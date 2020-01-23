German American Bancorp, Inc.: An Acquisition Hungry, Banking Machine

I am always on the hunt for the next undervalued dividend bank stock. I traditionally like to look in the midwest, as the banks share many similarities, in terms of growth, borrowers, depositors and such. Therefore, it makes it easier to analyze a financial institution and to see if they are an undervalued dividend investment. Given I touch on many banks in PA and OH, I wanted to head west, to the great state of Indiana, where there is a $4+ billion bank acquiring almost another bank each and every year.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) is on its way to being a $5 billion bank (in total assets), based in Indiana. GABC offers your common products of banking - loans, deposits, but also has arms in Investing and Insurance, to become a one-stop shop for consumers. In 2015, GABC was barely over $2 billion, and now, they are marching towards the illustrious $5 billion mark. How did they get there and how are they performing? First, in 2016, GABC acquired River Valley Bancorp, which was over $500 million in total assets. Let that sink in. In one swoop, half a billion in assets was added to GABC! Then, in 2018, GABC acquired First Security, Inc., which was almost $600 million in total assets! How do you go from $2.4 billion to $4.4 billion in less than 4 years? Mergers, that's for sure. Guess what? GABC did not stop there, as they recently completed their acquisition of Citizens First Corporation in the middle of 2019. Citizens First was approximately $480 million in total assets. Therefore, 3 acquisitions and approximately $1.5 billion in total assets from those waves. Needless to say, GABC has been busy, no doubt about it. However, you can buy all you want, but how did this bode for their operational performance?

First, their earnings release for the 4th quarter is not out yet. Therefore, this is from their 3rd quarter earnings release. To start, for the 3 months ended, GABC earned $41 million in interest income on loans alone, the bread and butter. This compared favorably to the last quarter of June of $35 million and crushed last year's linked quarter of 2018 of $28 million. Therefore, in 12 months' time, this quarter is higher by 46%! That's the acquisition and growth showing the impact. Similarly, for the 9 months ended, interest income on loans was $111 million compared to last year's 9 months ended of $78.4 million. This was a growth of $32.6 million or 42%. In essence, the growth is fairly comparable on the 3 months and 9 months. Interest expense, as seen in the industry, increased to $6.4 million and $17.6 million for the 3 and 9 months ended 2019. This compares to $3.5 million and $8.7 million for the 3 and 9 months ended 2018. The interest expense more than doubled for the 9 months ended, and that's due to the war on deposits and the quick blip-ups in the interest rate during the early parts of 2019. Overall, GABC is earning quite a bit more, due to the significant increase in loans and their total interest bearing asset base.

In addition, non-interest expense has increased on both the 3 and 9-month periods, not surprisingly. When you grow that fast and you are acquiring that many financial institutions, you also take on quite a few more employees/individuals from those financial institutions, ultimately increasing your salaries and benefits. Similarly, that's RIGHT where the majority of the increase came in at, for the non-interest expense. Salaries and Benefits increased to $17.6 million and $46.7 million for the 3 and 9 months ended 2019 vs. $14.1 million and $36.3 million in 2018 (growth rates of 25% and 29%, respectively). In total, non interest expense grew to $32 million and $84.3 million for the 3 and 9 months ended 2019 vs. $21.6 million and $63.7 million in 2018 (growth rates of 48% and 32%, respectively). It was nice to see that non-interest expense on a YTD did not balloon as much, as it has within the short term. I look forward to seeing these same metrics on the 4th quarter release.

What does this all mean for net income? Well, you'll be pleased. Net income for the 3 and 9 months ended 2019 came in at $13.1 million and $43.4 million, respectively. This compares extremely favorable to 2018's net income for the same periods, which were $12.6 million and $35.5 million, respectively. Earnings per share for 9 months ended 2019 came in at $1.70 vs. $1.55 for 2018's 9 months ended. This is a growth rate of 10%. Built within these totals are significant merger expenses and that income being spread over a larger shareholder base, due to issuing more shares to close on the mergers.

Interesting, however. The growth on the income side is significant, no doubt about it. However, that almost entirely is gobbled up with an increase in non-interest expense, as discussed above. I would have anticipated a higher net income growth rate than 10% for the 9 months ended, considering merger expenses are in both periods. Due to all of the noise and action of acquiring other banking institutions, with a less than anticipated increase in net income, I am now ready to see what the dividend metrics are like. Does their dividend growth fall in line with the growth of the institution? Have they rewarded shareholders for going through this much volatile activity? You know what time it is. It is time to run GABC through the Dividend Diplomat Stock Screener.

Dividend Analysis

Stock Price* Dividend Forward EPS** Dividend Yield Payout Ratio 3-Year Growth Rate 5-Year Growth Rate P/E Ratio $35.46 $0.68 $2.35 1.92% 29% 12.33% 10% 15.09

*Based on 01/13/2020 close price

**Based on 4 analysts for 2020.

I would want to see a payout ratio below 60, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13 (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry), a yield above 4.00% (i.e., higher than the market and most community-based bank yields) and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield).

1.) Payout Ratio - GABC does insanely well here, at a 29% payout ratio. What does this mean? Well, they retain over 70% of their earnings, i.e. retained earnings, and they send dividends to shareholders. Further, this shows their ability to increase their dividend on a go-forward basis.

2.) Dividend Growth - Speaking of dividend growth, GABC has had a nice history going for dividend increases, finishing their 7th consecutive year and going on their 8th for 2020. Their dividend growth rate isn't too shabby and is actually better recently, at an average growth rate of 12.33%. Therefore, one could easily assume, based on their last few dividend increases, that they will at least grow their quarterly dividend from $0.17 to $0.19 this quarter at an 11.8% growth rate. The payout ratio, all remaining constant, would still be a significantly low 32%.

3.) Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - GABC is on the higher side and exceeds my 13 desired price to earnings ratio. Currently, at a price to earnings ratio of 15, this still shows a slight sign of undervalued, but is higher than what I traditionally see in the community banking industry. It's to no surprise, they are trading right at their 52-week high, see below. Does the yield show any promise?

4.) Dividend Yield - Sadly, no. GABC's dividend yield is below the S&P 500, on average, standing at 1.92%. If I am investing my money outside of the market, as a whole, I'd like to get a little yield for the additional/potential risk. At least, I would like the yield to pay what others are paying in the market. The dividend growth keeps it afloat, but it appears the stock price has outpaced the growth of the dividend. That's for sure.

Conclusion

GABC definitely doesn't like sitting on the sidelines, as you can tell. Three monster acquisitions and they have almost doubled their balance sheet because of it. All of the mergers were around the same size, which speaks to what GABC may be comfortable at - the $500-$600 million community bank acquisition. I will say this and one respectful individual told me, an acquisition costs a ton of money and you may as well go big. Well, when they were the size that they were, these were definitely sizable mergers. Example, being a $2.4 billion bank and acquiring a $500 million bank is adding someone that's already 20%+ your size!

However, their performance is interesting. Almost as if they've never gotten a clean year of performance, due to the acquisition activity. Net income and earnings per share have yet to stabilize, as I would have anticipated significantly higher earnings in 2019 vs. 2018. An increase in non-interest expense of $20 million will do that to you, no doubt about it. The interest income and interest expense looked in line, but it was the non-interest expense increase that really drove down the growth in performance. 4th quarter may prove otherwise.

Similarly, dividend metrics were not the worst, but not the best. GABC has a great payout ratio and strong dividend growth rate. However, I would have expected an even higher dividend growth rate for the shareholders going through multiple acquisitions and dilution of their shares. In addition, the yield is slightly low for me, and the price to earnings slightly high, at the moment. Since the payout ratio is only 29%, if the dividend doubled and the yield went to 3.83%, they would STILL have a below 60% payout ratio.

Therefore, in conclusion, I am sorry GABC, I just can't get behind an investment right now. The yield is far too low, for the risk one would take on as a shareholder. Due to all of the mergers and pain through that, I would have looked for a higher yield or form of a special dividend. None occurred. Working in the industry, an acquisition that goes bad can be more than significantly detrimental to your institution. It can cripple you. Therefore, I am going to be on the sidelines for now. If earnings stabilize and the yield comes back up due to a share price reduction/even stronger dividend growth rate, I would look into GABC again.

Please share your thoughts and feedback on the analysis and conclusion above. I would love to hear from everyone and look forward to the comments. As always, good luck and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.