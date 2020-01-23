Halliburton: Facing An Uncertain Future In North America

I still think Halliburton as a decent long-term investment but should be viewed as a second option in the oil group. It could be wise to reduce your exposure.

Halliburton North America's slowdown has a significant impact on the company revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019. The company posted a massive non-cash impairment of $2.2 billion this quarter.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Halliburton (HAL) is the world's second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) that I covered recently on Seeking Alpha. Therefore, the two companies present many similarities in their business model, and I will compare them, in detail, in this article.

As I have said in my preceding article, Halliburton has a strong presence in well completions and fracking in the US shale, which is a region suffering a severe business contraction and pricing reductions for a while now.

Halliburton is the most affected by this ongoing struggle, with the North America region accounting for 44.9% of its total revenues.

Those revenues have been drastically reduced, and the company was forced to impair its assets this quarter by over $2 billion and posted a double-digit decline in revenue.

Jeff Miller, Chairman, President, and CEO, commented on the conference call:

North America revenue declined 18% as a result of customer activity and pricing reductions and our decision to focus on those customers that provide the best returns. Systematically improving our service delivery, immediate cost reductions and the growth in non-frac product lines allowed us to stem the margin erosion. We delivered over $900 million of free cash flow for the full year, demonstrating our ability to generate consistent free cash flow, throughout different business environments.

Meanwhile, the international segment is getting brighter:

The international markets presented plenty of growth opportunities in 2019. We grew revenue 10% year-over-year, closing stronger than anticipated. All regions increased revenue, led by Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

If we look at Halliburton's rival Schlumberger, the rhetoric this quarter was a little bit of the same. The company was delivering a bullish outlook for its international business and was scaling down its ailing operations in the North American sector.

The investment thesis is, therefore, elementary here. As I said, Halliburton is an oilfield service company, and the global environment is challenging with the North America region in crisis. Yes, some progress here and there but nothing to celebrate.

While North America's slowdown has a significant negative impact on revenues, the International segment is quite strong and supportive. This ambivalence creates a fragile status quo that is not inspiring, owing to that the condition could degrade further in 2020.

Because HAL is a "service," it is placed at a secondary level in this global oil paradigm and does not enjoy the same growth quality that we should expect from a regular oil investment such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B).

I still think Halliburton as a decent long-term investment but should be viewed as a second option in the oil group. Therefore, I continue to recommend to reduce your long position slightly for Halliburton and, above all, trade short term about 40% of your position to take advantage of the oil volatility that will dominate the sector.

Comparison Between Halliburton And Schlumberger

As I said above, Halliburton and Schlumberger have a very similar business model. Both companies have a significant presence in the US shale and therefore are quite sensitive to any economic changes in this region.

Halliburton's business model relies on two distinct segments:

Completion and Production (58.9% in 4Q'19) while accounting for 63% of its operating income.

in 4Q'19) while accounting for of its operating income. Drilling and Evaluation (41.1% in 4Q'19)

Schlumberger's business model is very similar and quite more substantial in size, as we can see below:

The North America region represents 44.9% of the total revenues of Halliburton in 4Q'19. Halliburton is present in every unconventional Basin in the US Shale (e.g., DJ Basin, Eagle Ford, Bakken, etc.)

Comparatively, the North America region represents 34.6% of the total revenues of Schlumberger (including Cameron US). Below, I have indicated Schlumberger's revenue detailed per area for the last two quarters. As we can see, a sharp fall in revenues from North America.

One characteristic that separates Schlumberger and Halliburton is that the latter has a stronger presence in the USA. Thus, any slowdown in this region will affect Halliburton's balance sheet more than its competitor Schlumberger. The graph below is demonstrating this fact.

Schlumberger's North America represents 29.8% of the total revenues of the company. In contrast, Halliburton's North America represents 44.9% as we can see Schlumberger revenues from the Middle East and Asia are double what Halliburton is posting there. It is even more pronounced in Latin America and Europe/CIS Africa.

As I said earlier, the North American business outlook continues to be an issue for both Halliburton and Schlumberger. As a result of the North American slowdown, the company took steps to scale down the North American business again this quarter and brought massive non-cash impairment charges.

Both companies have suffered a significant retracement of about 18% and 26%, respectively, on a year to date level. Unfortunately, the decline resumed this year after a definite uptick at the end of 2019, as we can see in the chart below.

Finally, one slight positive for both companies is that they are paying a stable dividend that I do not see vanishing. Again, Schlumberger has an advantage and pays a better dividend than Halliburton.

However, Halliburton's yield is 3.00% compared to Schlumberger's higher yield of 5.50%, which increases, even more, the performance gap between the two stocks, in favor of Schlumberger.

HAL Financials: The Raw Numbers - Fourth Quarter Of 2019

Halliburton 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.740 6.147 6.172 5.936 5.737 5.930 5.550 5.191 Net Income in $ Million 46 511 435 664 152 75 295 -1653 EBITDA $ Million 1013 1179 1116 1030 842 719 930 n/a (774 rough estimated by Fun Trading) EPS diluted in $/share 0.05 0.58 0.50 0.76 0.17 0.09 0.34 -1.88 Operating Cash Flow in $ million 572 956 777 852 -44 451 871 1167 CapEx in $ Million 501 565 409 551 437 408 345 340 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 71 391 368 301 -481 43 526 827 Total Cash $ Billion 2.33 2.47 2.06 2.01 1.38 1.18 1.57 2.27 Total LT Debt in $ million 10.89 10.87 10.46 10.46 10.31 10.31 10.31 10.32 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 878 880 878 873 873 875 876 878

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Outlook

1 - Revenues of $5.191 billion in 4Q'19.

Halliburton reported a loss per share of $1.88 for 4Q '19 on $5.191 billion in revenues compared to $5.936 billion in the same quarter last year. Revenues for 4Q '19 were down 6.5% sequentially.

North American revenues plunged 30.3% year over year to $2.333 billion. Though, revenues from Halliburton's international operations rose 11.5% from the year-ago period to $2.858 billion, a segment that continues to exhibit a healthy growth momentum.

Net income reported for the fourth quarter of 2019 came in at a loss of $1,653 million, well below the $664 million for the same period last year (The company took a $2.2 billion non-cash impairment charge associated with pressure pumping and legacy drilling equipment).

In short, HAL delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as robust international activity offset headwinds in North America.

Lance Loeffler, the CFO, commented in the conference call:

We finished the quarter with total Company revenue of $5.2 billion, a 6% sequential decrease and adjusted operating income of $546 million, an increase of 2% quarter-over-quarter.

2 - Generic Free Cash Flow jumped to an estimated $827 million in Q4

Free cash flow yearly is $915 million ("ttm") with free cash flow estimated at $827 million in 4Q '19.

The dividend payment is $0.72 per share, or a payout of $631 million annually is supported by the level of free cash flow generated by the company now. Lance Loeffler indicated in the 3Q conference call:

We believe further improvement in receivables and a drawdown in inventory in the fourth quarter will allow us to generate approximately $1 billion of free cash flow for the full year.

I was quite doubtful that this goal could be achieved. I was wrong, and Halliburton managed to reach nearly $1 billion in free cash flow for 2019.

3 - Net Debt is now $8.05 billion in 4Q'19

Net debt is $8.05 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2.4X, which is excellent and similar to Schlumberger (SLB's net debt is ~$13.1 billion).

Net interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $141 million.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Halliburton is engaged in all unconventional basins in the U.S.A and runs its business under two main segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation.

The North America segment has been a headache for the company for a few quarters now, and Halliburton closed 2019 with massive non-cash impairment charges of $2.2 billion, which shows the severity of the operating environment in North America. Meanwhile, the International segment enjoys a better outlook.

However, Halliburton sees some severe headwinds ahead and intends to preserve its cash flow (which is down $0.8 billion on a year over year) by spending $1.2 billion this year in CapEx, down 20% from $1.5 billion in 2019.

For the first quarter of 2020, Halliburton predicts a margin decline of 1.25-1.5% for the Completion and Production segment. Also, the Drilling and Evaluation margins could drop by 2.00-2.5%.

It is not what I am calling a "perfect blue sky," and the risk of getting a mixed bag next quarter is quite high.

Technical Analysis (short term)

HAL is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $25.90 and line support at $23.70. Ascending wedge patterns are considered mostly bullish and show successive lower lows, as described in the chart above. However, the risk of a support breakout now is elevated.

It will depend on future oil prices, which is uncertain with an overall bearish situation and potential of spikes due to geopolitical events and risks.

If oil prices continue to weaken, HAL will probably experience a breakout soon. In this case, I believe HAL will quickly retest the $19.30 lower resistance. Conversely, HAL could get a boost if oil prices resume their bullish trend. In this case, HAL will retest $25.90 and eventually could cross-resistance and go to $28+, but I do not see it happening.

The basic strategy is to cautiously buy at support and wait to see if support is holding to buy a little more and sell about 40% at resistance (depending on your potential gain) and wait for further development.

