to drop significantly.

On the other hand, if results are mediocre or better, the share price will continue to appreciate. Hence, this sort of 50/50 result is not investing. It is simply speculating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.