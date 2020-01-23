Boeing Stock's Recent Plunge Isn't A Buying Opportunity

Meanwhile, several of Boeing's other commercial, defense, and space programs aren't quite living up to expectations.

The latest change to the recertification timeline and the temporary 737 MAX production halt will dramatically increase the cost of the grounding for Boeing.

The flow of bad news still hasn't ended for Boeing (BA). Last month, the plane maker finally decided to halt production of the troubled 737 MAX jet pending its recertification by the FAA and other global aviation regulators. Several days ago, news broke that it was looking to borrow $10 billion or more as the costs of the ongoing 737 MAX crisis continue to mount.

Most recently, Boeing confirmed that it does not expect the 737 MAX to be recertified until mid-2020. That's several months later than the timeline being discussed just a few weeks ago. As a result, Boeing stock fell more than 3% on Tuesday. It continued to move lower on Wednesday, touching a new 52-week low.

Data by YCharts

Despite these declines, investors appear to be underestimating how much Boeing's business has deteriorated over the past year. Boeing stock still isn't cheap, and with the cost of the 737 MAX crisis still rising, investors should stay away.

Another big delay

Less than two months ago, former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg was still insisting that the 737 MAX was likely to be recertified by the FAA before the end of 2019. He was forced out soon thereafter, largely because his penchant for overly optimistic predictions about when the 737 MAX would return to service had alienated customers and regulators.

The timeline for estimated recertification gradually slipped to February and then to March, as of a few weeks ago. However, Boeing has continued to identify new issues that must be addressed prior to recertification. Additionally, while Boeing and global regulators now seem to be on the same page about requiring simulator training specific to the 737 MAX, the details of training requirements for 737 MAX pilots still need to be hammered out.

In addition to these changes in the underlying timeline, new Boeing CEO David Calhoun clearly wants to avoid the mistakes of his predecessor by sticking to more conservative estimates of how quickly regulators will move. On Tuesday, CNBC reported: "Boeing is telling airlines and suppliers that it doesn't expect regulators to sign off on the 737 Max until the middle of 2020, months later than the manufacturer previously expected." Boeing confirmed that timeline in a statement later the same day.

As a practical matter, this means that the 737 MAX will be out of service for another summer peak season. The financial implications for Boeing will be quite severe.

(Image source: Boeing)

The production halt will reduce 737 program profits

During each of the first three quarters of 2019, Boeing booked additional program costs for the 737 family, related to slowing production from 52/month to 42/month after the 737 MAX grounding rather than raising output to 57/month as previously planned. These amounts totaled $1 billion in Q1, $1.7 billion in Q2, and $872 million in Q3: more than $3.5 billion in total.

These costs did not impact Boeing's profitability last year. Instead, they will be amortized over the remaining units in Boeing's 737 production block as those planes are delivered. These amounts reflect Boeing's best estimate of the total lost profit related to temporarily slowing production.

Even the Q3 figure assumed no production stoppage and that Boeing would be back to building 57 737 MAX jets per month by late 2020. If slowing output by up to 26% for 18 months added $3.5 billion of program costs, stopping entirely for several months will have a much greater impact on Boeing's total program cost estimate. (Based on where things stand now, a 57/month production rate won't be reachable until well into 2021.) Jefferies analysts recently predicted that program costs will increase by $5.4 billion, and even that looks optimistic to me.

Pausing 737 MAX production will be better for cash flow than the 2019 status quo of producing jets without delivering them. (Customers typically pay the majority of the purchase price upon delivery.) However, the 737 MAX was expected to be Boeing's biggest source of cash at this point, so the lost production will severely crimp 2020 cash flow. That's a big reason why Boeing is trying to issue more debt.

Ballooning customer compensation

So far, Boeing has been pledging to reimburse customers for their losses/lost profits related to the 737 MAX grounding. It has little choice in the matter, as maintaining good relationships with its customers is critical to the company's long-term prospects.

Last July, Boeing announced a $5.6 billion pre-tax charge related to customer compensation. It said the cash costs would be spread out over many years, as much of the compensation is being doled out in the form of discounts on future aircraft deliveries. This $5.6 billion figure now looks woefully inadequate as the expected length of the grounding has roughly doubled since last July and the aircraft shortage (relative to airlines' initial plans) gets worse with every passing quarter.

Based on information released by Southwest Airlines, Boeing and the low-cost airline giant appear to have agreed to compensation exceeding $800 million just for lost profits in 2019. Southwest's losses will be even greater in 2020, and the same is likely true for most (if not all) 737 MAX customers.

(Boeing's customer compensation bill is soaring. Image source: Southwest Airlines.)

The Jefferies analysts are estimating that the customer compensation bill could increase by another $10 billion. Considering the rate at which airlines' lost profits are growing each quarter, this estimate could also prove to be overly optimistic. When all is said and done, I expect the customer compensation bill to exceed $20 billion (including the $5.6 billion already booked). This would create a multibillion-dollar annual drag on Boeing's cash flow for most of the next decade.

The 737 MAX isn't the only headwind

Some investors may believe that the current weakness in Boeing's earnings and cash flow is just a blip that will be reversed quickly once the 737 MAX returns to service. However, the massively-delayed return to service of the 737 MAX isn't the only headwind Boeing faces.

First, an engine durability issue forced Boeing to delay the first flight of the 777X. (It is supposed to happen any day now.) That will delay the first delivery from 2020 to 2021, leading to a buildup of inventory that will aggravate Boeing's weak cash flow this year. Even when 777X deliveries begin, there will likely be a multiyear negative impact on cash flow as output shifts from the 777 (which Boeing has been building for 25 years) towards the new variant, which will initially have higher production costs.

Second, Boeing announced last October that it will reduce production of the 787 family from 14/month to 12/month in late 2020. Some industry experts believe it may even need to cut back to 10/month, due to weak order activity. The reduction from 14/month to 12/month alone will likely reduce Boeing's annual cash flow by about $1 billion.

(Boeing will reduce 787 production later this year. Image source: Boeing.)

Third, Boeing has experienced setbacks in recent years for some of its defense and space programs: most notably the KC-46 Pegasus tanker and the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. This could lead to additional costs, weighing on future cash flow.

Boeing stock isn't cheap

Boeing's core EPS topped out at $16.01 and free cash flow reached a high of $13.6 billion in 2018. Even at its current price just above $300, Boeing stock trades for about 19 times the company's 2018 earnings and 13 times its 2018 free cash flow.

That's not especially cheap for a company that faces a lot of risk in the years ahead. Aside from the headwinds discussed above, Boeing will probably owe regulators and victims' families billions of dollars in fines, penalties, and settlements. Furthermore, the 737 MAX's dismal reputation could force Boeing to offer bigger-than-normal discounts to jumpstart order activity. Boeing also may have to ramp up R&D spending in the next few years to begin work on a replacement.

The net result is that it will take years for Boeing's earnings and free cash flow to sustainably surpass their 2018 highs. Meanwhile, Boeing's debt load is ballooning, which will require the company to devote a lot of its cash flow to debt reduction rather than dividend increases or share buybacks over the next several years.

There's a price at which Boeing stock might be a good buy in spite of the 737 MAX crisis and all of the other headwinds the company faces. However, I wouldn't be interested unless the stock falls at least another 20% or 30%. For now, investors should steer clear.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Jan 2021 $40 calls on LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.