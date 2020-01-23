Assessing If ZTO Express Can Keep The Momentum Going

We wrote about freight company ZTO Express (ZTO) recently and stated that shares were close to a potential breakout. Well, as we can see from the chart below, price has now managed to break above its 2018 highs, which means we have a distinct possibility that a bullish triangle is in play. Regardless of where these patterns form, these patterns are accumulative in nature in that the pattern of higher highs continues to attract growth investors. This is clearly visible in how buying volume has continued to increase this year.

Speaking of growth, ZTO continues to print solid numbers as it continues to win market share. Its 3-year average annual top-line sales growth number, for example, comes in at 42%. Operating profit over the same period has returned 41% growth on average per year. Suffice it to say, the company's forward earnings multiple of 21.2 looks very low when you factor in these really impressive growth rates. Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental which could affect the trajectory of the share price has already been embedded in the technical chart. As long as strong double-digit growth rates continue, we would be confident that the 50-day moving average of approximately $22.31 at present should now hold firm.

To ensure all this growth has not been financed by too much debt, we go to the balance sheet. Let's go through ZTO's key numbers and, more importantly, their trends, so we can see whether ZTO Express remains a good investment at this point in time.

In the company's latest report, the cash balance on the balance sheet came in at $2.28 billion. Cash makes up the lion's share of the firm's current assets of $2.73 billion. ZTO's current liabilities at present come in at $766 million. This means the current ratio comes in at 3.56. This is a healthy number and illustrates that the firm has plenty of liquidity in case an unforeseen event was to take place.

In terms of the firm's non-current assets, we see that the company's "Net Property, Plant & Equipment" of $1.627 billion make up the lion's share of this category. Goodwill and intangibles came in at $923 million in the last report. When we include investments and other long-term assets, we get $3.21 billion of non-current assets which gives us total assets of $5.94 billion.

On the non-current liability side, there is very little to speak of ($34.8 million). Total liabilities come to $852 million.

When we go to the equity part of the balance sheet, we can see that retained earnings came in at $2.015 billion in the latest quarter. This line-item is key as it demonstrates whether the company is reinvesting its profits or not. ZTO's retained earnings have more than doubled in 2 years. Growth is important here especially for firms which don't buy back a lot of stock or pay a regular dividend to its shareholders. Growing retained earnings identify strong reinvesting opportunities for the firm.

ZTO's return on assets percentage comes in at 11.6%, and its ROE (return on equity) comes in at 13.3% over the past four quarters. These profitability metrics measure how much profit the firm is able to earn from every $1 of assets and also $1 of net worth. There is very little difference here because of the mere $852 million liabilities we discussed earlier. We acknowledge a slight down-trend in profitability here as confirmed by the dip under 30% with respect to company's gross margins.

To conclude, the risk here is that shares (now that they have broken through resistance) will take off and will not be seen under $22 a share once more. We maintain (based off the firm's growth profile) that shares remain cheap. Yes, profitability has been slipping slightly, but nobody seems to be talking about volume and scale. The runway for growth in China is long, to say the least, and the more market share ZTO takes, the more productive it is going to get with respect to its pricing. Let's see how margins fare in the firm's upcoming annual numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.