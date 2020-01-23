Impinj: Priced To Perfection

In October, I wrote up Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), arguing that the company was overvalued on fundamental metrics. My bearish view was supported by formidable competition in NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Zebra (ZBRA), one-time items in the company's strong second quarter and substantial insider selling.

Since that article, PI has underperformed the market considerably. In the interim, the company reported another quarter's results, raised millions of dollars in additional capital, and added to its management team. Still, not much has changed from a fundamental perspective, and I remain bearish on the company's prospects.

Fundamental Update

PI reported its 3Q 2019 financial results in early November, showing revenue of nearly $41 million, GAAP gross margin of 48.5%, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million. Both revenue and adjusted EBITDA outperformed management guidance, but I noted a slowdown in quarterly revenue growth as measured on a year-over-year basis. For PI's quarters ending in Dec. 2018, Mar. 2019, and Jun. 2019, respectively, YoY quarterly revenue growth was at 29%, 32%, and 34%, respectively, while this quarter slowed to just 19%. That said, gross margin expansion continued, and this trend should be monitored carefully by investors.

PI now sports a market cap of just under $700 million. The company trades at a massive ratio of future earnings and free cash flow too lofty for any value investor; I imagine most of the investors long PI equity shares are those who believe in the company's growth prospects. With competition still fierce, I am not sure the company's valuation can be justified even with substantial additional progress on the business development and deal front.

Capital Raise

In mid-December, the company issued $75 million in 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2026. PI shares have had a strong 2020 YTD thus far, with the company's equity value up more than 20% on a YTD basis. This puts the capped call feature of these convertible notes quite close to the strike price of the derivatives. This issuance seems to be good for the company as it puts over $70 million of additional cash onto the balance sheet, but shareholders should expect the notes to be converted into equity which will cause some equity dilution.

CFO Hire

Earlier this month, the company announced the appointment of Cary Baker as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 17, 2020. Baker, aged 44, previously was CFO of RealNetworks, Inc. He also previously held finance roles at Clearwire, Boost Mobile, and Sprint. Baker will work closely with CEO and Founder Chris Diorio and the team at PI.

I am not intimately familiar with Baker's reputation in the industry, but this seems to be a strong hire at the beginning of 2020, especially if he is able to help the company achieve business development goals and partnerships. I am eager to follow the company's next earnings conference call in early March to hear from Baker directly and perhaps gain some great insight into what projects he will be championing at Impinj.

Risks

Of course, the acquisition risk to the bearish thesis still exists. The fact remains that if a larger technology player wanted to gain exposure to the IoT enablement space in a big way, buying the entire company would be one way to do so. The previous recent board changes should continue to be watched closely by investors to evaluate the prospects of M&A in the context of PI.

Closing larger business development partnership deals would also cause equity share price appreciation in the short term. However, given the robust competition in the space, I think the risk of this is small.

Conclusion

I still remain bearish on PI equity shares, and shareholders should reduce exposure or avoid entirely as part of their portfolio strategy. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.