W.P. Carey: Location, Location, Location

When comparing this premium to those currently placed on its peers, WPC is attractive on a relative basis.

If you’ve ever bought or sold real estate, whether we’re talking about commercial or residential properties, then you’re probably well aware of the cliché phrase “location, location, location.”

While these three words can sound hackneyed after awhile, their relevance in the real estate market hasn’t diminished. If you’re looking to generate strong, reliable rent, see the value of your holdings increase, and be isolated from macro economic trends due to the micro supply and demand metrics associated with your properties, location is everything.

Location also can serve as a means of diversification, spreading risk around various communities and population demographics. With all of this in mind, we continue to be bullish on W.P. Carey (WPC), which is one of, if not the most diversified, triple net REIT in the entire market.

Company Overview

W.P. Carey is probably not as well known as some of its peers by retail investors and we believe that needs to change. The company has been investing in physical real estate markets since 1973 and this company’s impressive property portfolio has been pieced together, over time, by a management team that has experience in producing results throughout a myriad of macro economic environments.

Over the years, the company’s reliable and conservative management team has grown WPC into one of the world’s largest REITs with a market cap of $14.3 billion (only Realty Income (NYSE:O) is currently larger, with a market capitalization of $24.9 billion).

W.P. Carey not only offers best-in-class properties across a variety of economic sectors and industries, but also provides unique geographic diversification to shareholders due to is exposure to markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Northern and Western Europe.

Source: WPC IR Webpage

The company owns more than 1,200 triple net lease properties, spanning more than 324 tenants, and accounting for 138 million square feet. As you can see in the graphic below, WPC’s tenant portfolio is well diversified, with assets spanning office space, the industrial industry, warehousing, retail, and self storage.

Furthermore, WPC’s tenant industry exposure is vast and we believe that this isolates the company somewhat from some of the more secular growth concerns that we’re seeing in areas such as physical retail that has plagued several of WPC’s competitors in recent years.

Source: WPC Q3 Earnings Call Presentation, Page 11

The company’s average lease term is 10.3 years right now and 99% of the company’s lease agreements have contractual rent escalation agreements built in. 62% of those rent escalation agreements are tied to CPI, allowing the company to benefit from an inflationary environment.

This is great because many REIT investors fear higher inflation because it oftentimes results in interest rate increases. Generally speaking, lower yields are good for REITs, giving them better access to capital and higher margins on their cap rates. But it’s nice to know that WPC has preparations in place for a potential change with regard to the easy monetary environment that has allowed REITs to flourish in recent years.

Source: WPC IR Webpage

WPC has an occupancy rating of 98.4% across its real estate portfolio and generates more than $1.1 billion in annualized base rent. The company’s lease expiration schedule is manageable, with only one year in the next 10 signaling a potential double-digit turnover. This company has a long history of maintaining steady occupancy ratings in the 96-99% range and we see no reason for that trend to change moving forward.

Source: WPC Q3 Earnings Call Presentation, Pages 16 and 17

Not only does WPC’s lease expiration schedule appear to be manageable, but the upcoming debt maturity schedule does as well. WPC’s conservative leadership team has done a solid job of managing its balance sheet over the years and this trend continues, with management highlighting recent debt offerings in the form of senior unsecured notes where the company was able to lock in its “lowest coupon to date” (source: Q3 CC).

Also raised equity via its ATM during Q3, using the funds to “proactively” make debt payments and “extend its maturity profile.” These maneuvers were received positively by the ratings community.

During the company’s most recent earnings report, management noted that S&P maintained WPC’s investment grade credit rating at BBB and revised its outlook on the company from “stable” to “positive.” Management noted that S&P maintained WPC’s investment grade credit rating at BBB and revised its outlook on the company from “stable” to “positive.”

Source: WPC Q3 Earnings Call Presentation, Page 22

Recent Acquisitions

2019 was a busy year for WPC with management making a myriad of moves as it built out its portfolio, and in recent weeks, we’ve seen WPC continue to be acquisitive as well. Thus far in 2020, WPC has added roughly 3.4 million square feet to its real estate portfolio.

On Jan. 6, WPC announced six investments that it had completed during the fourth quarter totaling roughly $282 million and resulting in the addition of 2.7 million square feet of real estate to its portfolio.

The properties spanned various industries from logistics and distribution centers to retail space and mixed-use office assets. The properties locations varied as well, with additions made in the Carolinas, Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, and the Chicago/O’Hare area in the U.S., as well as in the U.K., Sweden, and Denmark as the company took steps to expand its European presence.

With regard to the Q4 purchases, WPC’s Head of Investments, Gino Sabatini said this in a press release:

"Today's announcement is a great example of the benefit of having on-the-ground teams in the U.S. and Europe with the local expertise and networks needed to efficiently close deals in accordance with the unique structuring and critical timing requirements of companies. The end of the year is often our most active period given our track record of timely execution and our ability to work with a range of tenants across diverse property types, geographies and industries. We're thrilled to add these high-quality assets to our growing portfolio, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the New Year."

This Jan. 6 announcement was quickly followed up by another press release on the 21st, highlighting WPC’s most recent acquisition: A 726,000 square foot, Class A, cross docked logistics facility in the U.K. that the company acquired for $112 million in an off-market transaction.

With regard to this purchase, Sabatini said, "As the competition in Europe continues to increase, our 22-year track record, local expertise and on-the-ground presence continue to differentiate us from other investors and enable us to secure attractive investments with industry-leading tenants. We've had excellent momentum in Europe over the past few months, which we look to further build upon in 2020."

Valuation Matters

For years, WPC’s valuation trailed behind its other large peers in the triple net REIT space because of a fairly unique business structure. WPC became a REIT in 2012. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that management took steps to become a triple-net pure play with the CPA:17 merger.

CPA:17 was a large, non-traded REIT that WPC collected management fees from. The market deemed the management fees that WPC collected from non-traded REITs as lower quality than the triple net funds from operations that its peers generated. WPC paid $5.9 billion for the assets in an effort to change its business structure so that it could start to reap some of the same benefits in the market as its triple net peers.

Because of the market’s viewpoint that the management fees were lower quality earnings, WPC’s average P/AFFO during the last 10 years is roughly 12.2x, whereas other blue chip triple net plays such as Realty Income, National Retail Properties (NNN), and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) have trailing 10-year average P/AFFO averages of 18.5x, 17.1x, 28x, respectively.

Management saw the opportunity to create value for shareholders with the CPA: 17 merger and their foresight is proving to be correct when we look at the charts.

On the F.A.S.T. Graph below, you’ll see a clear uptick in the P/AFFO multiple that the market has been willing to place on WPC in a post CPA:17 merger world. That merger happened In October of 2018, which corresponds fairly closely with WPC’s gradual rise from the 12x area to the nearly 17x multiple that shares carry today.

Now that WPC has evolved into a pure-play triple net play, we suspect that these higher multiples are here to stay, and as WPC continues to expand its portfolio and generate reliable income for shareholders, the stock has potential to continue to make up ground on its better known triple net peers whose premiums are still 20%-50% higher than WPC’s on a relative basis.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The Dividend Keeps Growing

And speaking of returning cash to shareholders, let’s focus on WPC’s dividend for a moment. WPC is nearly a Dividend Champion on the CCC List, with a 23-year annual dividend increase streak. WPC currently yields 4.92% and this high yield appears to be safe due to the comfortable coverage that the company’s AFFO provides.

WPC has generated $4.98 in AFFO during the trailing twelve months and the current analyst expectation is for flat growth in 2020. The iREIT model predicts a slightly positive result in 2020 with regard to WPC’s AFFO, and if our predictions come to fruition, we’re talking about a forward looking AFFO payout ratio in the 80% range.

WPC’s dividend growth certainly hasn’t been stellar in recent years. The company’s most recent increases have been below the rate of inflation, which is a disappointment. But, at the end of the day, we’re not going to complain about a 4.9% yield that posts reliable growth.

As WPC makes the transition into the triple net pure play space, we suspect that increased dividend coverage will allow management to provide shareholders with more rapid growth. Moving forward, we expect the dividend growth to be in-line with AFFO growth, meaning that WPC has the potential to match its peers’ performance in the 3%-4% range on an annual basis.

And regardless of whether or not the recent growth has been slow, when you take a step back and look at WPC’s dividend performance over the long term, it’s clear that management has generated significant wealth for shareholders. When we think about S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) stocks here at iREIT, this is what we’re talking about.

Source: WPC IR Webpage

Closing Remarks

No company in the market is perfect. WPC certainly has its flaws. Slow dividend growth and the relatively low investment grade status of some of its tenants come to mind. However, when we take a step back and look at WPC on the whole, the overall grade that the company receives is high. W.P. Carey receives a S.W.A.N. rating with a 4.0 Rhino Rating, allowing us to come to the conclusion that WPC is a BUY (we recommend a modest pullback before entering into a full position).

The stock currently trades at a roughly 10% premium to our fair value estimate. However, when comparing this premium to those currently placed on its peers, WPC is attractive on a relative basis. In a T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) market environment where low (and even negative) interest rates are forcing income-oriented investors into equities, WPC remains one of the best values that we track in the S.W.A.N. space.

If income is the name of your game, then paying a ~10% premium to lock in a 5.9% yield that helps you meet your financial goals can appear to be a very attractive option. Over time, we’re confident that our fair value estimate for WPC will rise as the company’s fundamentals continue to improve (as this tends to be the nature of blue-chip names). In summary, this is a name worthy of buying and holding by conservative, income-oriented investors.

